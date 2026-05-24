Frame grab of BBC headlines found through online search last week

The trouble is, once truth has, as is the case in Canada, become relative (you have your truth, I have mine) and the concept of objective reality is abandoned (as is increasingly the case in major newsrooms) there’s no such thing as a shared understanding of facts in society - no common ground whatsoever.

Gone is the concept of an all-encompassing public square. In its place are dozens and dozens of teensy-weensy little squares celebrated for the “diversity” they represent and the tolerance we believe/fantasize that they have for each other’s increasingly incompatible realities.

Which brings us to this week’s fifth anniversary of Canadian media’s de facto abandonment of its first obligation- truth - and its first loyalty, which is to citizens.

It was on May 27, 2021, that the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation announced that the graves of 215 children, some as young as three years old, had been discovered in an orchard on the grounds of the former Indian Residential School in Kamloops. Shortly thereafter the Cowesses First Nation near Regina made mention of 751 graves near the former Marieval Residential School and thus began a moral stampede fueled by a Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, unfettered by adult accoutrements and unchallenged by a frenzied press corps.

Cowesses leaders tried to explain that what they were working on was identifying graves in a cemetery that, some 60 years ago, had removed their markers, but by then it was too late, 60 Minutes was on the way. There is no evidence that anyone in any newsroom at any point in 2021 stood up to say “hold on a minute guys shouldn’t we be checking this stuff out?”

Canada Day celebrations were muted or cancelled, flags were lowered, the Chinese government demanded a UN investigation, a national day of mourning was invoked and the nation reeled in shock, its reputation in tatters. Later, politicians proposed legislation that would criminalize the speech of anyone doubting the unproven claims, which is what journalists should always be doing.

Since that time, Terry Glavin, in 2022, bravely and sensitively shone the light of objective reality on the situation in the National Post and the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc, while not abandoning their beliefs, have steadily scaled back their allegations and put on hold any efforts to prove them.

More reports of potential maybe unmarked graves have emerged, the latest being from the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation. Using sophisticated equipment, it announced the discovery of 62 possible graves, 53 of which are in recognized cemeteries with the other nine in other places known to have been used as burial sites. It is unknown how many, if any, might involve residential school students.

But the established tone in reporting, while more nuanced, continues to paper over what took place five years ago and the headlines from that time remain, uncorrected, online and everywhere. It was only on Friday - five years after the fact - that the Globe and Mail published a lengthy report thoughtfully delving into the sustained confusion surrounding the issue, albeit with scant evidence of self-reflection and a headline that protected the established narrative by inserting the word “denialism.” Saturday, four years after Glavin, National Post offered an update that mentioned the New York Times failure to update its reporting while neglecting to mention its own report from May 27, 2021 similarly remains in its original form. Better late than never? Not if it’s too late.

CNN online story.

The CBC’s efforts to get its staff to report professionally on the situation appear fruitless, while other newsrooms similarly plow forward, determined in their theology.

So nervous have they been concerning the truth of this story and their role in it that when Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir recently appeared before a Parliamentary committee, only Blacklock’s Reporter gave coverage to her testimony which suggested, without pushback, that it would perhaps be 75 years before the truth could be established. Yet almost every question asked by Senators indicated a conviction that murdered children’s bodies exist.

City News sticking with its original coverage

And so Canadians are now, thanks to this journalistic debacle, in three camps. One believes, without proof, that thousands of children were murdered at residential schools and their bodies secretly buried nearby. Another believes that there are no bodies, that the entire affair is a monstrous lie, and a third faction has absolutely no idea what did or didn’t happen or who to believe, if anyone.

As author and essayist Eric Blair, aka George Orwell, once put it, “however much you deny the truth, the truth goes on existing, as it were, behind your back.”

Until there is a shared understanding of the cold, hard facts, which is what a fair, balanced and accurate media is needed for, there will be no genuine reconciliation. Maybe one day we will forgive each other. Maybe we won’t. But it’s unlikely now that the nation’s journalistic establishment will ever enjoy that state of grace.

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Former PMO senior advisor Supriya Dwivedi was the latest commentator to learn that Canada’s media can take your tax money but it won’t tolerate your criticism.

Dwivedi, who these days works as an independent consultant, reported on X that the Toronto Star axed her column because she posted a comment critical of a report by its Queen’s Park Bureau. It didn’t matter that she was right - the Star corrected the story - some poor scribe’s feelings were hurt badly enough to insist she be censured.

I’ve always been of the opinion that if you’re going to give it, you’d better be able to take it when it comes to criticism. I’m thinking that’s a string that should be attached to media funding.

Dwivedi is the second freelance commentator to be cancelled recently for critiquing media. Sylvain Charlebois, aka The Food Professor, was recently dumped and then vilified by La Presse for being critical of Canadian journalism. He now writes for Les Affaires.

SooToday recently ran a poll asking its readers if it trusted the CBC. The good news for the Mother Corp is that almost 54 per cent said yes. The bad news? Forty six per cent said no.

In last year’s federal election, just under 54 per cent of Sault Ste Marie-Algoma voters supported the winning Liberal and the NDP candidates. Slightly more than 46 per cent voted for the Conservative and other party candidates. Coincidence?

This past week, the iconic Snowbirds were cancelled for at least seven years because their RCAF planes are so old they are no longer safe to fly. This was reported a couple of weeks previously by Moose Jaw Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie but Defence Minister Dave McGuinty responded by stating “Canadians can rest assured that they will be able to enjoy the iconic Snowbird formation for generations to come.” This appears to be a lie, although McGuinty would probably note the promise that the Snowbirds will return some day something something maybe.

What caught The Rewrite’s eye was the breakdown by Conservative communications director Micah Green of the media’s treatment of the story, noting that neither CTV News nor Global News showed the slightest interest in including the Official Opposition’s viewpoint in their coverage, something which is a standard expectation in political reporting.

He then pointed to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s claim that a new mine was breaking ground due to his policies.

As Green put it: “ Again, CTV covered this in the evening news and included Liberal voices, with no opposing view, despite us proactively pushing a comment to them.”

Time for a bouquet. While following this interview there was a poll that was more positive for his party, Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi was recently dealt with rather comprehensively by CTV News’s Vassy Kapelos, whose career, btw, started in Swift Current. Apologies for the music and theatrics as this came from a partisan source.

The Rewrite doesn’t have a paywall because we believe in our cause, which is news industry accountability. We deeply appreciate it when you share or subscribe, particularly the large number of you who pay for subscriptions. And then there’s the buy me a coffee option which you access through the button below. For those wondering about the most recent abuse of unnamed sources (the CBC protected the names of Liberal MPs protesting the willingness of their leader, Prime Minister Mark Carney, to allow a pipeline), The Rewrite will be dealing with the issue in a fulsome manner. Stay tuned.

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)