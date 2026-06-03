Steven Guilbeault frame grab of online photo by Blair Gable/Postmedia

If I were a journalist who asks questions that make people uncomfortable, I’d birddog Steven Guilbeault to find out why he continues supporting environmental policies that dovetail with Donald Trump’s war on Iran.

As he made his exit from Parliament on May 21, Guilbeault repeated the rationale he gave last year for resigning as federal environment minister: He can’t abide the switcheroo effected by Mark Carney in treating Alberta’s energy industry like the massive contributor to Canada’s economy it is.

“This is not a course correction. We have basically abandoned large chunks of our climate change strategy,” Guilbeault was quoted in a fawning farewell-my-lovely Toronto Star story.

With a plush MP pension safely tucked away, his exit-stage-left snit seems primarily fueled by a rather Jesuitical argument over whether the carbon tax should be $130 a tonne in 2030 or a decade later. The Prime Minister chose the latter date and signed an agreement with Alberta to that effect. Goodbye Guilbeault.

In a walking-talking demonstration of egotistical cheekiness, he then announced to The Star that he would be willing to consider serving as a cabinet minister under “a different prime minister.”

“I’m certainly not closing the door to future possibilities,” he said when asked if he would return under someone other than Carney. “It’s been an amazing experience and certainly not one that I would say I’ll never do it again.”

And the Star let him get away with it! Without challenge! Without, apparently, asking even a few obvious, albeit discomfiting, questions.

Questions such as: “Could you describe in specifics the kind of prime minister who isn’t named Justin Trudeau that would welcome you back as a backbencher, never mind a cabinet minister?”

Such as: “Given that your qualifications to serve in government appear to be limited to being from Montreal; climbing a tree when you were five years old to keep it from being cut down; being arrested for climbing in an orange jump suit onto the roof of Alberta Premier Ralph Klein’s house and scaring the bee-jaysuz out of his wife Colleen; costing the CN Tower $50,000 after you assaulted its heights four times with fundraising publicity stunts for Greenpeace; and holding a BA in political science with a minor in liberation theology, what are your particular attributes to enhance Canada’s future following your disastrous, repudiated track record as federal environment minister?”

Such as: “Do you think you bear any political and personal responsibility for driving separatist support in Alberta through the roof over the period 2021-2025 when you were the disastrous, repudiated federal environment minister?”

Such as this clincher: “Since your disastrous, repudiated tenure as environment minister enacted policies intended to address climate change by radically reducing, if not entirely eliminating, production, transportation and use of fossil fuels, are you and Donald Trump now ideological bunkies since the war with Iran (and resulting closure of the Strait of Hormuz) has reduced the global oil supply by about 20 per cent? Trump wants to fight a war. You want to fight Warm-aggedon. Are you guys political BFFs now or what?”

Beyond Go-Go Guilbeault, that last question should be put to the entire environmental movement. We’ve seen since Feb. 27 a fraction of the economic and social devastation that would result if tree hugger wet dreams of a fossil free world were realized. So, like, is there any kind of green reality check going on?

Speaking for I myself personally, I am not a journalist who likes making people uncomfortable with questions that might shred their ideological self-identification. But maybe someone out there is.

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Speaking for I myself personally again, I must confess to being increasingly uncomfortable with the debacle of commentary writing descending into unadulterated “I think” opinion-mongering.

In addition to news reporting, I’ve been writing for comment sections since the early 1980s. Without lapsing into “the older I get the better I was” mode, the craft as I learned it required: 1. Fresh facts 2. Fresh questions 3. Fresh language. A good column had all three, weighted more toward the first two, lighter on the third to minimize the risk of indulging lazy word play.

When I taught column and editorial writing part-time at the university level, I stressed avoiding a “puke on the tie” approach. The simple premise was that if you come out of a bar and someone coming out of a bar across the street is throwing up on him or herself, you might with careful observation, glean a useful social analogy from the experience. If, on the other hand, you throw up on your own tie, no one will care solely because you threw up on yourself. And you can’t make them.

The Israeli-American journalist Liel Leibovitz articulated the principle far more eloquently and elegantly in an early May piece for The Free Press when he compared what once qualified as Pulitzer Prize winning commentary writing versus the dishwater dreck that takes the award home these days.

He began with the example of the immortal Jimmy Breslin getting a Pulitzer for his writing on the JFK assassination.

“While other reporters stumbled over each other… trying to get to the vice-president, the First Lady or anyone else in power (Breslin) spent his day with a man… paid $3.01 an hour to dig graves,” Leibovitz wrote.

That man was Cliffton Pollard, who got a call in the middle of his breakfast from the foreman of the gravediggers at Arlington National Cemetery. “He hung up the phone, finished breakfast, and left his apartment so he could spend Sunday digging a grave for John Fitzgerald Kennedy,” Breslin framed it.

Granted, Leibovitz noted, Breslin’s column was one of the most famous pieces in American journalistic history. But Breslin scored one of numerous similar triumphs in 1980 by chatting up a cop named Jim Moran on Central Park West near 72 Street. Moran had just attended to a man in a red shirt and blue jeans who was bleeding from the mouth after being shot. The man was John Lennon who, Breslin reported, “nodded and groaned” as the beat cop rushed him to hospital.

In contrast to Breslin’s long-trained reportorial gift for going where the story was, Leibovitz pointed out that this year’s Pulitzer winner had an opinion portfolio comprising “The Chilling Consequences of Going Along with Trump,” “The Barrage of Trump’s Awful Ideas Is Doing Exactly What It’s Supposed To” and “Beware We Are Entering A New Phase of the Trump Era.”

That familiar sound you hear is journalism puking on its own tie while it digs its own grave.

Or in Leibovitz’ finer turn of phrase: “Oh how far we’ve fallen…. (O)pinions, as that pithy wordsmith ‘Dirty’ Harry Callahan famously put it, are like buttholes: We all have them, yet very few are lovely enough to present in public.”

IMHO, too much “opinion” writing today reads like it was pulled out of the writer’s arse pocket on, or very close to, deadline. Readers and subscribers should protest the resulting diminishment of craftsmanship. Perhaps more importantly, there’s a simple but essential question: “Isn’t having more of the same kinda like getting a double-dose of Steven Guilbeault?”