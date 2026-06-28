The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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The File 1000-121 Affair's avatar
The File 1000-121 Affair
16h

It is my belief that a properly functioning national public broadcaster is essential for maintaining a healthy democracy. Unfortunately, Canada has neither.

The File 1000-121 Affair has redistributed billions of dollars to corporate shareholders since January 1st 1995, but it originated in 1993, when the cable TV industry offered to donate up to $100 million over the initial 5 years to a production fund if the CRTC changed its regulations to permit the companies to collect more than $1 billion from consumers over the same period. This is the origin of today’s Canada Media Fund.

In a true democracy, the regressive wealth redistribution scheme should have been effectively over on March 29th 1995, when 3 MPs from different parties (Dan McTeague, Simon de Jong and Jan Brown) joined my two lawyers, Duff Conacher (Democracy Watch) and I at a Parliament Hill press conference and called on the government to investigate the regulatory accounting scheme. A CBC ‘journalist’ in attendance dismissed the case of regulatory capture and systemic corruption as being old news, since the CRTC had enacted its offending subordinate legislation in 1994.

You can Google “the file 1000-121 affair” and learn about the scheme and its profitable deception for some of the richest people/families in Canada. The CBC has ignored the case for more than 3 decades.

In my opinion, the CBC is currently little more a taxpayer-funded propaganda machine that has been captured in multiple ways.

Canadians deserve the CBC to be radically reformed and turned into a trustworthy news organization that holds powerful political and economic elites accountable.

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Hilary 0's avatar
Hilary 0
16h

Sorry for the loss of your mother, Peter, and I wish you long life. As for CBC and CTV's latest respective ignorant antics, well ... I for one am inclined to think that *their* life has been more than long enough.

Enjoy the break!

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