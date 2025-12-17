David Cayley has written the kind of book about the CBC one would expect from a man who spent over 30 years making documentaries for the CBC Radio One show Ideas

Published in September, The CBC: How Canada’s Public Broadcaster Lost Its Voice (And How to Get It Back) traces the history of an idea – the beautiful dream of public broadcasting – and wraps it up in philosophical musings on media and language.

Cayley doesn’t discuss the public vs. private debate (except to note that the tension has always been there), the attendant fight for advertising dollars or the thumb-on-the-scales of government subsidies. Instead, Cayley pokes repeatedly at the troubled relationship between the CBC and the public(s) it is mandated to serve.

Written way back in early 2025, as the Trudeau Jr. era was coming to an end and Conservative leader Poilievre was the ascendant star, Cayley indicates there might be a coming reckoning for the public broadcaster. When the Conservatives were ahead in the polls and Poilievre was promising to defund the CBC, it was not unreasonable to surmise that the great and good of Front Street might engage in some soul-searching.

But then Trump tariffs and the election happened and, though he couldn’t keep his elbows up, Prime Minister Carney hit the biscuit top shelf for the CBC with an additional $150 million added to the annual $1.4 billion in government funding. The come-to-Jesus moment for the CBC was cancelled.

The CBC is one part history to one part analysis. The historical section proves the old adage's: plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose. Is the country concerned about the imminent demise of the CBC? Cayley harks back to the 1961 declaration of terminal “decline” by the so-called father of Canadian public broadcasting, Graham Spry.

Is Poilievre the archenemy of the CBC? Cayley reminds us that Conservatives have been hostile to the corp. since the 1940s.

And there has been no shortage of drama throughout the years. When the landmark public affairs television program This Hour Has Seven Days was cancelled in 1966, an effigy of CBC President Alphonse Ouimet was hung outside the Vancouver Courthouse.

Cayley uses specific CBC radio and television programs - Seven Days, launched in 1964, Q under Jian Ghomeshi, As It Happens - as examples of the evolution of the attitude the CBC took towards its role. Though it only lasted a little more than two years, Seven Days plays a pivotal role in that story.

It was Ouimet, an engineer by training, who baldly stated the majority understanding of the role of CBC for the first 30 years of its existence.

“The CBC was not brought into being to instigate or stimulate social change,” rather it should, “serve public opinion rather than moulding it.”

The creators and producers of Seven Days, Patrick Watson and Douglas Leiterman, had a new vision. The program manifesto promised to “draw attention to public wrongs and encourage remedial action.”

Though Cayley notes that Seven Days in no way invented “crusading journalism” it did introduce to the CBC the notion that journalists and producers were “agents of justice.”

Cayley suggests the terms elitism and populism to identify the different stages in the relationship between the CBC and its audience.

The original elitism of the young CBC, the intervening years of populism, and then the stage we are currently in, the “new elitism.”

In this context, the word populism is not the pejorative, right-wing populism Donald Trump or Poilievre are accused of catering to, but rather a populism that believes there is one, singular national audience that shares common principles, interests and concerns. According to Cayley, this audience, or public, no longer exists, if it ever did. “The public that populism wanted to serve has shattered.”

However, the CBC apparatchiks continue to act as if it does, and this has led to a second era of elitism. Not the corporate elitism of wealth and power, but rather an elitism that is “service to a single shade of opinion.”

It is this new elitism that, like the old, uses the language of “church” and is replete with clerics as rigid and ideologically driven as any strawman constructed by critics of organized religion.

Cayley speaks of the Seven Days show as “church-like;” manifested in the “show’s pretension, embodied in its hosts, to represent and speak for the country, and therefore to be its clergy.”

One might think that this language is purely depreciatory and, if not, then a thing of the past. But it was recently used unironically by CBC President and CEO Marie-Phillipe Bouchard when being questioned during by Liberal senator Andrew Cardozo about perceived bias at the corp. Bouchard told the Senate committee that the CBC adheres to “very strict” journalistic practices guidelines that ensure a “pluralistic approach, diversity of points of view, and fairness in our coverage.”

“That’s our church,” said Bouchard.

The hitch point between the two halves of the book, and what Cayley returns to as the most recent example of the “new elitism,” and attendant insularity, is a short essay on the CBC coverage of the 2022 Trucker Convoy.

Cayley asserts that the CBC never acknowledged that the Convoy was a development of a political movement that deserved proper, unbiased coverage.

“Nor did the CBC recognize the protestors as an incipient public to which the public broadcaster owed, by that fact, a certain obligation.”

It is in the last 20 pages or so that Cayley makes his plea: make the CBC a forum for open thinking.

The “first task,” he says, is the “reconstruction of the country’s public sphere, or public forum.”

A “formally constituted space in which distances and differences are respected, and even celebrated, rather than being collapsed, foreclosed, or otherwise explained away.”

Cayley enumerates four obstacles to the construction of this open forum are (1) sentimentality, the reduction of everything to (2) narrative and (3) identity and finally, (4) the tone of perpetual emergency.

There has been an overfamiliarity between journalist and subject cultivated at the CBC. The “Canada lives here” CBC, “full of benedictions” to ‘stay safe,’ ‘take care,’ and ‘enjoy’ is a CBC that entwines the public and the broadcaster in a tight embrace and doesn’t let go.

Within that embrace, “intimacy is assumed, sympathy compelled, and identity imposed.” If a public romance is to replace the ideological clasp, an old-fashioned distance and decorum need to be reintroduced.

The CBC reads like a letter written by a thoughtful, elderly uncle.

Cayley has a capacious appetite for ideas. With his long experience at the public broadcaster, combined with his deep reading, Cayley has written a fascinating history of the CBC. His pitch for the future direction of the corporation is a love letter to the idea of a public space, an agora, where the political, social, and cultural trends of Canada can meet, get a fair hearing, tussle and come out the other side.

Will CBC executives and journalists stash away his letter, in the manner of brash, know-it-all, nephews and nieces, half-read, in a drawer? The advice, if taken, might put the public back in the title of public broadcaster. But will the residents of the CBC C-suite pick up the book, let alone heed its counsel?

(Anna Farrow is a freelance writer based in Montreal)