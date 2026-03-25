Canadian eyes are understandably fixed this month on alleged seeds of a Third World War being sown in the Middle East, with time outs to peep at where in the world our Prime Minister Hopscotch is today.

Yet reports suggest the constitutional challenge being heard this week by the Supreme Court of Canada with regard to Quebec’s Bill 21 has the potential to drop its own kind of bunker buster bomb on the foundations of Confederation.

Beyond the arcane (for the rest of the country at least) convolutions of Quebec’s cultural claims, the case shows probable cause to crater Sec. 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The notwithstanding clause, as it’s known, of course protects Parliamentary and legislative supremacy over the courts by leaving the democratically elected bodies free to opt out of certain legal decisions.

Westerners, especially Albertans, might instinctively eye roll the argument as yet another Laurentian elite dinner party food fight. Before doing so, they should remember it was Premier Peter Lougheed, Saskatchewan’s Allan Blakeney, and Manitoba’s Sterling Lyon who went tooth and nail to force the safeguard into Canada’s constitution 44 years ago.

Anyone, anywhere in the country, who wants a thorough and accessible explanation of why that matters would be well advised to spend time reading Konrad Yakabuski’s March 20 column in the Globe and Mail. It’s really a long form text on the big picture and intricacies of what’s at stake. It’s billed on the Globe website as a 16-minute read, which sounds like a lot in these short attention span theatre days, but is it really if the future of the country truly is at stake?

Whether or not the SCOC is about to fragment us into easy pickings for 51st statehood, Yakabuski’s story is a truly fine piece of good old-fashioned reporting in its own right. It’s worth every moment just to read a master journalistic craftsman at work. He seamlessly combines historic background and future implications (near and long term) in clear, and engagingly effortless prose.

He’s an old school reporter who knows his ground but equally importantly how, in the long-lost parlance of vanished newsrooms, to map it for the person who just got off the bus from Cleveland. Above all, he avoids the slide into snide pseudo-superiority that seems the bane or gratification of far, far too many would-be journalists these days.

There are nits to pick, of course. In describing the virulently secularist-faith hostile-laicité that fuels Bill 21’s ban on religious dress, e.g., Muslim head and face coverings, in vast swathes of public life, he seems to accept at face value their origin in purported centuries old “social control” exercised over Quebecers by the Roman Catholic Church. Historical study shows such so-called control owes its existence to enduring propaganda/mythology from the Quiet Revolution, and that Holy Mother Church was a force for social good beset on all sides by British Tory Protestant hostility, not to mention…but I digress.

All to say, if you’re looking for a fresh, credible understanding of Canada’s shifting political tectonic plates, or you want only to read some solid, sensible, informative journalism, Konrad Yakabuski on the case before the SCOC is the place to go. And look at it this way: It beats the tar out of trying to follow wherever Prime Minister Hopscotch is headed next.

Closer to home for all of us is another fine piece of journalism, this time from the Financial Post’s William Watson. His column “Some Surprising Numbers on Wealth and Home Ownership” is a tonic for the souls of we jaded many who despair that mainstream media even remembers what it’s role once was.

Watson was already an esteemed economist many years ago when he was appointed editorial page editor at the Ottawa Citizen by famed newspaper contrarian Neil Reynolds. I was not alone in wondering at the time what a pointy headed intellectual who couldn’t ride his bicycle straight across campus had to teach any of us in the trade who had sweated printer’s ink since just post-puberty.

It took about two blinks at the first editorial page section he oversaw (I was at the Calgary Herald at the time) to answer the question: Intelligence, insight, research intensity, a fine conversational writing style, and a natural understanding that a helping of humour could make contentious opinions much easier to swallow.

Approaching 30 years later, his March 19 column on home ownership shows the tradition continues. He highlights, first off, the obsession of journalists and market gurus alike to treat everything as bad news.

“For the last five years, it seems, the main goal of public policy has been to get more Canadians into homes. But now that prices are finally plateauing and maybe even coming down — Toronto’s condo market is basically dead, apparently — what happens? People start worrying about it. Higher housing prices are bad, but lower housing prices are bad, too. Every change is for the worse, as a Joseph Heller character once put it.”

Where he’s really going, though, is a burrow into some “data” – a word beloved of economists but somewhere between STDs and malaria on the desirability scale for the current crop of journalists – served up TD Economic’s Mekdes Gebreselassie.

“Despite everything you’ve read anywhere,” Watson writes, “the wealth gap between the wealthiest 20 per cent of Canadians and the bottom 40 per cent has closed in recent years.

“Moreover, wealth has grown seven times more quickly in families where the main income-earner is under 35 years of age than in those where he or she is 35 years or older. Of course, under-35s usually have less wealth to begin with so larger percentage gains are easier. But seven times faster, as any F1 driver will tell you, is an effective way to catch up.”

There are, of course, caveats to the numbers, including the intriguing apparent paradox that “under-35s are older than they used to be. A larger share are 32, 33 and 34, the ages where many people start thinking seriously about houses.”

But when the numbers are tossed and turned, sliced and diced, mixed like metaphors, the much-ballyhooed youth housing affordability crisis of recent years turns out to be, well, crisis, what crisis? Or, perhaps more accurately, what was probably a genuine obstacle looking at the time like a crisis has been shifted by the combined forces of demographics and the Market’s invisible hand.

What follows in Watson’s column is the proven benefit of combining an esteemed economist who knows what he’s talking about with a fine journalist who knows exactly how to say it.

“It doesn’t help when no one in public life will say to an aggrieved interest group suffering an alleged crisis, wait a second, let’s see if the numbers really do back up your case,” hewrites. “It will also be interesting to see, as things play out, whether young people’s higher rates of home ownership have been artificially inflated by the proliferation of public programs designed to help out first-time homebuyers….Mark Carney’s now-famous Davos speech said systems of belief fall when people start telling the truth. The actual numbers on wealth, housing and inequality tell quite a different truth than you hear in public debates about such things.”

See? There is still great journalism out there. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Prime Minister Hopscotch could stay in Canada long enough to read it?

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