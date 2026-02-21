Like stopped clocks that are right twice a day, former British PM Boris Johnson demonstrated this week that even roguish Pinocchios can be bearers of truth.

Most relevant about the display of veritas is that it came at Canada’s expense and could serve as a moment of self-recovery from the state of self-delusion that has transfixed us for at least the past decade.

In a February 17 Wall Street Journal column, Johnson challenged European leaders to “put up or put a sock in it” as far as their so-far feckless promises to show Donald Trump who’s the boss are concerned.

“So come on then, Europe. Show us what you’re made of,” he began the column.

Johnson may be an irrepressibly disgraced former world leader whose name is legion among the planet’s best-known tale-spinners. But the man knows how to knock off an image guaranteed to start a bit of bovver. A few years ago, he pitched up on a panel at a Canada Strong and Free networking conference in Ottawa wearing a pickle green tie that led all eyes in a direct line down to his unapologetic manspreading.

“That’s the first time I’ve seen a necktie used as a loin cloth,” a friend of mine observed at the time.

While the main target of Johnson’s journalistic chest-beating in the WSJ was Euro weenies such as France’s Emmanuel Macron, he reserved for Prime Minister Mark Carney the full brunt of a lager lout’s dripping provocative contempt.

“Virtually every European leader has noted the tearful ovations that greeted Mark Carney’s speech at Davos – according to which the free world is apparently going to be led by (checks notes) Canada,” he wrote.

Checks notes. In two words, Johnson outs us for exactly what we have become. We’re not even a footnote. We’re a parenthesis. We merit but a passing sight gag of incredulity on the part of a man who revels in lacking a shred of credibility except when he’s saying what no one else has the courage to say.

Yes, Johnson is the bozo on the bus who hijacked it and crashed it into a party during COVID. Yes, his vacillations on Brexit forced even his supporters to gauge how far to stand away from him so they weren’t poked in the eye by his ever-growing nose. But even he sees with the clarity of verisimilitude the ludicrousness of our delusional posturing about leading a coalition of “middle powers” to the New Jerusalem of a Trump-free world order.

If he sees it, and speaks the truth of it plainly, imagine what the Euro weenies are saying about us behind our back. Imagine being the country that has fallen for their notes of toxic flattery.

The shame of it is there was a time when this country did have a solid reputation as an honest broker on the world stage. We need not go back into the historical mists of our post-war credibility and Lester Pearson’s Nobel Peace Prize for helping to resolve the 1957 Suez Crisis. Think diplomat Ken Taylor running the 1980 “Canadian Caper” to rescue U.S. hostages in Iran. Think of the American and global acclaim for the good and stalwart folks of Gander Nfld. on 9/11.

Squandered and gone. Squandered and gone.

Of course, the country’s political class bears the brunt of the blame for that scandalous waste of our international heritage. But our media class deserves attention for its ceaseless and valiant suck-uppery in going along with the running gag of noble Canada striding the global stage (checks notes).

Boris Johnson is a recognized buffoon, a world-renowned clown, a combination provocateur and prevaricator who, deep down, is utterly shallow, none of which disqualifies him from practicing the black art of journalism. And in his Feb. 17 bit of Wall Street Journal journalism he told, in two words and however against type, more truth about Canada than has been spoken for years.

Alas, that’s the sad part of journalism itself: no one will do anything about that truth because those who most need to spread its word will continue to deny, deny, delusionally deny.

***

Speaking against delusion, my Rewrite colleague Peter Menzies argued powerfully for sanity in the wake of the heart-breaking Tumbler Ridge massacre by critiquing the way Canadian media almost uniformly acquiesced to the transgender political lobby’s pronoun mandates.

The shame of that capitulation was that it gave fresh fuel to the pronoun debate itself, and thereby at least partially obscured the horrifying deaths of five students and a school assistant as well as the mother and half-brother of the shooter who then committed suicide. It became, thanks to media complicity, easier to take sides in the never-ending he-she-they-them debate than face the cold, hard fact of violent deaths, including that of the tragically psychologically tormented killer.

But the journalistic obscurantism has an even longer-term pernicious effect: it set the clock back, yet again, on the reckoning we need to have about treating transgenderism as a viable, easily available surgical answer to psychological distress.

No honest person will dispute the medical conclusion that a segment of the population suffers from severe discomposure – dysphoria – based on their natural sexual attributes. But acknowledging that does not make the ideology of being “born in the wrong body” any less fanciful nonsense. You are born in the body you are born in, and no “wrong” accrues to that regardless of how difficult it might be to psychologically accept that biological reality.

Globe and Mail coverage of the Tumbler Ridge killings affirmed that, perhaps inadvertently, by reporting that killer Jesse Van Rootselaar launched into panic at the development of his natural male biology faster than surgery was available to counter pubescent change.

We have as society come to accept, however too slowly for some, the need for wide latitude in the freedom of individuals to choose gender roles and so mitigate the clash between biology and psychology. But there is increasing acceptance, however delayed for some, that gender choice and sexual surgical transformation are differences of kind, not degree. Wearing a dress is not a double mastectomy, a fact a New York jury recently affirmed with a $2 million lawsuit award granted a young woman disfigured as a teenager.

Mia Hughes, a specialist in pediatric gender research and a senior fellow with the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, pointed in a Feb. 17 National Post column to that suit and similar events as evidence of the tide turning on so-called reassignment surgery.

Both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Medical Association have recently backtracked and issued policy statements opposing “gender-affirming” surgery for people under 19, Hughes wrote.

“The truth is, wilful blindness has always been an essential ingredient in this scandal,” she said. “Nowhere is that more evident than in Canada where, aside from Alberta, the experiment marches on unabated. When Canadian medical associations finally find the courage to do what (their American counterparts have) done and subject this protocol to genuine scientific scrutiny, there will be only one possible conclusion: it cannot be allowed to continue.”

That challenge for change should be thrown to Canadian media as well. After all, a journalist named Boris Johnson couldn’t have thrown it down any better.