The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Peter Floyd's avatar
Peter Floyd
2d

Clever armed forces accounting indeed. I'm sure that foreign governments will be fooled and amazed.

Ice breakers, more sneaky accounting. Oh, did you mean those ice breakers. You know the ones that can actually work in the Arctic breaking ice. If you really meant those we have the following;

True polar-class icebreakers in Canada are essentially only one fully capable vessel in the high Arctic (Louis S. St‑Laurent).

The others (Pierre Radisson and Amundsen) are less powerful, designed for first-year ice, research, and resupply, not for continuous heavy Arctic ice operations.

That’s why the new polar-class icebreakers are critical — they will replace aging vessels and restore Canada’s heavy icebreaking capacity.

So we have ONE true ice breaking ship.

After the new ships are built Canada will have 3–4 true heavy icebreakers capable of operating in multi-year Arctic ice year-round.

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Bryan Moir's avatar
Bryan Moir
2d

If you can hit a military target by upgrading barracks Wi-Fi and reclassifying paperwork, then you haven’t strengthened your army, you’ve strengthened your storytelling.

And in geopolitics, storytelling only works right up until someone tests it.

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