The Rewrite

Peter Stockland
Great questions, and I totally agree with you about the length of time the atrophying has gone on. A reason I used the opening anecdote is it occurred in the era when I first noticed and wrote about the alarming narrowing of the field of possible debate in Canada. I initially attributed it, go figure, to those with whom I disagreed but imagine my shock when I saw it just as evident among those with whom I generally agreed. I remember vividly thinking "this will not end well." As to what happens to the kids, I'm doing graduate work in two disciplines now just because I love disciplined learning but I am flabbergasted by the passivity of my much younger fellow students when it come to challenging the material and ideas we're offered. When I, as the "mature" guy in room, say "but wait...what's being said here? how does that follow? what's being presumed?" they look at me as if I'm just doing the the time warp again. China? Yes. One thing Allan Bloom missed in The Closing of the American Mind was that the origins of the atrophy might have been European but the vector of the disease would be China.

Steven L.
Excellent, I look forward to the next installment. I entirely agree with you. I am shocked at how effective the various current progressive shibboleths are propagating through the Ontario school system, my kids are getting entirely one-sided views of the Indian Residential Schools for example, and this has already penetrated the media ecosystems, you simply only see one side of every idea now from most media (CBC is the worst) you simply will never hear any ideas or views that counter the progressive narrative. It is definitely creating n mentally ossified population. My kids will be OK in the end, as I teach them to think (my motto is Nullius In Verba) but most other normies are fucked (and hence we may all be fucked).

