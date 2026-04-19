The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Bill Kinnon's avatar
Bill Kinnon
9h

I am slowly reducing the number of Substacks I subscribe to (bye bye The Line) but yours will not be one of them, Peter. I very much appreciate The Rewrite.

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Ruth B.'s avatar
Ruth B.
13h

Well said, and thank you. It’s what everyone (who doesn’t live in Toronto or Quebec) is thinking.

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