Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, left, and Joe Rogan

The CBC has had a fairly smooth ride on The Rewrite in recent weeks, but in the course of my recent travels and travails some concerns attracted my attention.

It appears to me that Ian Bremmer’s company - the Eurasia Group - assesses global risk from a progressive perspective by mining data and the brains of its connections. Maybe I’m wrong, but I come to that conclusion based on the fact Gerald Butts has been employed there since a few months after he resigned as joint chief of staff for Justin Trudeau due to the appalling treatment of Jody Wilson-Raybould. She, as Attorney General, was pushed by the prime minister to interfere in the justice system and, when she refused, was removed. Butts fell on his sword and Trudeau got re-elected, albeit grudgingly.

The scandal, however, didn’t do much harm to Butts’s career.

I don’t know what he does on a day to day basis at Eurasia but Butts is reasonably active on Substack where he regularly pumps Prime Minister Mark Carney’s tires, noting that it wasn’t that long ago that he was, while a Eurasia employee, working hard to convince Liberals of Carney’s qualities as he moved to oust Trudeau (a coup story that I’m sure would be a helluva yarn but in which media remain uninterested). To be clear, while he has every right to do so, Butts also critiques the activities of Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Then there’s the fact Eurasia Group also employs Carney’s wife, Diana Fox (above), who has sufficient vacation days to travel the world with her husband, although it remains unclear to me which hat she wears when doing so - the Missus or the Maestro. As she isn’t a public officer, my understanding is that she is beyond the reach of the Ethics Commission and the Conflict of Interest Act. And certainly how many gifts she may accept or how she, her husband, her employer and Butts might profit from a little Fox-Carney pillow talk appears to be of no interest to our Parliamentary Press Gallery. Is it wrong for me to believe the same would not be the case if, heaven forbid, a Conservative PM was married to an oil & gas executive?

Also of note is that AI Minister and former broadcaster/art salesman Evan Solomon was hired to oversee a Eurasia publication and then recruited by Team Carney to win a safe Toronto seat in last spring’s election.

It’s all enough to think there might be, notwithstanding Bremmer’s smarts, a pro-Carney bias within Eurasia. To which, I reiterate, they are perfectly entitled.

Yet none of this appears to concern the public broadcaster which, when it recently introduced Bremmer to get his take on the Iranian war, saw no need to mention these connections. Don’t get me wrong. Bremmer’s a smart guy and brings value to the conversation. But when making such a selection, the CBC owes it to its audiences to mention the connections outlined.

Then there was the manner in which the public broadcaster handled the Prime Minister’s assertion that, to do its bit to ease the global oil crisis, Canada was releasing 23 million barrels of oil.

Poilievre was asked to respond to this apparently decisive move by the PM.

Here’s how that went.

Throw a politician a fat pitch and he will swing for the fences every time. Feel free to draw your own conclusions regarding who might have done a little research before asking questions.

And then there were the remarkable responses from CBC, CTV and others to Poilievre’s decision to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

CBC’s JP Tasker raised concerns about how risky it was to associate with Rogan, an American who hosts the most listened to podcast in Canada (and the world). So did CTV contributor Sharan Kaur (Solomon’s former campaign manager) who fretted about Rogan’s lack of journalism standards.

No one mentioned that Rogan has also interviewed, among others, Bernie Sanders, Ken Burns, Ethan Hawke, Oliver Stone, Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and rainforest protector Paul Rosolie. Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said she regrets not going on the ‘cast.

The BBC, not known as a friend to Conservatives, produced straightforward coverage in stark contrast to that of Canada’s leading broadcasters. The Globe and Mail did better too, making mention of Poilievre’s response to Rogan’s concerns about the oilsands’ environmental impact.

The final dismissal of the Rogan-Poilievre entente was left to retired CBC anchor Peter Mansbridge who joined Chantal Hebert and Bruce Anderson - referred to by one critic as three geriatric Liberal shills - in dissecting the interview in a fashion one expects was pleasing to a progressive audience.

Given the Travis Dhanraj allegations of CBC anti-conservative bias, it was little wonder one wag posted on X/Twitter that “When the popularity of Carney keeps going up while at the same time the country keeps declining there’s a problem. The only way that’s accomplished is through North Korean level propaganda being used against the nation.”

Ouch. That’s not a great impression for CBC and its doppelgängers at CTV to be leaving with the public.

So, here’s a tip: if CBC wants to put an end to criticisms it is behaving like state media in a one-party, post-democratic nation …. It should stop its employees from behaving as if it is one.

Oh, and here’s how CBC and CTV stack up against Rogan in Canada:

Globe and Mail columnist Robyn Urback did a delightful job of drawing attention to a verbal cage match between Canadaland’s Jesse Brown and Hill Times columnist Erica Ifill, who really doesn’t like a lot of people, particularly Jews. Brown made reference to what he termed Ifill’s bigotry after she informed “Jewish Canadians” that she believes “you don’t give a *#ck about anti-blackness.” All this prompted Urback to comment “I guess this would make an interesting Hill Times column.”

Can’t wait.

Now, lest I be categorized as just a cranky old man, here are some quick chapeaus.

Hats off to La Presse for breaking the story about Canadian troops being under attack in Kuwait. Apparently even the Defence Minister only knew about the incoming through news coverage. I’m so old I remember when a cabinet minister’s resignation would be demanded for such an oversight. But, hey, Joe Rogan.

(Update: David McGuinty later said he learned of the Kuwait attack “immediately.” So there’s a smorgasbord of truths to choose from. Pick the one that beat suits your politics.)

Graeme Gordon put together an outstanding piece in The Hub that broke down the results to date of the Prime Minister’s 26 trips abroad. In summary, “only one new trade agreement has formally been signed, (with Indonesia) and it has not actually been ratified yet.”

Hats off to Canadian Affairs for launching a series examining how Canada’s health care system stacks up against the world (and not the usual OMG US scare routine).

Great work by Blacklock’s Reporter for alerting Canadians to the fact government departments are considering only answering questions from media similar to those approved for subsidies by a government-appointed panel.

And a nod to CTV’s Judy Trinh, not historically a friend of The Rewrite, for putting a very direct question to Carney regarding his failure to fulfill the promises he made a year ago. A final “chapeau” goes to the Toronto Sun’s Brian Lilley for noting the PM’s snippy reply was once again in response to a question posed by a woman.

That’s it for this week. Feel free to buy me a coffee.

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)