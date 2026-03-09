I’ve been abroad - still am as I write this - and have been preoccupied with more pleasurable pastimes than monitoring media.

But, a couple of sub par weather days have prompted itches that must be scratched.

Chief among them is the matter of the Prime Minister and his recent global jaunts to India, Australia and Japan. For a while, it was difficult to understand why media had gone to the time and expense of tagging along because “tagging along” appears to be the role to which they had been assigned. Despite sharing an airplane, the PM managed to go from Feb. 17 until somewhere around March 4 without taking questions from journalists assigned to the trip, meaning all they could offer were bromides regarding nice things foreign politicians said about Canada’s leader and, essentially, rewrites of flowery news releases. The journey had all the hallmarks of a one-party state until - to media’s credit - stories were broken domestically about Canadian security officials’ ongoing conviction that the Indian consulate in Vancouver was involved in the killing of a Canadian, Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Kijjar in Surrey, B.C.

And a number of journos noted on social media that when the PM - who struggles to treat other people as his equal - did take questions, he got snippy. It was further established by some that he is at his most snippy when he takes questions from women, which is not a great look.

The PM also didn’t get away with his wildly inconsistent positioning of Canada regarding the American-Israeli assault on Iran. First, he supported it, then he didn’t - sort of - and thought it might actually be illegal. Then he complained he and the UN weren’t consulted beforehand. Then he talked about maybe being prepared to deploy our military to assist Gulf states in their defence against Iran but, mutter, mutter rules-based world order blah, blah, blah and they haven’t asked.

Whew. The stream of consciousness/make it up as we go along foreign policy was so confusing, Carney’s befuddled and disgruntled caucus was summoned to a meeting where the hidden genius of the strategy was explained to them in the hope they would calm down. There was some good work on this story by the CBC, although its explanation for preserving the anonymity of its sources - that the MPs didn’t want to violate caucus confidentiality - was untrue. The sources clearly wanted to breech caucus confidentiality, they just didn’t want to be held accountable for doing so and, seriously, what’s Carney going to do - boot them out of caucus?

What was too often missing in all this was the W that stands for Why. Media got the who, what, when and where but the public is left wondering why the PM bounced around on Iran like a pinball. Was his initial response his own or was it dictated by Washington? Was his first reversal his own or was it dictated by Beijing? And why are we suddenly so concerned about Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the Emirates? Is it because we need their money? We don’t have the answers because our media aren’t asking the questions.

And when new agreements are announced on these world tours - so far the signature mark of Carney’s tenure - media need to be much better at digging into the details.

For instance, while the CBC declared “In Tokyo, Carney signs agreement with Japanese counterpart to expand trade and defence ties” and CTV crowed “Mark Carney signs new strategic partnership with Japan,” what were actually signed were memorandums of cooperation that involve “plans,” “potential” invitations, “collaborations,” “deepened cooperation,” etc. In other words, agreeing to firm up traditional ties and continue to be pals. This is not a bad thing at all - it’s good - but there’s no evidence of any media eyebrows being raised regarding whether it will improve people’s lives.

The $2.6 billion uranium deal announced in India was another missed opportunity for many, although Mark Rendell of the Globe did a credible job getting details. Cameco, the Saskatchewan government in particular, and the feds would have put in long hours pulling it together and readers would have been be well-served with more backgrounders on how that deal - and all the others for that matter - came about. These agreements, after all, aren’t reached over a formal lunch between PMs. But, too often, they are presented in the fashion the government prefers, with the entire focus on the majestic PM who, while certainly useful, might well have been the least vital person in putting the deal together.

Share

…….

A record has just been set for the longest introductory paragraph witnessed in my experience with journalism.

That honour goes to Kady O’Malley and her editors at IPolitics. Her “lede” - as it’s known in the trade - for a report concerning Carney’s world tour and the Iran conflict contained an astounding 90 words.

So you know, journalists are taught to keep ledes “tight” and ideally no more than 25 words. The old rules clearly don’t apply at Politico, which doesn’t seem to care too much about typographical errors, either.

My thanks to the reader who brought this great moment in Canadian journalism to my attention. Here was how he responded to the craftsmanship.

“I read the first two paras and spotted two typos. Then I figured if they were that lazy or illiterate it wasn’t worth my time to read the rest.”

……

Speaking of Majesty, Canadian Press fired off a quick Carney tire-pumper that would have delighted the PMO with a much-needed positive headline after a rough week.

Carney let it be known that in his view the disgraced and defrocked Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother to King Charles, should be removed from the line of succession.

Many others covered the news, including Global, CBC, The Guardian, BBC and the Telegraph. Unlike CP, they gave details regarding what Carney described as a “process to define the process” involved in such a move, alerted readers Carney wasn’t the first to raise the issue and included the fundamental fact that Mountbatten-Windsor is eighth in the line of succession.

…….

Former federal immigration minister and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney recently took the Globe and Mail’s Doug Saunders to the rhetorical woodshed.

Writing on X, Kenney surgically dissected Saunders’ opinions on immigration like so:

“How can someone who writes frequently about immigration not understand basic facts about immigration law?”

Here’s the carnage.

Donate

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)