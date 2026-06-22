Quietly passing under the media radar this month was the news that trust in Canada’s journalism providers continues to erode.

According to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, only 37 per cent of Canadians have trust in news - down 2 points from the previous year and a whopping 21 points from 2018, the year before the federal government began subsidizing the nation’s media at its request.

Trust among those consuming English media is even lower, at 35 per cent, while the number in French is significantly higher - 44 per cent.

Over that same period, the number of people who definitely don’t trust media has grown from 17 per cent to 30 per cent, with the remainder in the “neither/nor” category.

Distrust among those who lean to the political right is 43 per cent, while among left-leaners, distrust sits at 27 percent. Trust on right and left sits at 35 and 45 per cent respectively.

You can scan the Canadian portion of the report here, but to save you time, here’s the summary:

“Overall news trust continues to decline slowly in Canada, reaching its lowest score for both French and English markets this year. Individual Canadian brands retain relatively high trust. Public broadcasters, despite frequent debates about their relevance and impartiality, are trusted by a majority of Canadians.”

Significantly, the report noted that for the first time in its 15-year history, consumption of news via social media and online video surpassed traditional sources. Also noteworthy is that “almost half (45 percent cent) of respondents still prefer news which does not take sides, and a similar share (46 per cent) also believe consuming news which does not take sides is best for others in society.

“At a time when commentators often assert that the idea of impartiality is now in the past, audiences (including younger ones) remain supporters of it in the main.”

In other words, journalists continue to whistle past their own graveyard, dismissing growing public mistrust and consumption preferences by boasting of their close relationships with the politically powerful.

“The Press Gallery gathered on the Rideau Cottage front lawn Tuesday evening for a night of fine Capital cuisine, liberal libations, and hot off-the-record conversations at Prime Minister Mark Carney’s sophomore Media Garden Party,” crowed The Hill Times’s Stu Benson on X/Twitter along with some very palsy pics of the CBC’s David Cochrane, Justin Ling of the Toronto Star and others.

It all had the look and feel of one, big happy family.

Media generally continue to refuse to draw the public’s attention to the government’s close connections to the Eurasia Group even while the government itself points it out.

At a recent US-Canada trade summit, Trade Minister Dominic Leblanc happily pointed to the government’s warm relationship with the Eurasia Group, where Prime Minister Mark Carney’s wife, Diana Fox, is employed along with Liberal svengali Gerald Butts, a former chief of staff to former prime minister Justin Trudeau. Cabinet Minister Evan Solomon is a former Eurasia employee.

The founder of Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer, is a smart guy and a regular on CBCNN. But it is frankly unacceptable that, when he does so, CBC doesn’t mention that he’s the boss of the PM’s wife.

Otherwise, it is just another reason for people to distrust media.

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Media behaviour tends to be dominated by the narratives it adopts or, as I like to put it, the accepted verities of the day.

One of those beliefs is that Canada is superior to the United States, particularly under its current leadership. Stories such as this one by Canadian Press about US academics moving to Canada are an example of enthusiastic efforts to reinforce that narrative.

Canadian Press obviously needs to subscribe to The Hub which a couple of weeks previously had published Charles Lammam’s report detailing how Canadians are fleeing the country in record numbers.

“Canadian emigrants are predominantly young professionals—67 percent are ages 20 to 44,” he wrote.

The country could do with a little more thorough reporting and a little less myth-making.

These have been a tough few weeks at Canadian Press. Not only did it lose Postmedia as a customer, its work is coming under criticism from within the craft. Take this Tweet from Jamie Sarkonak of National Post, for instance:

“Yesterday the Canadian Press falsely reported that the SCC upheld a court decision that protected private property from Aboriginal title claims, neither of which is true.

“Last night, they rewrote the story. No correction, no retraction. No integrity.”

Oof.

Speaking of media cat fights, there was quite the post by left-wing author Jeremy Appel in response to Corus talk show host Ben Mulroney’s criticism of him. While I’m all for media criticism, this one made me cringe as it seems more personal than professional.

It was probably the “Listen up, Benedict” and “first and foremost, I’m a journalist” and “you are not” lines that were the giveaways.

A couple of bouquets in one story. First to Rick Westhead of TSN for his (finally) spot on the racist abuse many of Canada’s national soccer team players face online - something that’s been going on for years without a lot of media attention. A second bouquet for Canadian coach Jesse Marsch for sticking up for his guys while also stating his staunch belief in freedom of speech. Westhead, likely reflecting the view of most Canadian journalists, indicated however that he was hopeful the government would intervene. I’d thank him personally but he blocked me years ago for politely asking a question.

Speaking of government speech control, the corrective power of social media was beautifully illustrated when the Prime Minister’s Office, sounding ever so American presidential, announced on X that “Today, Prime Minister Carney announced the nomination of the Honourable Glenn D. Joyal to the Supreme Court of Canada.”

And the Globe and Mail bought the line with a “Carney nominates Manitoba’s Glenn Joyal to Supreme Court” headline!

Fortunately an account labeled Legal Affairs stepped in quickly to set the record straight. Canadian judges are not, as they are in the USA, nominated.

“Glenn D. Joyal to be ‘appointed’ to #SCC: Supreme Court Canada justices are appointed by Order in Council from the Governor General based on the prime minister’s advice. There is no ‘nomination’ its a straight up appointment.”

Hopefully, the folks in the PMO will work harder to stop thinking of Canada as the 51st state.

Please help The Rewrite to continue to grow by sharing and subscribing. You can also buy me a coffee if you’re in the mood. And thanks, as always, for reading. Oh, and Let’s goooooo Canada!

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)