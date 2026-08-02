Editorial cartooning, once the heartbeat of the print industry, has a long and proud history going back hundreds of years.

As Elvis Hernandez of toonsmag.com put it, “single panel drawings with satire and caricature have long been a powerful tool for social and political commentary….from the age of revolutions to the digital era, editorial cartoons have reflected cultural moments and often shaped them.”

While some historians trace the craft’s origins back to the Reformation, the consensus seems to be that the modern era began in the early 18th Century and was accelerated in the 19th Century with the emergence of Britain’s Punch magazine and its penchant for publishing excellent satirical drawings.

When I worked with editorial cartoonists - and in my mind I worked with the best, Vance Rodewalt, he would present me with two or three rough sketches of ideas from which I would select one. I would generally make my decision based on what was the most timely, funniest and the best fit given other content scheduled for the editorial pages. Here’s a recent example of his work that he posted on Facebook:

Editorial cartoonists have roles similar to columnists. That is to hold, primarily but not exclusively, the powerful to account while keeping an eye on those who seek power. While each will have their own predisposition and they can get away with exaggeration (it’s part of the ouevre) their critiques should be made through a non-partisan lens and based on statements and actions made but not imagined. To do otherwise is to risk crossing the line from journalistic satirist to propagandist. The former humbles, on behalf of the reader, the hoity toity, pretentious and ridiculous through humour, irony and satire. Malcolm Mayes’s critique in the Edmonton Journal of the Prime Minister’s attempts to explain the Gordie Howe bridge deal is a good example.

The other approach - there is a long history of illustrative political propaganda - often serves agendas by inventing situations through imagination, accusation and supposition. The two cartoons (top and below) by Theo Moudakis are examples of that genre in that they lack a factual link. If there was an incident or event that triggered his characterizations of Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre as a Trump toady, Moudakis - best known for his work for the Toronto Star - has left it unexplained. All we know as readers is that Moudakis thinks Poilievre is stupid and disloyal. But we don’t know why.

Cartoonists are not reporters and so are absolutely entitled to their perspectives. When their work appears on journalism platforms, however, it is incumbent upon them - as it is with columnists - to base their work on facts and the news of the day. Had it been my call - and many will be pleased that it wasn’t - I would not therefore have approved the Moudakis cartoons in question.

Opinion without a foundation in fact is certainly something people are free to do on social media or elsewhere, but it’s not legitimate journalistic commentary.

Dr. Sylvain Charlebois of Dalhousie University is also known online as The Food Professor.

After 25 years of writing columns for La Presse (and making many enemies for his criticism of supply management), he was recently fired after, on social media, noting that he’d discerned a change in journalism since the introduction of government subsidies. La Presse, a profitable enterprise and no wilting flower when it comes to criticism, decided it couldn’t tolerate criticism of journalists surviving on the taxpayer’s dime, therefore proving that subsidies influence editorial decisions while they pretend they don’t.

Charlebois has since found a home on other platforms but was recently informed, he said, by a CBC Radio-Canada reporter that “I’ve been told that we’re no longer allowed to speak with you, and La Presse is encouraging us to distance ourselves from you because of what you wrote about media subsidies. Is that true?”

Charlebois’s post continued: “When you listen to the news - any news - pay close attention to the experts they invite and what they say; more and more are being canceled by the public broadcaster just because we actually say what we think.”

While the Toronto Star editorial pages were busy carrying water for Prime Minister Mark Carney (which is its right), Blacklock’s Reporter was digging into what its publisher had to say about the need for extension of subsidies.

Parliament must “maintain existing support for Canadian journalism,” Jordan Bitove wrote in a submission to the Commons Heritage Committee.

Blacklock’s continued:

“Subsidy payments to individual publishers are confidential under terms of a $595 million media bailout approved by Parliament in 2019. Torstar Corporation in 2019, its last year as a publicly-traded company subject to mandatory disclosures, received $6.8 million in federal aid and another $30 million in digital tax credits from the Government of Ontario.”

Eventually, no one will even know that media are subsidized by the government or by how much. Unless you subscribe to The Rewrite of course.

Speaking of propaganda, there was quite the kerfuffle last week as Press Progress - the advocacy arm of the Broadbent Institute - began laying people off.

Departing labour reporter Emma Arkell posted that her position had been eliminated and that “Press Progress has been in a pretty dire financial situation because of a major lawsuit.”

It was then learned that Press Progress editor Luke LeBrun, one of the key figures involved in the reporting that led to Caylan Ford’s defamation suit (which, other than opening arguments, no one covered even when Jason Kenny testified) had resigned to take up a new venture dedicated to establishing links between Conservatives and extremism. I find this to be an interesting development, particularly given that the judge has yet to render a verdict. Ford, meanwhile, was letting it rip on X. I invite you to catch up on her feed for the details. It’s something.

CBC elevated the concerns of the government-funded group Egale (whose request that the CRTC ban Fox News remains on hold) over a decision by Tim Horton’s to engage in a Harry Potter promotion. The author of the Harry Potter series is, of course, J.K. Rowling, who has offended many in the radical trans community for her insistence on defending the rights of biological women. I leave the comment to former National Post editor in chief, Jonathan Kay, who posted:

“Over at @CBCNews, @NatStechyson tells us "critics" are "slamming" Tim Hortons for harming treans ppl with @jk_rowling donuts. As proof, the CBC quotes 3 anonymous randos & an infamous lunatic named Rowan Jetté Knox who's changed her gender identity 4 times in the last 6 years.”

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)

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