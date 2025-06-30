Imagine the horror had a Conservative gushed about Canada's Euro heritage, sidelining those with roots elsewhere or just right here
Plus! A new kufiya for one of the GG’s favourite journos and more trouble with Tweets
There was considerable giddiness across the land last week when Prime Minister Mark Carney referred to Canada - one of NATO’s all star deadbeats - as “the most European of non-European nations.”
