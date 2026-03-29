The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Ruth B.'s avatar
Ruth B.
13h

I can’t explain what has happened to Canada. (Hard to watch.) It’s like they’re collectively, msm, politicians & citizenry in general, are all under a spell. But, thank goodness for you. Love your work, Godspeed in the next year. Happy Easter to your family from ours.

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Scott MacKinnon's avatar
Scott MacKinnon
11h

Thanks for the writings. Excellent work

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