Charlene Belleau, left, and Frances Widdowson

Esteemed Indigenous elder of the Esk’etemc First Nation Charlene Belleau made international headlines recently after she appeared to declare her wish that a woman be raped and beaten.

Her target was gadfly Frances Widdowson, a Marxist political scientist formerly of Mount Royal University in Calgary. Belleau’s comments made a singular national headline in the mainstream media, but only two days after Britain’s the Daily Mail first covered the story.

On April 14, Belleau spoke at a virtual event, sponsored by the DEI office of UBC’s Faculty of Medicine, entitled, “’My name is Charlene’: Perseverance and Poise in an Era of Truth, Reconciliation, Anger & Rage.” There was plenty of anger and rage to go round, the truth and reconciliation part was a little thin on the ground.

In conversation with Director of Indigenous Engagement, Derek Thompson-Thlaapkiituup, Belleau recounted her interaction with Widdowson at Thompson River University at the end of 2025: “I told her: ‘I wish that our people could grab you, drag you over to the Kamloops Residential School, put you into a basement, speak our language to you, nothing but Secwepemc, beat you, rape you, hurt you, and maybe you would understand what our people went through.’”

Belleau’s problem with Widdowson is that she keeps turning up, initially on paper and in interview but lately on university campuses, to aggressively question the claim that there are 215 bodies of children buried in a former apple orchard in Kamloops, BC.

Back in February, Widdowson turned up for what was widely described as an “unscheduled event” on the University of Lethbridge campus, basically an in-your-face engagement of students on the topic of the Kamloops 215. Hundreds of people turned up to shout at Widdowson. Much drumming ensued. Signs were unfurled: “Residential school denialism is VIOLENCE” and “NO PLACE 4 HATE.” The ruckus lasted hours and Widdowson was eventually escorted off campus, read dragged, although Widdowson does like to drag her feet, by a dozen police officers.

The university slapped Widdowson with a trespass notice, declaring her to be a “clear health and safety risk to this workplace and an inappropriate disruption to our academic work.” On Saturday, Widdowson was arrested for trespassing when she met with a student in an empty cafeteria on the U of L campus. News of this arrest also only made a single quiet ripple on the Canadian media pond.

It is hard not to watch the Belleau-Widdowson contretemps as a fascinating ideological street fight. Student groups, media and the chattering class have consistently rallied to the side of the woman they agree has the moral and social weight. Widdowson has become something of a pariah and put herself in an increasingly vulnerable position – professionally, legally and, in the not inconceivable circumstance that a crazed activist took Belleau literally, physically.

To put this properly in perspective we must do what the papers haven’t and provide some context, pace my esteemed colleague Stock-the-Knife.

Belleau doesn’t sit at the very top of the Indigenous governmental totem pole, but she is close to it.

Elected the first female chief of the Esk’etemc in 1985, Belleau served as a Senior Negotiator and Treaty Manager from 1997-2003 and is currently First Nations Liaison to the Province of British Columbia. When she was awarded the Governor General’s Meritorious Service Cross (Civil Division) in 2017, Belleau was commended for her role as a “leader in the campaign to end violence against women” (see above) and was said to be “dedicated to community healing and to building respectful relationships.”

Belleau describes herself as a survivor of the residential school system. But when she testified before the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (RCAP) in 1993, she was careful to state that different generations may have had “different experiences.”

“I say that because I know that my grandmother’s experience and my mother’s experience was different than my own experience. My mother speaks, for the most part, of residential schools being a very positive experience for her.”

In the present context, it is difficult not to wonder whether such a statement would be considered “residential school denialism.”

At the April 14 UBC presentation, Belleau was commended for her role as investigator and “film maker.” This is largely in reference to her participation in the film Sugarcane. Picked up for distribution by National Geographic, winner of the 2024 Best Documentary Director category at Sundance and shortlisted for an Oscar, Sugarcane has all the feels and plaudits. In the truth category, it is as robust as wet tissue paper. It’s main shocking claim, according to director Emily Kassie, is that the St. Joseph’s Mission School in Williams Lake, BC, was the site of a “system of babies who were born at the school being put into the school’s incinerator.”

The work has been done to innumerate the errors and misdirects of the film, and Belleau’s role in that deception has been highlighted, but the juggernaut carries on.

When Belleau received the B.C. Reconciliation Award earlier this year, her work on Sugarcane was specifically mentioned. When asked by Thompson-Thlaapkiituup about why Sugarcane was important for the Indigenous peoples of Canada, Belleau responded that the film allowed the “world to see what our experience has been; what Canada has put our people through.”

As we approach the fifth anniversary of the Kamloops announcement, the media is awash in accepted fictions about those experiences. The same Daily Mail article that drew attention to Belleau’s rape wish for Widdowson included the line, “In 2021, the children’s remains were found on the grounds using ground-penetrating radar.” Atrocious writing aside, this sentence is just factually untrue. A few days later, The Guardian ran a story by Canadian freelance journalist Olivia Bowden which referred to “incarcerated children” who were “forced to attend Christian residential schools that sought to “eliminate” First Nations people as a distinct group.” (An aside: on her website, Bowden describes herself as a journalist who covers, “social justice, equity, and underrepresented communities.”)

As with land acknowledgements and Indigenous religious ceremonies at federal and provincial events, the media just bows its head in prayer at the mention of residential schools or the 215. Roll on May 27.