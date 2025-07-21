The Rewrite

In a free and democratic society the one sector Canadians rely upon to watch over government and report back to us about them, how can the media ever consider accepting handouts from government? It is akin to slipping cops some cash or a free meal at some restaurant to motivate them to look the other way. We don't tolerate that from the police, nor should we allow some in the media to be on the take.

One can rail on about the CBC, but they will never change, so why bother? It is the others on the dole that we must persuade to get themselves off the government payroll.

I am at a point where I am considering canceling my subscription to Post Media if they continue accepting money from the Feds. I have subscribed (and will continue) to those who will not - thehub.ca, Terry Glavin, and, of course, The Rewrite are among those I will support (I tried, really tried, with the Potty Mouth gang over at the Line Editor, but they simply will not park their profane ways when articulating their message. And, so, elsewhere I went, seeking out serious platforms).

Given the paradigm shift that the Trump Administration has forced upon those running Ottawa and the subsequent dictate by Mr. Carney to his ministers to begin the arduous task of finding savings, one would think that those media subsidies will soon be a thing of the past. At least, one can hope. Meanwhile, I implore those who have resisted the urge to hop on the subsidy gravy train to continue soldiering on. There is a light at the end of the tunnel and you'll be ahead of those that will have some tough choices forced upon them once the government cheques stop coming in...

Merlin M's avatar
Merlin M
Jul 22

I smiled when I read the CBC reply that “…CBC says it doesn’t publish opinion pieces”. Ironic that. The most opinionated and by far most lavishly funded media outlet injects opinion in nearly every piece they do and seems to make less and less effort to even hide their bias because being correct on every subject is obviously not a bias. Reporting has morphed into indoctrination with full government backing.

