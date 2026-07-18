The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Grand Marais Kevin's avatar
Grand Marais Kevin
1h

"Given that there is nothing “local” about having your news produced 3,000 km away, the CRTC should relieve cable companies of that carriage obligation."

This would be a good start. Stop ALL mandatory carriage obligations. People could pay only for what they want. Their cable and satellite costs would drop dramatically.

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Tara Houle's avatar
Tara Houle
44m

I've heard this trope before about how there's only white guys on our hockey teams, and it's just tiresome. Why does it matter? Do our sports teams now have to pass through a diversity committee? Hockey like other sports is supposed to attract the best in its field. What does the colour of one's skin got to do with it? I hear no particular argument against the French team which had, ahem, NO white players on their squad. This is a bit rich, coming from this particular commentator. I'm no fan of Cathal Kelly - he's an idiot, but I for one find the over $1billion price tag outrageous for hosting the most corrupt sports organization in the world. As many have commented already, "can we stop pretending we like soccer in Canada?" It's lame. Move on.

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