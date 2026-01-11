Frame grabs of NY Mayor Zohran Mamdani, top, and Elon Musk

As hard as most media organizations work to convince the public they present the news without fear or favour, there are occasions when they are caught red-handed.

What is most noteworthy when that occurs is the silence with which those involved respond. They cannot explain themselves and often don’t even try. They just hope it will all go away which, in the internet age, it doesn’t. In the pre-internet world, newspapers never lasted more than a few days except in archives. TV and radio broadcasts had an even shorter life. But here in the 21st Century, what you did and said in the past is available to anyone who cares to look it up. There is no hiding from one’s sins.

A recent example involved the swearing in of New York’s new hard left mayor, Zohran Mamdani. As did Elon Musk, the world’s richest man last January upon the swearing in of US President Donald Trump, Mamdani used his ascension moment to thank supporters by touching his heart and raising his arm to figuratively reach out to them.

When Musk did it, social and other media exploded on how the gesture looked just like a Nazi salute and clearly the world’s richest man was signaling solidarity with Trump’s far-right neo-Nazi, white supremacist - you name it - followers. Or so went much of the flow. Most Canadian media ran with it enthusiastically, posting multiple stories and repeating the accusation - which was all any of the conspiracy theorists could offer - and demanding clarity from Musk, the apparent Nazi.

When Mamdani did it, Twitter/X etc similarly exploded but this time with sarcastic OMG OMG look at this, the commie mayor of New York just did exactly what Musk did - he must be a Nazi too. And mainstream media did …. nothing. No explanation was offered for why what was good for the gander wasn’t good for the goose. None. And then the Americans went into Venezuela to arrest its president and, lucky for several dumbstruck media, the whole thing went away.

This is, to paraphrase our former prime minister, Justin Trudeau, a learning moment that illustrates how people can experience events differently. Yet to your faithful servant there are two lessons. One is that when, a year ago, a bunch of hysterical activists posted nonsense online, the job of media was not to escalate unsubstantiated accusations and align with social media mobs. Twitter is not the real world and the job of journalists is actually to investigate whether there is any evidence to suggest that a pat on the heart and a raised arm is anything other than just that, keeping in mind that, more often than not, a cigar is just a cigar.

And for heaven’s sake don’t do what so many in media did a year ago and amplify a foolish frenzy based on nothing other than fear. It was an embarrassment to the craft then and repeating it for Mamdani would have been equally humiliating.

Because, as this episode illustrates, it’s not 1995 anymore and the internet never forgets. Your past behaviour as a news organization is accessible to everyone and any inconsistencies in coverage will be used against you, as it was in this case. Reacting to an X post listing several news organizations that reported on Musk’s salute but ignored Mamdani’s, the billionaire took no prisoners, writing that “they are all lying propagandists.” No defence was offered.

Here’s another example. No sooner had Globe and Mail columnist and Twitter aficionado Andrew Coyne posted his disapproval of a Conservative party he said supported “Trump lawlessness” in Venezuela than someone found a 2024 Tweet in which Coyne suggested “international action may be necessary” to remove Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Times have changed. Journalists need to adapt. More on this below.



Speaking of geese and ganders, there was some fretting by columnists for legacy platforms concerning Canada’s response to the US military incursion into Venezuela.

Both Coyne, as noted above, and John Ivison, of National Post, fretted that Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives were foolishly aligning themselves with Trump by approving of his removal of Maduro. When, after initially responding passively, Prime Minister Mark Carney also approved, I could find no evidence of fretting. Anywhere. That’s something fretters should keep in mind.

Social media reports indicate there are protests in hundreds of locations throughout Iran, which has raised a lot of questions as to why there has been so little coverage. It’s not as if Iran isn’t a player of interest when it comes to global stability.

The CBC - and other mainstream Canadian media - followed the BBC’s lead, doing very little, even while internet and phone lines were shut down by the mullahs, which was puzzling. Both improved greatly the past couple of days following social media pressure but in the absence of any explanations, John Cleese (yes, that John Cleese) was left to suspect it was all down to the BBC being afraid to insult Islamists who are so influential in the UK now that the United Arab Emirates no longer supports sending students there for fear of radicalization. Let that sink in.

CBC’s francophone partners at Radio-Canada pretty much dropped the kimono on bias when, in the wake of Trump’s Venezuela adventure, they did this:

Last, but far from least, we have coverage of the Chrystia Freeland story. When it was first announced that she was taking on a role advising the Ukrainian government, she indicated she would be offering her resignation as an MP in the weeks ahead.

Remarkably, both she and the government she was a part of for more than a decade, appeared oblivious to the concept of conflict of interest or the existence of legislation designed to enforce cooling off periods for public officers and avoid conflicts as blatantly obvious as working for a foreign government while being a Member of Parliament in another. (Following my term at the CRTC, for instance, I was forbidden to work in a field related to my work for one year or lobby for five years.)

Most of the pushback on this came from social and independent media, with the notable exception of the Globe’s Robyn Urback and its editorial board, which weighed in with a powerful editorial demanding her immediate resignation. Hats off there.

When Freeland took their advice and quit as of Friday, the CBC didn’t so much as bother to mention it on its primary news program, The National. The next day, this was all it had to report on CBCNN.

This prompted retired Edmonton Journal columnist Gary Lamphier to offer a rather harsh assessment:

“CBC and the rest of the TDS-afflicted Cdn networks are all fixated on an ICE shooting in Minneapolis while the scumbag Liberals continue to screw over the country. In other words, business as usual.”

So, there you have it. Freedom of the press means editors are at liberty to make their own decisions on content. But, once you start taking taxpayers’ money, we among The Great Unwashed have a right as funders to demand better.

There are numerous stories here as to why the woman who took down one prime minister, Trudeau, has quit on another, Carney, who not only is godfather to her children but was offered her job by Trudeau. It is also worth wondering how this reflects on Carney’s ability to manage his caucus. It was certainly a matter of great interest when Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre lost MPs.

And we still don’t know how that whole Trudeau-Freeland-Carney drama played out a little over a year ago. And so, the woman who felt she couldn’t stomach working for two prime ministers is allowed to slip away into the night, taking her secrets - so far, at least - with her.

We deserve a better return on our investment.

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)