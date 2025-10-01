Vintage 1968 poster from Mao Tse Tung’s China

The former Editor-in-Chief of the Montreal Gazette and former Editorial Page Editor of the Calgary Herald questions why journalists continue practising their craft in a fashion that fuels fractures in society

Back in the 1990s, a friend I admired made a startling argument excusing shootings of abortion doctors and violence against abortion clinics.

“It’s legitimate to bomb the train tracks into Auschwitz,” the friend said. “People in the abortion industry are complicit in evil. There’s nothing immoral in shooting them to stop their evil.”

I utterly rejected the thesis as morally repulsive. Then I added a practical consideration.

“What happens,” I asked, “when they start shooting back?”

It appears we are getting an answer in the form of horrifying events such as the cold-blooded murder of Charlie Kirk, which was preceded by a series of similar attempted or successful assassinations.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox put the point presciently in the immediate aftermath of Kirk’s killing.

“The problem with political violence is (that) it metastasizes because we can always point the finger at the other side, and at some point, we have to find an off-ramp, or it’s going to get much, much worse,” Cox said.

Alas, it already has. Within days of Kirk’s memorial, the latest lunatic, his brain apparently addled by addiction to “harmless” pot and “just-for-fantasy” gore-drenched video gaming, just this week drove his car into a Mormon church, opened fire with a weapon, and then set fire to the building with congregants still inside.

But that’s not political violence, you say? Okay, convince those of us who were drowned out by politicized shrieking every time we warned that making marijuana ubiquitously legally available and reducing able-bodied young men to the status of couch surfing rhomboids, would metastasize into devastating social cancer.

What can we call violence that emerges from two generations of destabilizing political agitation except political violence? To put a finer point on it, what was my conversation 30 years ago stemming from the long-ago abortion debate about if not political violence?

Almost exactly a full century after Mao Tse-tung first taught us that power comes from the barrel of a gun (August 7, 1927), how can we continue to deny the obvious corollary that an über alles partisan approach to political risks leaving a frightening cohort of human beings feeling utterly justified in picking up a weapon?

What stuns me now, as it stunned me 30 years ago, is that we still need to have that particular conversation. In darker moments, it makes me wonder whether the buggy source code, as I believe the tech bros say, is a demonstrable decline in North American intellectual capacity.

It’s not just a dumbing down to lowest common denominator polarization and tone deafness to other points of view. It’s the evisceration and the evaporation of our historic excitement for exploring, examining, understanding, and attempting to explain the society around us. It is the loss of the cerebral capacity to have adult conversations about, well, everything and anything. For emphasis: Not just conversations. Adult conversations.

In her somewhat fizzy-fuzzy pop psychology book The Let Them Theory, Mel Robbins makes the very valid point that a distressing number of us remain emotional eight-year-olds for life. Adult conversation and subsequent decision making, she essentially contends, arrive with an increasingly rare realization.

It’s that people can actually think the same subject through thoroughly and simply come to variant conclusions. They actually do intend to behave fairly and justly and by telling the truth. And here’s the real shocker: The best solutions invariably come from proceeding on those assumptions and finding Venn Diagram subsets of practically applicable actions.

Now is a critical moment to ask just how far we are down the path to irreparable loss of that adult conversational capacity.

Particularly disturbing for me is how much my chosen trade of journalism has played in fostering such a permanently debilitating loss. It’s no mere arty drinking game question. A recent Wall Street Journal essay contends, giving hard science research findings to Governor Spencer Cox’s surmise, we’d better come to terms with it, and soon,

Barbara Oakley, a distinguished professor of engineering at Oakland University and creator of a course to encourage free but critical thinking, points to a series of studies showing that our brains might collectively be physically ossifying from the lack of opportunity to stretch our thoughts beyond the rote responses media and other sources serve up without cease.

“Our brains are built to form habits. The basal ganglia – deep learning circuits that automate whatever we repeat – don’t absorb only tennis serves or piano scales,” she writes. “They also wire in patterns of thought. If the only messages we hear are one-sided, the brain’s habit circuits carve them into grooves of thought that resist change.”

That afflicts us with insuperably divisive politics. Worse, it prompts production of the masticated slop that flows like sludge through so much of the media we consume. Or as Oakley puts it: “Rigidity at the neural level breeds rigidity at the civic level.”

A study of the former East Germany found that “decades of socialist rule left scars…of consensus (that) outlasted the Berlin Wall. A society that punished initiative and rewarded conformity trained its population to avoid novelty.”

And she posits why it might become harder in future to avoid the news of violence such as Charlie Kirk’s murder: “Dogmatism and extremism go hand in hand with low cognitive flexibility and thinking that resists correction.”

It’s not that you and your interlocutor are too stupid to understand each other. It’s that you both have lost the key characteristic of adult conversation: the neural reach to imagine the other’s argument from the other point of view and to creatively pose counters and concurrences that are the heart of understanding even if it leads only to agreement to disagree.

Translate that into journalism and we get reportage upon exposé upon bombshell exclusive that rehearse the same shopworn tropes, the boring fashionable mantras, the glaringly lazy received wisdom of the day.

I’ll offer examples in a future post, and suggest how a renewed media might help us get us onto what Governor Spencer Cox called the “off ramp” for metastasizing political violence.