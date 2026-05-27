Frame grab of NY Times report from 2021

The event unleashed in my hometown of Kamloops, B.C. on May 27, 2021 has been labelled a national tragedy and a manufactured scandal, an ineradicable stain on our history and a tale made up out of whole cloth.

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That day’s claimed discovery of 215 Indigenous children’s bodies convulsed our nation. It has bred bitter debate. Many of our primary institutions have, as a result, inculcated in individual souls an abiding historic shame.

For me, it’s been a cause of deep personal pain.

My childhood was at the confluence of the North and South Thompson Rivers that meet at, and flow through, Kamloops. It’s where my memory, my world, begins. It’s also, as I’ve written before, where my visceral hatred of what we now call racism was born and seared into my heart.

I didn’t know the word. I did know when I witnessed it in the form of behaviour, in repulsively casual cruelty, that it violated every jot and tittle of what my faith taught me. I also knew, in the way children know without knowing how they know, that the people we now call Indigenous were far too often its targets in that community of 10,000 people.

Even so, never, as a young newspaper delivery boy or when I cut my teeth as a newbie reporter at the local paper, did I dream the trade I’ve practiced all my life would be the cause of my little hometown being sold down the river.

Assigning fault to Indigenous leaders for the fallout of May 27, 2021 is above my paygrade. Not so the conduct of the media. I’ve practiced the craft in one form or another for 45 years, many as an editor, some as a part-time journalism teacher.

I know what the tradition of the craft counts as good journalism. I also know disgraceful, exploitative and, yes, cowardly journalism when I see it. In my book, May 27, 2021 stands as a day of infamy.

Abject failure to ask essential questions inflamed an already volatile situation. Headline hunters shamefully exploited it for cheap careerist motives.

Indigenous people themselves were debased by fundamentally racist fawning over them as “spirit children” primitively ignorant of the differences between proof, truth and mythology. The tropes imposed on them were simply the 2020’s sanitized versions of the despicable Red Face caricatures that prevailed in the mid-20th century.

And here’s where it becomes personal rather than purely professional for me. Never have I ever seen the slightest notice given by my journalistic compadres to what the shocking, and five years later still unsubstantiated, allegations imply for the non-Indigenous inhabitants of my hometown.

By that I mean me, or at least my parents, my neighbours, my teachers, my priest, my best friend’s father who was a Staff Sergeant in the RCMP. And everyone else.

It means that we are accused of being collectively complicit in turning a blind eye, a deaf ear, a shrugging of our shoulders, to the deaths (killings? murders?) and secret burials of 215 children who lived a hard stone’s throw across the river from us on what was then the Kamloops Indian Band Reserve.

If that were true, we would deserve the sulfuric scorn poured on citizens throughout history who hung back in complicit silence while atrocities took place under their noses. Call me biased but that seems inconceivable to me. For while I witnessed wrongs, there was also much good.

There was good when we gathered in the Elks Hall on a weekend afternoon so the adults could raise money for a dance group from the residential school to travel to Mexico for a performance. When a new bridge opened, Indigenous (Indian, native, aboriginal) people were proudly front and centre in the parade through town. Our town, which had a Chinese mayor and an Italian MLA, elected Liberal Len Marchand as the first Indigenous MP in Canadian history.

What is monstrous is that the raw allegation has been allowed to hang in the air for a half-decade not merely unproven but virtually unquestioned by many of the country’s journalists and media outlets.

The self-identified guardians of democracy and a just social order seem immune to the injustice they perpetuated by failing to ask the right questions, and which they compound with their negligence in pressing for proof one way or the other.

In fairness, there has been great work done. Jonathan Kay, Terry Glavin, my friends and Rewrite colleagues Peter Menzies and Anna Farrow, are among the few who have done phenomenal journalistic service in calling the media miscreants to account.

Not for nothing. Slowly, things begin to turn again toward fairness, accuracy, balance, and truth being told. Even the Globe and Mail, five years after the fact, last week published on May 22 something like the kind of rectification so badly needed for reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in this country.

