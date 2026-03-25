The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
1d

Canada is just where Davos Man parks his car.

Imagine how much further ahead Canada would be if Prime Minister Hopscotch spent as much time repairing the damage done to our Country, as he does travelling and trying to surreptitiously gain a majority government.

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Ken Schultz's avatar
Ken Schultz
1dEdited

Well done, Sir! But, then, I often offer up that accolade to both of you Peters. And always, deservedly.

In any event, I find your column interesting - not in the sense of being a pejorative way to dismiss but actually as a descriptor of additional information.

I am absolutely aware of the issue with the NWC and I fully support my government (I'm an Albertan) in it's intervention. If the Supremes rule against that intervention (i.e. against Quebec), I will simply nod my head and say that it clearly confirms my decision to vote for separation in the upcoming referendum. If they do not buy the government's position then I will have to evaluate my bias that says the Supremes are always and all ways anti-Alberta. I may think that the Supremes simply hiccupped and that explains a favorable decision, but .....

I have read neither the Yakabuski nor the Watson commentary but I will be certain to do so this evening. Thank you for identifying these valued columns. I find that both these gentlemen have interesting things to say - in the sense noted above - even where I may disagree with their conclusions. Simply put, they always clearly state their position and back it up; as I say, I may disagree but the do force me to re-evaluate my position. In other words, good writing by good writers.

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