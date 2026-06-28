Image created by Grok

There was quite a fuss this past week within the nation’s sporting press concerning the fact Canada’s World Cup coach, Jesse Marsch, lied to them.

Marsch had indicated that Alphonso Davies, perhaps the nation’s highest paid athlete (other than basketball) and one of several hobbled Canadians, would be fit to play versus Switzerland. But he did not get on the pitch and, the next day, Marsch was honest about being dishonest, saying his misinformation was intended to confuse his opponent and, hey, it’s the World Cup. This did not satisfy distressed sports journos - occupants of a space once referred to as “the toy box” by self-assigned “real” journalists. From TSN’s Matthew Sciannitti to OneSoccer’s Gareth Wheeler, there was much hair-pulling, teeth-gnashing, rending of clothes and OMG how can we ever trust him again in response. On Saturday, TSN’s Jennifer Hedger was still muttering about it. (For context, American sports leagues - some of which Canadian cities are allowed to participate in - have strict rules about coaches “misdirecting” on injuries in order to support the gambling industry upon which they depend heavily for revenue and which they promote through programs dedicated to making the vice attractive.)

That said, I was glad the sports reporters pushed back when they were lied to. Reporters’ first obligation, after all, is to the truth.

But wouldn’t it be nice, I thought, if the nation’s Parliamentary Press Gallery could get as excited about the prime minister fantasizing about things like a market for decarbonized oil and bizarre affordable housing plans that reek of a corporate bailout as they do a football coach fibbing about his lineup.

To be fair, some journalists have mentioned our PM’s predisposition for nose-growers, but it’s fair to say most have given it a pass, shrugging off any howlers as normal. Still, I double checked with Grok, asking “has Mark Carney said things that turned out to be untrue?” and this is some of what I got back:

“Yes, Mark Carney has made several public statements and claims that have been fact-checked, walked back, or criticized as misleading.

“Trade Deals: Carney claimed his government had signed 20 new trade deals in less than a year. Fact-checkers noted that only four binding agreements were finalized, with the remaining being non-binding frameworks, memorandums of understanding, or letters of intent.

“Housing Affordability: He asserted that his government was improving housing affordability through the newly proposed Build Canada Homes agency. Critics and fact-checkers pointed out the agency was still in the planning stages and not yet actively contributing to housing supply.

“Historical Economics: Carney claimed on the campaign trail that Canada avoided a recession during the 2008-2009 financial crisis while he was Governor of the Bank of Canada. This was proven untrue.”

There was more about Brookfield’s decision to move to the US and the claim by Carney that “I developed a practice called forward guidance” which in fact was first “developed” before PMMC was born.

None of the above, however, lit the firestorm within the political press that our football coach’s musings about the fitness of Canada’s global star player ignited in the “toy box.” Maybe Carney just has a better head fake and shoulder drop than Marsch, but my guess is there aren’t a lot of gamblers laying odds on Canadian politics. As for investors, they learned long ago to treat politicians as, well, politicians and protect their money accordingly.

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While I did see a comment from an anonymous Threads account slamming CBC as being a right-leaning “Conservative Broadcasting Corporation,” it’s fair to say the Mother Corp remains squarely in the sites of the Conservative Party and its supporters.

Tory Andrew Scheer tore a strip off The National for failing to include so much as a comment from an hour-long news conference held by Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre in response to one held by Carney.

“The CBC is the state broadcaster and only exists because Canadians are forced to pay for it through their taxes,” Scheer posted. “The very least it can do is cover all sides of the issues.”

CBCNN Power & Politics host David Cochrane responded on Threads that Poilievre’s news conference had been covered in its entirety (with one breakaway regarding the Venezuela earthquake) which got blasted by critics who pointed to another breakaway and what they said was a pattern of CBCNN interrupting Poilievre’s events while leaving the Prime Minister’s uninterrupted. To quote the CBCWatcher account:

“First interruption: legitimate live update on the earthquake in Venezuela. Fair enough. Second interruption: guest host Katie Nicholson drops a snarky remark, then Raffy Boudjukanian jumps in to CBCsplain how great Mark Carney is and how strong his polling numbers look.



”Raffy says Poilievre was doing "a lot of trying to paint the prime minister as someone who has failed to live up to those promises." What promises has he lived up to, Raffy?”

That relationship, one might conclude, is broken beyond repair.

The smackdowns on Poilievre continued when CTV Calgary got pretty excited about the fact that a former close aid of the Conservative leader is now a registered lobbyist in Alberta on behalf of the company that runs the Calgary Stampede’s famous Cowboy’s bar and country music concerts. Calgary City Hall was trying to crack down on and silence the event by imposing a noise bylaw to protect the comfort levels and sensibilities of people who live adjacent to the Stampede grounds and enjoy that convenience year-round while objecting to 10 days of annual inconvenience.

Both Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Poilievre Tweeted their objections to the civic crackdown and CTV ran with “Poilievre adviser’s agency registers as lobbyist in ruckus around Cowboys.” Maybe, just maybe, there might have been a story there if the reporter had evidence that Poilievre had been lobbied but the piece, which had a lot of detail in it, showed no evidence that thread had been pursued. Thus were people left to conclude the article was, as they say, torqued, with innuendo preferred to substance.

As a veteran reporter noted to me: “Someone who used to work closely with Canada's main opposition party is a lobbyist for a group that is seeking relief from a municipal noise bylaw in a Western Canadian city. Got it? Big news, I guess?”

Since launching The Rewrite a couple of years ago, I regularly hear from experienced editors and reporters bemoaning the lack of good old fashioned shoe leather in pursuit of stories. They point to a new generation of journos who default to Twitter/X to find sources for stories. While I know social media is important to journos trying to generate interest in their stories and revenue for their employers, Twitter is not the real world.

So when I saw this post by an Ottawa Citizen reporter …….

…. I thought, gee, maybe it’s time the reporter was encouraged to step outside and talk to some people on the street or knock on doors rather than just soliciting X objections to balance the story. But, I’m old-fashioned.

I shall be taking a little time off - my mother’s funeral is on Friday. But I will be back, probably after Stampede and the World Cup. In the meantime, please help The Rewrite to continue to grow by sharing and subscribing. You can also buy me a coffee if you’re in the mood. And thanks, as always, for reading. Oh, and Let’s goooooo Canada!

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Before I forget, here’s this week’s Full Press podcast all about the CBC!

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)