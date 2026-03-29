CP photo of PM Mark Carney in China

When the leader of a country is caught in a lie, it’s usually news. It certainly is in most liberal democracies and both Canadian and American media are rightly attuned to some of the howlers that come out of the White House these days.

But when it comes to holding Canada’s leader to account, it’s not a matter of great media concern.

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Jan. 16. The PM was asked afterwards if he had raised the issue of human rights and he replied in the affirmative. Conservative MP Ned Kurec of Hamilton wanted to know more and tabled an Order Paper Question in Parliament. The reply he got from the Privy Council Office (PCO) stated “topics of human rights and foreign interference were not brought up proactively by the Canadian Prime Minister.”

Despite the reply being a public document, the sole source of reporting on this was on March 20 by Blacklock’s Reporter, a subscription-only platform that specializes in covering government. As near as I can tell from my Google searches, no reporters at legacy media outlets such as CBC, CTV, Global, Toronto Star, La Presse, Globe and Mail and National Post were assigned to chase the story, although it made the rounds within right wing influencer media. It is difficult to imagine another country in which its major media would ignore an iron-clad story indicating that the Prime Minister had lied.

But ours did, and the PM and his reputation got a free ride for three days. Having enjoyed a relaxing weekend, the Parliamentary Press Gallery finally stirred on Monday when CityNews’s Glen MacGregor posted on X about it and Canadian Press (CP) awakened from its slumber. By then, Global Affairs Minister Anita Anand was telling the Commons it was all a big mistake and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was throwing the PCO and its Clerk, Michael Sabia, under the bus, explaining that its previous response to the question was erroneous.

There was certainly no hesitation to report on this development and before you knew it, word had spread across the country of the Prime Minister’s honesty and the failure of the PCO to accurately reflect the same. Such was the rush that even while Conservatives were rolling their eyes in the House of Commons, CP could not make its way across Wellington Street to find a Conservative, reporting only that the “Conservatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment” as one assumes they must.

However, when I read Blacklock’s - one of the few outlets that does not take subsidies - its report had a response from Kuruc, who said “the Prime Minister is trying to change his story yet again …. why can this Prime Minister not stick to his story?”

Fortunately for Carney, most Canadians weren’t exposed to that sort of balance in the CP story that went coast to coast to coast and, five days later, still had not been updated. My searches found no evidence CBC saw any value at all in the story. None of the usual unnamed sources were available and no one cared to inquire as to how such a mistake could happen.

So, I have no idea what the truth is. Maybe the PM lied. Maybe he was honest as the day he was born. Maybe he panicked and “misspoke,” as happens to politicians. Most people will choose the version that best suits their politics. Yes, an enterprising reporter might have asked the Chinese - or, hey, even China-friendly floor-crossing MP Michael Ma - if they remember chatting about human rights and someone might pursue a “source.” But I’m pretty sure no one will do that, particularly if reporters can’t be bothered to walk across the street to get a quote for a story involving a Prime Minister in whom they evidently have great faith (as further evidenced by how few mentioned the role creative accounting played in getting Canada to its NATO spending minimum).

This is not a pattern of behaviour consistent with the role of a press that, while campaigning for subsidies, insisted the money was needed to “defend democracy.” By mid-week, CTV had resumed the increasingly popular practice of scrutinizing, instead of what the people in power are doing, what the Opposition says it would do if it had power, which it doesn’t.

As for the broader issue of Carney’s approach to human rights, it was left to the New York Times to publish a critique.

Ian Austen was on the plane with Carney during the latest Euro tour. He wrote a fully contextual review that included critical comments from human rights observers and, notably, former Liberal Foreign Minister Lloyd Axworthy, who disagrees with Carney’s framing of his approach as realpolitik.

“We were always realists,” Axworthy told Austen, while noting he has spoken with current members of Carney’s cabinet “and they’re basically saying: our foreign policy is now an economic trade policy.”

I was tempted to conclude that Austen’s work was every bit as good as the Press Gallery’s supplicant laziness was bad. The NY Times piece is indeed very good. But it’s not that good. Oh, and Carney was only ever asked about the most important thing ever in Canada - the shocking fact an airline CEO can’t speak French after living for 14 years in Montreal. That was until Ma, who holds the promise of a Carney majority in his hands and sits next to the PM so Xi can see, made me really wonder if human rights were discussed. At all.

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Western Standard has been naughty and is in trouble - big trouble if the British Columbia Human Rights Commission’s (BCHRC) track record is anything to go by.

Publisher Derek Fildebrandt alerted supporters that trans activist Jessica Yaniv, perhaps inspired by the BCHRC’s recent $750,000 fine against former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld, is coming for him.

“This guy says that by not using his made-up preferred pronouns, we exposed him to “hatred, contempt, and ridicule,” Fildebrandt wrote, indicating Yaniv is threatening to take Western Standard to the BCHRC unless it issues an apology for ridiculing he/him/they/them/her and alters its style guide.

Fildebrandt indicated he intends to do no such thing and appealed for financial support to help fight what will no doubt become a long and expensive legal battle.

As The Free Press’s Rupa Subramanya reported recently, Neufeld is down to his last $1,000 and ruined after being punished for his opposition to gender ideology in schools. The article, entitled “Did You Hurt Someone’s Dignity? In Canada, It Can Cost You” can be found here.

This is The Rewrite’s 168th post since it launched two years ago to a subscriber base of me. This month, we closed in on 2,600 subscribers spread across every region of Canada, 34 American states and 43 countries. A small but impressive percentage are paid subscribers and 30-day views reach 35,000 or more. The Rewrite also regularly ranks in Substack’s top 50 #risinginculture category and now has more than 3,600 followers, up from nine on March 28, 2024. I am humbled and deeply grateful for your support and am particularly thankful for those who have purchased paid subscriptions. This makes it possible for me to pay other professional contributors such as Anna Farrow and Peter Stockland at least a teeny weeny stipend. (Stockland asked that I emphasize the teeny).

I’m not sure where to take this, but it was hard work getting it to where it is, I still believe the perspective is needed in a country where virtually all its media are financially dependent on the government and I’m having fun. I hope you are, too, because, with your help, I intend to double our numbers in Year Three.

God bless and for those of you for whom the occasion has meaning, as it does for me, Happy Easter. And Happy Passover.

That’s it for this week. Feel free to buy me a beverage. Coming up, we’ll take a look at how media handle NATO and Arctic defence claims.

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)