Prime Minister Mark Carney announces Canada has hit 2% target. CP photo

There is stenography, and then there is journalism.

The former involves simply recording what was seen, fed and said and passing that witness along to the reader/viewer/listener. It is not completely without value in keeping citizens in the know. It frequently fails, however, to fully inform the public and is a common practice in state-run media.

Journalism - and not the advocacy variety that is blossoming like dandelions in the digital garden these days - looks to tell the whole story and, with an insatiable curiosity, questions everything. It doesn’t just tell us who, what, where and when, it explores how and why and asks, is it true?

You be your own judge of who did what when it came to last week’s news - boldly announced by CTV News with an exquisite “‘We control our destiny’: Canada officially hits NATO defence spending target” headline. For me, the credulous approach taken by many media was a government comms team’s dream come true.

The Toronto Star produced what I would term the most naive version of the announcement. The word “Carney” was mentioned 13 times while the words “Conservative” and “Opposition” were nowhere to be found. The report is indistinguishable from the sort of propaganda typically produced by state-run media. Carney’s claim that the milestone is a “rearmament drive” not only goes unchallenged, it is repeated in a headline. Even a simple sentence such as the one I found in a report by Blacklock’s Reporter would have hinted at rudimentary scrutiny: “No budget document, Estimates or Public Accounts indicates $60 billion was spent on military preparedness this budget year. NATO did not comment when asked if they attempted to verify the figure.”

The Globe and Mail’s initial story was looking suspiciously similar, “Carney” being mentioned 12 times and “Conservative” once. One could say that at least its readers were informed that there is a contrary point of view but that was pretty thin gruel given that other primary sources were the defence minister and an impressed David Perry, president of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute. To be clear, getting Canada to the 2 percent of GDP NATO target was indeed an accomplishment. And it saves the nation’s blushes - a bit - from its role as an international malingerer. What was missing was any context concerning how Canada may have scraped over the line by throwing everything including the kitchen sink, salary hikes, better Wi-Fi on bases, the entire unarmed Coast Guard, Transport Canada aircraft, landscaping, news subscriptions and Lord knows what else into the accounting bucket of “defence.” Our men and women in uniform may be no more combat ready today than they were a year ago, but it looks like they can finally stream the NHL playoffs from their bunks.

Having received more than 400 reader responses to its story, the Globe wisely posted a selection of their comments.

Canadian Press did solid work to address the “how” in a piece it posted following the initial announcement, noting sweeping pay raises of up to 20 percent for and hinting that March Madness - as it’s know in Ottawa - was at play: “The Treasury Board said in February, close to the deadline for the fiscal year, that National Defence needed “$1 billion to cover urgent and unforeseen defence requirements. It did not explain why the funds were urgently needed.”

Feel free to speculate.

CTV News pursued US President Donald Trump’s dissatisfaction with NATO as a possible “why” and threw in a driveby that noted underspending on the target (set in the fall of 2014) began under Conservative PM Stephen Harper. That accounted for one of two uses of the word “Conservative”. Opposition critic James Bezan was mentioned twice; Carney 13 times.

CBC did a fine job in its online story by Murray Brewster. Carney is mentioned 11 times although close to half of those are in captions, Bezan is mentioned 4 times, a photo/video of him is included and he is quoted as referring to the achievement as an “accounting illusion.” The Mother Corp also tracked down an actual soldier, Lt.-Gen. Greg Smith, who said “We gotta keep moving. We need capability.”

Not surprisingly, the conservative-minded National Post, was the only one with a headline - “Canada meets NATO defence target, but opposition says it’s ‘creative accounting’” - that suggested balance. Other than that, the report was similar to the CBC’s: fair.

National Observer was the only platform I checked that pointed out other “NATO countries are taking the same approach to defence accounting.” It used, as did many others, a report by Canadian Press.

None of the above reported that much of the spending was previously announced in 2024 by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. You can read that here.

At the end of the day, the public may have been left with the impression that Canada and other NATO countries have reinforced their armed forces. There is some truth to that intention but the larger triumph appears to be that Canada’s bureaucracy successfully “reorganized” the books in the hope the Americans bought it. Perhaps someone will try to find out if they did. Perhaps not.

Finally, Carney claimed that once Canada’s new icebreakers are built, it will have, with 42, the largest icebreaker fleet in the world while the USA has only one vessel. However, according to the Atlas Institute for International Affairs, Russia has 57, Canada 18 and the USA 2. According to CNBC, Russia has 45 and the USA has three. The PM’s claim appears untrue, but media, ever trusting, repeated it without contention.

One conservative American online critic of all things Canadian wasn’t buying it though.

“Many “icebreakers” Carney eludes to (are) ice strengthened patrol boats,” John Konrad wrote on X. “Ice strengthened just means they won’t sink if they run into ice. It doesn’t mean they can “break” a thick layer of ice.



”CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent‘s replacement was announced in 2008 - eighteen years ago. Originally due in 2017. It is now “scheduled” for 2026. No ship has been delivered.”

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PMJT’s vacations used to be of considerable media interest. Not so with PMMC. Curious, I got in touch with the Toronto Sun’s Bryan Passifiume, whose interest in tracking aircraft led to the nation learning that, on the first Truth and Reconciliation Day following the Kamloops “holocaust” claim, PMJT flew to Tofino to go surfing.

So, because the CBC et al won’t tell you, here’s what was involved in Carney’s European vacation. The Airbus flew from Ottawa to Yellowknife March 12 and, from there, to Oslo, Norway. A quick return trip to Bardufoss March 13 and then off to London March 15 to visit the King and others. Business concluded, the Airbus flew media and entourage back to Ottawa March 16 and PMMC transferred to an RCAF Challenger sent to fetch him and the missus and it flew to Paris March 17, then Rome March 19 before returning to Ottawa March 23 via the Azores.

March 28, Carney took an unexplained trip to Boston and then a trip March 29 to Hamilton for the Juno Awards - an event usually reserved for the Heritage Minister. He then went to Toronto to attend a fundraiser for his favourite floor-crossing/China slave labour-defending MP, Michael Ma. Costs still unknown.

Thanks to Passifiume.

Last month, I reported that Kady O’Malley of Ipolitics set what I believed was a record by writing a 90-word lede for a news story (25 is the preferred max).

It’s since been brought to my attention that Conrad Black managed to compose a 236-word lede paragraph in a March 14 National Post commentary. Quibbling, I noted that it was composed of two sentences, one of 136 words and a supplementary of 100 words and it wasn’t a news story. Still, credit where credit is due: CB owns that podium.

That’s it for this week. I’ll be back April 12 when we’ll talk about La Presse’s firing of a contributor for criticizing trends in government-paid-for journalism, CBC’s abandonment of journalism’s obligation to the truth, headline follies and more! Don’t forget to check out the Full Press podcast and please feel free to buy me a coffee.

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)

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