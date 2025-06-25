Hats off to those who told the “blunt truth” that Carney chaired a G7 meeting utterly devoid of meaning
Nothing quite illustrated the demise of the West like Trump’s touch and go landing in Kananaskis. Some commentators saw through the stagecraft
Gee, Andrew Coyne just hit the proverbial nail on its protruding head with his Globe and Mail column on last week’s G7 meeting in Alberta.
With most Canadian journalists dependent on government funding…