As Jonathon Kay put it in a fine Quillette essay analyzing the Globe story, the “newspaper of record” has at least finally admitted that the 215 graves “might not actually exist” – while simultaneously hedging that it doesn’t really matter anyway.

As I re-read their efforts, I couldn’t resist picking up a digital editor’s pen and pinpointing where the problems are. Here are six random examples (there are dozens more) of basic questions that the editors, if not the reporters, should have asked in handling the Globe story – indeed must ask in any story. My comments are in bold face:

“But five years on, the country is still trying to understand what it is the First Nation found at the Tk’emlúps site, in an old apple orchard. The truth remains buried by two acres of dirt and a Tk’emlúps leadership that has, so far, resisted [failed to answer?] demands to bring up the [alleged] dead [bodies].” [Should there not be a quote here from media critics who say confusion has been compounded by journalistic failure to report the story fully rather than letting the belief persist that bodies were found when none have since been found?]

“The uncertainty, [fueled by refusal to provide direct answers?] has given rise to a loud [isn’t that a loaded/biased adjective in the context? Why not “determined” or “persistent”?] contingent of skeptics and denialists [Why skeptics and denialists? The conjunction makes it sound like they’re the same. Aren’t journalists naturally skeptics? Does that make them denialists?] Many insist that the community’s reluctance to provide more information – or conduct an archeological dig that would prove, once and for all, whether bodies lie beneath the site – is proof of a vast hoax.” [How many? Are there names? Concrete examples? Have any been given a chance to respond? Are any who call it a “hoax” distinguishable from those who don’t use that pejorative word?]

“And regardless of what they find, the fact remains that more than 3,500 children are named on the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation‘s registry of students who died as a result of the residential school system, which operated in Canada for more than 160 years.” [What’s the relevance of this accepted fact being presented here? The story starts off talking about a specific event in Kamloops, B.C. on May 27, 2021 but is now talking about the findings of a seven-year federal inquiry whose results have been known for a decade. How does this justify the phrase “regardless of”?]

“Last summer, an area of fencing placarded with “KEEP OUT” warnings was the only suggestion of the tragedy [What tragedy? The story so far has suggested there may be no tragedy, or at least there’s no proof of one to date. Why call something a tragedy that no one is yet sure even occurred?] and controversy surrounding the site.” [If it’s judged a controversy, shouldn’t the story specify who initiated the controversy?].

The Tk’emlúps announcement touched off dozens of similar searches across the country. First Nations scoured archives and hired radar units. Eventually, most adopted the same impenetrable communication strategy, intent on working according to their own customs and timelines with as few external distractions as possible. [Is it worth getting them to explain why they adopted this impenetrable communication strategy, especially when public money and accountability was involved, not to mention the “unprecedented heartbreaking tragedy”? Might it be helpful to cite some of the customs that required the impenetrable communications strategy? And if a different strategy were adopted, what “distractions” would there have been? Examples please.]

“A Tk’emlúps cultural knowledge keeper and poet, Mr. (Garry) Gottfriedson teaches a Shuswap language course to a group of local residents. He finds solace in the language, just as he does in the quiet moments of the dawn at his ranch in the mountains north of Kamloops. [How does that detail qualify Mr. Gottfriedson to speak to the issue?] ‘We learned (about) it in the media, really, and it sent horrific waves throughout the community,’ said Mr. Gottfriedson, who is part of an advisory group of knowledge keepers providing cultural direction to Le Estcwicwéy̓. [So, the man with the “answer” is a cultural director of an agency called The Missing, which nominally at least appears to operate on the assumption that the “missing” are missing even though proof their very existence is missing? Given that obvious conflict of interest, why is Mr. Gottfriedson deemed the Globe’s ideal source to confirm what will happen if the “missing” turn out to be non-existent?]

It’s important to stress the above questions are not political. They’re journalistic. They’re also, I must admit, a personal pain for me to have to ask because they suggest the trouble with my beloved trade lies much deeper than what emerged on May 27, 2021.

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