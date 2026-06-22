The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
1d

If only we were fortunate enough to have as thorough a vetting of Supreme Court Justices as does the United States.

If I were a journalist,

I would want to be remembered as an objective, tough-but-fair, double-check-the-facts type of ink-stained wretch.

I would go down with the ship before I ever allowed myself to be viewed as a two-bit hack flogging for a third rate Canadian political party.

“I am a real journalist” just doesn’t have the same thump it did, once upon a time.

Great essay, Peter; extremely well-done.

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The File 1000-121 Affair's avatar
The File 1000-121 Affair
21h

When citizens can find out about the File1000-121 Affair from ChatGPT and Grok, but not Canadian journalists, slack of trust is totally justified.

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