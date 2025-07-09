Frame grab of book cover from Amazon.

I have not read Alberta writer Candis McLean’s 2016 book When Police Become Prey: The Cold, Hard Facts of Neil Stonechild’s Freezing Death.

Neither, it turns out, had a tenured professor at the University of Regina when she labelled it “racist garbage” and organized a campaign to have bookstores in Saskatchewan cancel contracts with McLean for promotional appearances.

Fortunately, Mr. Justice Neil Robertson took the time to read the tome, which is why he ruled that Michelle Stewart, a professor of gender, religion and critical studies (I know! I know!), defamed McLean, and why his mid-June judgement awarded the author general and pecuniary damages.

“Having read the book, I do not find that it is racist. The defendant’s (Stewart) statement that the book is racist is objectively false,” Robertson wrote in his meticulous 50-page decision.

Having set the evidentiary scale aright, the Court of King’s Bench justice then tossed out Stewart’s claim that her description was fair even if false.

“It is not fair comment to imply that the author of an opinion piece is racist simply because you have a different view of the subject, even if your view is correct,” he said.

Elsewhere in the ruling, he is more pointed. He describes Stewart’s culpable Facebook post as “an insult…thrown around carelessly” and says it was “reckless, not responsible.”

Even in the rhetorically fluid field of “gender, religion and critical studies” (I know! I know!), “reckless,” “careless,” and “(ir)responsible” are not descriptors that, shall we say, bring double-plus good value to one’s claim of academic expertise.

In Stewart’s case, that expertise was essentially all she relied on for disparaging McLean’s work and for organizing protests against it.

“As a recognized expert in the field of colonialism and policing, it was not only my right to comment on (McLean’s) book, it was my responsibility. It was also my obligation as a responsible person living on Treaty 4 land,” Stewart said in a representation to the Court.

Indeed, Robertson notes, the professor did not even attempt to claim “justification by truth” for casting the social media slur and actively interfering in McLean’s effort to sell her book. Her actions in 2016, which prompted McLean to sue in 2017, amounted to an evidence-free accusation intended to impugn When Police Become Prey and its author.

“The obvious meaning of the words ‘racist garbage’ is that the Book is racist or promotes racism. It does not require any great leap to connect the disparagement of the Book to its author. If a reasonable person believed that the Book was racist, they might then believe the author was as well,” Robertson writes.

He acknowledged even fevered social media addicts filter what they read through the understanding that most posts are driven by emotion rather than pursuit of untrammeled truth. He adds the caveat that the Facebook page where Stewart’s post appeared, while public, lacked even the limited audience reach of a contemporary daily newspaper. But while that weighed in the dollar value of damages (McLean sued for $165,642; Robertson awarded a total of $6,450.), it did not diminish the determination of defamation.

That is a crucial point to be taken from McLean’s eight year legal fight to redress being vilified as a “racist” simply for, to emphasize Robertson’s words, expressing an opinion that Michelle Stewart (or anyone else) disagreed with. It’s also why his ruling should be read with care by every journalist in Canada but also anyone who publishes – whether on social media or by sky writing.

These are my words, not Justice Robertson’s, but the critical point is this: You can’t just make s**t up! You can’t just say what you want because you want to say it in a published form for all and their grandmothers to see or hear. You can say what someone has written is garbage. That’s a literary opinion. You can’t say the author is racist or corrupt or an axe murderer unless you have done due diligence to produce evidence that points to the probability of it being true and in the public interest.

Justice Robertson puts it trenchantly with a quote from former Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Beverly McLachlin:“Canadian law recognizes that the right to free speech does not confer a licence to ruin reputations… People who enter public life cannot reasonably expect to be immune from criticism, some of it harsh and undeserved. But nor does participation in public life amount to open season on reputation.”

The quote is so apropos given that it comes from the SCOC’s 2009 Grant v. Toronto Star decision, which created a new “responsible communication” defence against the tort of defamation. In short, content is protected if it is published in the public interest and demonstrates diligence in seeking the truth of allegations through relevant evidence or circumstance. Publicly calling a book “racist garbage” without bothering to read it pretty much sets the standard for a major fail of responsible communication.

It's there that the here-and-gone coverage of McLean’s lawsuit becomes troubling. It did get coverage on CBC, in the Globe and Mail, in Saskatchewan media outlets, and on some specialized sites. All the reporting I read commendably played it straight in terms of fairness, balance and accuracy. But Robertson s judgement deserves a great deal more general awareness and discussion than it has so far received.

Why? Because it situates this particular slam-dunk defamation suit against a far broader, as Robertson wrote, “erosion of civility in public discourse, especially on social media where people are sometimes reckless and needlessly offensive…. Commentary like ‘racist garbage’ may be viewed as part of a cancel culture which, rather than debate disagreeable ideas or views, prefers to shut down discussion….”

Damage is not limited to personal feelings or even reputations. Democracy itself, decision states, “is imperilled when people think it better to suppress or ban books than debate their merits.”

Robertson keys in on a crucial aspect of that peril, namely that it is untenable when courts of law are called on to redress what should be the province of basic good manners.

“Courts do not regulate manners, except in the courtroom. It becomes the province of the Courts when (publication) crosses the line into defamation.”

That’s not a threat. It’s a reminder. One that merits repeated re-reading.

(Peter Stockland is former editor in chief of the Montreal Gazette, publisher and co-founder of Convivium magazine, and publisher-editor of The Catholic Register.)