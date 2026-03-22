The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
5hEdited

Masterful criticism of a corrupt and carefully managed messaging machine.

Canadians have been conditioned- wittingly or unwittingly- to accept a mediocrity, and a far more compromised level of inquiry, than is required in a healthy democracy.

We buy the myth again, and again.

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Scott MacKinnon's avatar
Scott MacKinnon
4h

At this rate, Canada has less than 20 years. The only reason Quebec stuck around is because they couldn’t afford to leave. Now, can they afford to stay? It will not end well…

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