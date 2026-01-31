OK, I didn’t find any evidence of Gonzo journalism - few if any Hunter S. Thompson acolytes live more than a few months anyway, at least if they adopt the lifestyle.

But with me in Calgary and the Conservative Party convention also here, I decided to get accredited as media and, well, mingle.

I discovered the most Spartan media room I have ever seen. It was small, crowded and hot. Nor was there evidence of coffee, cookies or enhanced power outlets. On the bright side, as Postmedia’s Calgary columnist, Rick Bell, told me “there is water so that’s a step up from Harper.”

The Dinger, as Bell is known by those of us old enough to remember our more rambunctious days, is the last of the blue collar journalists. He was in fine form, noting wryly that the news that had driven “national” media to distraction all week - Alberta separatists meeting with US officials in Washington - had in fact been reported by his newspapers several weeks ago. It takes time, it appears, for despatches from the frontier to reach the lords and ladies of Laurentian media. And when it does, as it did last week when BC Premier David Eby finally discovered the news and called the sovereignty-seekers traitors, it is not uncommon for the herd to stampede, as it did.

I was told there was no embargoed, “check against delivery,” advance copy of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s speech, billed as necessary to retain the party’s support. Reporters, therefore, had to actually listen to the speech before filing, meaning it would be well past happy hour before they were done. Even more inconvenient, the thumbs up or down voting on Poilievre’s fate didn’t start until close to 10 pm ET on Friday, with the results announced via email in the middle of the night.

As it turned out, Poilievre won 87.4 percent support for his leadership - an impressive figure that will nevertheless inspire examination by any number of haruspices within the nation’s newsrooms.

I bumped into a few old acquaintances other than said Dinger. Some, like Dave (Nobby) Naylor of Western Standard, I first met when he was a copy boy (yes, we called them that) and I was a sports editor at the Calgary Sun. Others, like Kathleen Petty of CBC, go back to when Newsworld launched, was hosted at studios across the country and not dominated by Toronto. Happy days. Petty, in my experience and unlike many in the new generation of journos, has never been afraid to “shake it up.” We exchanged nods on the escalator. I saw a few veterans from “back in the day” but mostly and apart from a crowd- and even Andrew Coyne-pleasing speech delivered by Poilievre, the parts I saw were kind of boring. But maybe that’s because I went straight home. The fear and loathing, I expect, emerged in the bars afterwards.

Oh, one more thing: watching the Toronto Star’s Althia Raj work a room full of available-to-be-charmed Conservatives in Calgary was, well, something.

Share

There was a bit of a ruckus last week when Canadian journalists had to depend on Fox News to learn of a conversation between Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump. That happened when US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox viewers that Carney “very aggressively walked back” some of the comments he had made in his speech in Davos the previous week.

While that speech made many Canadian commentators, including the Globe and Mail’s sports columnist, Cathal Kelly, weak in the knees, it clearly angered Trump who publicly called out Carney for his comments. While Postmedia’s Brian Lilley wondered why there was an absence of a routine “read out” posted by the Prime Minister’s office, the Globe’s Coyne, who follows the Trump administration so closely it’s worrisome, offered that “Conveniently, there is no way to check whether this is true. So we are forced to assess the source (Bessent): is this a person who is normally known for telling the truth? Or for spouting whatever nonsense the president tells him to?”

Carney was eventually approached for comment. He, as they say in the PMO, experienced the conversation differently, describing it as wide-ranging and that Trump was “impressed” with all the positive steps Canada has taken and that he had “meant what he said” in Davos.

As for the readouts, my spies tell me they rarely mention anything other than subject matter, although I will note that during last spring’s election the PMO faithfully updated media on every call Carney made to or took from an international leader. I expect the same will be the case in the next election campaign. I will be disappointed in what I fear may be viewed as an increasingly subservient Parliamentary Press Gallery if it doesn’t publicly object to this oversight. At time of writing though, not a word.

For what it says is the fifth year in a row, the Committee to Protect Journalists has reported that more than 300 journalists were jailed in 2025. Leading the pack is China, the nation with which Canada recently formed a strategic alliance that includes improved access for journalists. What that means is unclear, although the Canadian government, within days of signing the accord, ended its efforts to shut down TikTok’s Canadian offices - something it had done in response to concerns its Chinese ownership is aligned with the Middle Kingdom’s ruling Communist Party. Without Michael Geist, I wouldn’t have known about that. You probably didn’t.

In China, 50 journalists were jailed last year. In Canada, Chinese state television, CGTN, remains approved for carriage by cable and satellite providers. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) took no action on a 2019 complaint from Peter Dahlin, a human rights activist with Safeguard Defenders. The UK’s broadcast regulator, Ofcomm, based on a similar complaint, de-licensed CGTN. The CRTC still hasn’t decided if it will de-license Fox News. We are watching to see if the Chinese state news agency is approved for membership in the Parliamentary Press Gallery. Meanwhile, Britain’s The Telegraph reported that China had successfully monitored telephone conversations involving UK prime ministers.

Speaking of China, The Hub’s Harrison Lowman (my Full Press podcast partner) was both curious and persistent in attempting to get some clarity on what Prime Minister Carney’s recent decision to forge a strategic partnership with the pride of Communism meant in the fine print, which stated:

“The two [China and Canada] sides consented to provide mutual support and convenience for media to work in each other's countries.”

After four attempts to get comment from the PMO, this is what he got.

"Canada’s approach to China is focused on pragmatic recalibration to make progress on Canadian priorities in a way that is grounded in managing and raising outstanding concerns."

You may consider that to be absolute bafflegab and you wouldn’t be wrong. Me? I think it means the PMO has absolutely no idea what it just signed up for. At the same time, I have absolutely no doubt President Xi does. Don’t give up, Mr. Lowman.

Oh, and buy me a cup of coffee if the mood strikes you. I had to take the C-train to the CPC gig. Scary at night but in case you were worried, the walk home past the house in which Poilievre grew up was fine. No fear, no loathing. 😄

Donate

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)