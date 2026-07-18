If you want to know one of the little reasons (they add up) why Canada is possibly facing a unity crisis, you might take a look at how one of its national newspapers approached the opportunity to boost national pride.

Above and on the left is the front page of a Norwegian newspaper hailing its team’s return from its best ever performance at a FIFA World Cup. On the right is a frame grab of Cathal Kelly’s column in the Globe and Mail expressing “meh” concerning Canada’s best ever performance at a World Cup. If you can wade through Kelly’s wildly incoherent ramble in sore need of a rewrite, you’ll find him insisting we should just play hockey along with the half dozen or so other countries that are good at it and forget about the big world stage. Given the nation’s recent failures in our signature sport (Norway, poignantly, just beat us) and that it is played by an ever-decreasing percentage of the population, that seemed an odd take.

Never mind that in the past year, Canada’s national hockey teams - men’s, women’s and juniors - won the same number of international titles as its soccer teams - zero. Or that Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies makes twice as much as Canada’s top hockey players, Kelly seemed happy with an American-style “if you can’t win it all, don’t play” approach.

One could go into the differences in the heritage of members of the national teams in question - there was not a single Quebecker or athlete of colour on our Olympic men’s hockey roster, for instance. When it comes to soccer, 15 out of 26 on our World Cup team are men of colour. Kelly appeared oblivious to these awkward realities, which isn’t particularly helpful to how the publicly-funded Globe presents itself to a diverse nation.

Sports is part of my resume and I understand that the genre’s commentators don’t like the idea of being mere cheerleaders. That’s fair. No cheering in the press box and all that. But there’s a line between healthy skepticism and what Kelly displayed - corrosive cynicism flavoured with a soupcon of smart assery. That approach, in my experience, was often used by sports columnists in order to impress their peers.

I’m the last person to promote censorship but had I been Kelly’s editor I would have recommended he hold that column for a week and see if he still wants to express himself that way. I did that once when a columnist, enraged by the praise being heaped upon Pierre Trudeau upon his death, wanted to immediately correct the record. I said he could once the funeral was over and the man was in the ground. The columnist then had his say and was well-recieved by readers without the downside. As for Kelly, I had a pleasant conversation with a Globe and Mail CSR regarding the status of my subscription. Readers have options.

Meanwhile, as an aside, Canada would not have been able to co-host the World Cup were it not for the existence of the Canadian Premier League and OneSoccer. The league is in its eighth year and Bell’s TSN and Rogers’ Sportsnet still refuse to even post its scores and standings on their websites although Fox, CBS snd other foreign channels do so. Quite a country we have here and btw I love hockey, too. Call me Cosmo.

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One can only imagine the furore should a Conservative prime minister put an American Republican in a senior position within the PMO.

But, in a move that confirmed every suspicion non-Liberals in Canada hold about the nation’s legacy media, there was very little concern or even attention paid to the appointment by Prime Minister Mark Carney of American Democrat Maia Johnson as Chief Operating Officer in the Prime Minister’s Office.

If anyone within the news industry has an explanation concerning why it’s OK for left of centre Americans to guide our country but it wouldn’t be to have a right of centre American do so, please explain.

CBCNN’s David Cochrane and his selected panelists, meanwhile, continue their campaign to have Pierre Poilievre toppled as Conservative leader. While the state broadcaster was holding the powerless Opposition to account, former sports writer Marty York eviscerated the powerful, ie PMMC, as a poseur.

Carney continued his visits to exotic foreign destinations when he dropped in recently at the Calgary Stampede. He impressed with his pancake flipping but OMG the fashion faux pas - he wore sneakers instead of cowboy boots when he first showed up (something later remedied).

Having suffered the ritual booing of Liberals when he was announced before the grandstand, the PM was soon safely back in Ottawa.

Kudos to Politico’s Mickey Djuric for not just going west from Ottawa’s cozy confines but spending two weeks trying to get a feel for the place.

Western Standard broke the news that Corus (share price $0.04) will be laying off 28 people in Edmonton and Calgary and producing those “local” newscasts from Toronto. Think about this. It is a shorter flight from London to Moscow than it is from Edmonton to Toronto. Global TV had stations in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge (Red Deer having died years ago). Each, according to the CRTC, must be carried by cable channels because they are “local.” Given that there is nothing “local” about having your news produced 3,000 km away, the CRTC should relieve cable companies of that carriage obligation. The same goes for other companies - hello CTV - who will never understand how decisions like these by the suits in Toronto contribute to Alberta’s alienation. No amount of subsidy is going to save Corus, I’m afraid. Had the Liberal government considered media legislation 10 years ago that addressed the reality of the internet, these legacy products might - might, I say - have had a chance. But they went with the Online Streaming Act instead. It has now been shelved and no one in the licensed broadcasting industry or the government has any idea what’s going on. Add Global News to the category of Zombie media. Justin Trudeau’s legacy lives on.

Speaking of Global, one of its reporters managed to do what every reporter should not do and make himself a centre of controversy. Ben O’Hara-Byrne of Global BC’s legislature bureau caught the attention of Conservative MPs for sharing thoughts he didn’t need to share about the latest Gordie Howe bridge deal. As bad as that was, hats off to Bloomberg for pointing out that the American version of the deal and the Carney version differ and then getting a copy of the document that, according to former journalist and Tory MP Andrew Lawton, shows Carney “lied.” Also, as if the light of truth suddenly shone down from the heavens, Global’s Mackenzie Gray committed journalism and dug into a week’s worth of Carney bafflegab. Saints be praised. See? We don’t just criticize.

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)

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