The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rene Wells's avatar
Rene Wells
Jul 14

One of the best suggestions on what to do with the CBC (other than shuttering it, which still tops my list) was to move its Toronto headquarters to Winnipeg (or, better yet, Regina or Saskatoon), far away from the Hogtown influences that have seen its drift into the despotic world of cultural and political Marxism.

Having lived much of my life in many mid-sized cities and towns throughout Western Canada and the Arctic, the one common thread they share is the steady decline or outright absence of news media within them, its inhabitants in need of information on events that could use the discerning eye of a journalist to report events and distribute them. Instead, we are left relying on word of mouth, gossip, and rumors, much of it inaccurate or skewed - just like, well, as what continues to come out the CBC these days.

The very organization originally created to fill the rural void, its latest mandate to "provide radio and television services incorporating a wide range of programming that informs, enlightens and entertains," is so far from what it is actually supposed to do as it continues its slide into irrelevance, propped up by the billions that it takes from the millions looking elsewhere for information, enlightenment, and entertainment.

The bigger cities have plenty of media sources to choose from, all doing very well on their own, without the state broadcaster trying to inject itself into that highly competitive mix. Perhaps a return to its original roots might be the antidote it needs, filling a void that, like them,vhas far too long continued to drift.

Wishful thing, I suppose. Life, after all, is pretty comfortable in Toronto for the CBC's bureaucratic elite. No point in charting a new course that would allow them to find a sense of relevance in parts of the country where the audiences can't even be bothered to tune into see or hear what they produce...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Peter Menzies and others
Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
Jul 14

“ now that Prime Minister Mark Carney has done or promised to do 80 per cent of the horrible things people who voted for him feared the Conservatives and Pierre Poilievre would do, where do Canadians who lean to the left - and there are a lot of them - find a home?”.

Which things has Carney done?

The carbon tax still sits there, today it’s zero but with a wave of his kingly staff it can be $200.

I see no project approvals, I see bill C-5 that once again leaves it to a wave of Carney’s kingly staff as to which projects he will over ride the law to allow to proceed. Is that democracy?

He has said he wouldn’t repeal all the awful investment killing laws the Liberals enacted in the last decade, all he has done is given himself the power to bypass them when HE chooses to do so.

Any pipeline company would be insane to go along with that as their approval is based on one man.

And the liberals are as full of batshit crazy climate/insane nonsense as they always were.

I’d rather you weren’t fooled as well Peter.

If he was serious he would repeal all the destructive laws and allow companies to decide what makes sense.

It might be one pipeline, it might be 3, it might be none.

Maybe the execrable Guillbeault is correct after all?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Menzies
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture