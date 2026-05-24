The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
11h

The mass graves mass hallucination persists because it fits the narrative.

It exists because activists needed a hammer to push UNDRIPA nonsense, disseminating the truth undermines this process.

It’s always about the narrative Peter. And while Glavin has been great on it, he has also been front and center mocking people who think the DRIPA thing is a nothing burger and to my knowledge he has yet to admit we may have a problem. BC is certainly a (bigger than usual) mess, the DRIPA nonsense is posited as a veto over developments like pipelines and Carney isn’t disagreeing out loud.

Nothing speaks louder than the fact that 56% of SOO residents trust the cbc which only gives the full story by accident, if ever.

This is also how Trudeau hung on for 10 years, the worst pm in history which was plainly obvious by 2019.

I still think liberal voters will gladly allow the country to fail rather than admit they are wrong.

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
10h

Great reporting, Peter.

Stellar Canadian journalism and comment survives another day!!

It is a rare combination of skills required to process such stylistic prose, such reliable, factual expression, and such a saucy, wink- of-the-eye humour.

My best to you, sir.

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