Grok illustration of PM Carney as Caesar

Thirteen months into his reign as prime minister, we still don’t know who Mark Carney is or how he engineered the removal of Justin Trudeau from office.

Nor do we know what really happened behind the scenes to convince five Members of Parliament to betray their constituents’ democratic decisions and, for the first time in the nation’s history, give Canadians a majority government they didn’t elect.

What we do know is that none of that seems of great interest to most of our media or, as they like to describe themselves when seeking federal subsidies, “defenders of democracy.”

As The Rewrite noted a year ago, the moves behind the scenes to effect the abrupt ouster of Trudeau remain a mystery. And, unlike with other PMs, there have been no Carney family magazine profiles. (Who can forget Justin and Sophie Trudeau’s sexy Vogue cover?) Yes, there are the books, Values and The Hinge. We have learned he likes hockey, runs, won’t criticize China and is ruthless. But there is a tangible paucity of efforts within MSM to get beyond what is permitted to be known. We don’t even know if he watches Heated Rivalry or why the Brits called him “the unreliable boyfriend.” And yet, as Stephen Maher wrote for Time magazine last week, Canadians adore him.

As for how he has seized power in excess of that granted by the electorate 11 months ago, there wasn’t a hint of concern on the part of CTV News anchor Omar Sachedina when Carney’s majority was confirmed in a couple of “gimme” by-election victories.

The leading voice on Canada’s most-watched newscast, Sachedina appeared awestruck by the “historic” moment and “what the Liberals have been able to achieve in the past year.” When his sidekick, Vassy Kapelos, noted Carney was now out of excuses for not fulfilling the promises that won him a minority government in 2025, Sachedina suggested soothingly that Canadians remember “sometimes ambition does take time, sometimes several election cycles.”

The message to Canadians? The Liberals have accomplished great things in the past year, the greatest of which was to do what no one in the nation’s history had ever done before - manufacture a majority without the public’s consent. Oh, and be patient. PMMC’s agenda could take a few more elections. Sit tight and trust.

The next morning, questions were not, as one might expect from defenders of democracy, about whether the PM felt a tad greasy for the way in which he had won unfettered power. Like, in some countries - many actually - that might be considered kind of scary. Here? If you watch the news, it’s dreamy.

The preferred line of inquiry was to ask Carney whether, if he was the Opposition Leader, Pierre Poilievre, he would quit. And so it went for the rest of the week. PMMC wasn’t asked if he worried that his majority would undermine the public’s faith in its institutions. Nor did the press corps pursue their sources to discover what inducements may have been offered to create his Judas Gang of Five.

Nope, while the NDP was picking up some desperately needed extra cash thanks to a decision that pretended they, too, won more seats than they did, media went straight for Poilievre’s throat. From Andrew Coyne on X, Don Braid in the Calgary Herald and, reliably, Gary Mason in the Globe and Mail, commentators across the board looked to blame him for his party’s “dismal” performance in byelections long ago deemed to be within the purview of St. Jude. One has to admire the dedication of those Tory voters who resisted the voter suppression bomb of MP Marilyn Gladu’s well-timed defection and still cast ballots in Scarborough Southwest and University-Rosedale. But there was no rational reason for them to get off the couch to do so. As for Terrebonne, the smart Tory play there was to vote for the Bloc Quebecois candidate, who had the best chance to - and almost did - beat the Liberal. So, rather than deal with substantive issues such as institutional trust and democratic decline, we got a parade of trumped up twaddle focused on holding a powerless Opposition to account while waving through what critics might refer to as the nation’s most oleaginous government yet.

There was, however, some balance offered within the news ecosystem. Postmedia’s Brian Lilley produced a compelling piece outlining how the Liberals seduce floor-crossers, including by dangling judicial appointments before their star-struck little Quisling faces.

Tristin Hopper, also of Postmedia, spotted the chorus line of commentary and sounding weary, sarcastically noted “Good to see media holding Prime Minister Poilievre to account. Democracy dies in darkness.”

The Bureau’s Sam Cooper rhetorically rolled his eyes at Maher’s piece in Time, cloyingly titled “How Canada fell in love with Mark Carney.”

“It’s a powerful ecosystem of incentivized writers,” Cooper posted. “I am finding it hard to be respectful these days in my own commentary. When citizens are treated with utter contempt there has to be a counter weight with citizen mobilization capability, not on govts payroll.”

Earlier, The Hub’s Harrison Lowman (with whom I collaborate in the Full Press podcast) showed his frustration with the government adjacent Toronto Star for its headline “Up to 40 Conservative MPs fear Pierre Poilievre will cost them their seats, insiders say.” Lowman posted:

“Headline: Implies the Star spoke to 40 concerned CPC MPs

”Article: Admits they only spoke to 2 anonymous CPC sources (may not even be MPs) who alleged that up to 40 CPC MPs were concerned.

”Come on guys.”

By Friday, Hopper was done.

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There was a celebratory tone throughout media when Viktor Orban’s “far right” 16-year rule ended democratically in Hungary. There wasn’t as much coverage of the fact one of the first things his also to-the-right successor, Peter Magyar, did was appear on Hungarian state TV to announce that he was shutting it down. Couldn’t help but remember that it was just 16 months ago when many Conservative supporters were dreaming of a moment like this involving the CBC. You can watch the moment here, but this frame grab provides a summary

Someone is clearly pushing - through the Globe in Mail in particular - the idea that Canada could become a member of the European Union. So much so that, on successive weekends, the Globe published stories on poll results showing “majority” support in Canada for the idea. The second effort crowed that “Nearly 60 per cent of Canadians support becoming a full member of the European Union, poll says.”

The headline and lede (and a great many people never read beyond those) are both misleading. What the poll actually says is that 28 per cent support while another 29 per cent “would consider” supporting. Thus does having an open mind equate to support. For what it’s worth, 32 per cent are firmly or somewhat opposed.

The report should have taken the time to point out (and CBC also avoided this basic journalism in a story on Finland’s prime minister) that it generally takes about 10 years for the EU to accept a new nation. Oh, and that once you do join, all the migrants who arrive in Europe could also be welcomed into Canada, which might dampen enthusiasm. But, who knows, being Euros and enjoying a new currency might be puzzling for an increasingly irrelevant Western Canada, but would likely be welcomed enthusiastically in the East, Quebec in particular. If it means I can move to the Mediterranean, well …..

My appearance before the House of Commons Heritage committee took place on Thursday. Oromocto MP David Myles was genuinely curious and a great improvement from the likes of Chris Bittle and Taleeb Noormohamed while Lethbridge’s Rachael Thomas is always a pro. Here’s a clip:

Also this week, another Full Press podcast was posted and we talked about how the CBC actually broadcast a documentary - Speechless - that “controversially” told the truth about the culturally suicidal ideology that has conquered our institutions.

Hours of fun and entertainment on The Rewrite so don’t be shy about subscribing or buying me a coffee. Busy week.

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)My