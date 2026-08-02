The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
3d

“Opinion without a foundation in fact is certainly something people are free to do on social media or elsewhere, but it’s not legitimate journalistic commentary.”

If only it were so.

Gary Mason and Andrew Coyne would be dish washers, ditch diggers, or political staffers.

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G M's avatar
G M
3d

Please keep up the great reporting.

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