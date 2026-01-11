The Rewrite

Yohanna
10h

Great article, once again detailing the bias and hypocrisy of the Canadian mainstream media. It is pretty shocking that journalists in the MSM just aren’t interest in the recent payout ( 2.5 Billion ? ) to the Ukrainian government and the fact that Freeland has become an advisor to the Ukraine government within weeks of this announcement. I support the people of Ukraine but even so, there is possible conflict of interest here that should be investigated. I was at the hospital emergency department with my husband a few weeks ago. The wait to see a doctor was 12 hours so we left without seeing one. 2.5 billion pays for a lot of health care. If we had a media that wasn’t financially supported by the Liberal government this would be a story worth journalists taking a hard look at. It is very telling that a prominent government official, like Freeland, doesn’t even have to pretend anymore that there is no conflict of interest before switching her job from being a government official to advising a foreign government. She assumes that the Canadian MSM will be silent on her behalf, and unfortunately, her assumption is correct.

Denyse I O'Leary
10h

The legacy media in Canada is paid by tax dollars coerced from the rest of us to stay in business, as we all know. There is no reason to think that they are anything but the dog's tail. The rumour is flying that Carney will go in with Starmer and Albanese to shut down X here. That should do wonders for the sale of VPNs.

