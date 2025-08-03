Tamara Lich being arrested in Ottawa. She was convicted of mischief and the Crown is asking that she be sentenced to serve 7 years in prison

The media coverage of the July 23-24 sentencing hearings of Freedom Convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich left the impression that most mainstream journalists have lost interest in the case and concluded the Canadian public have as well.

The National Post felt it necessary to run a July 23 story titled, “Who are Freedom Convoy protest leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber?,” as if the events that led to the first ever use of the Emergencies Act are so distant in the rearview mirror that Canadians require a history lesson. It is the longest mischief trial in Canadian history, but still.

There was a bit of a kerfuffle when Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey admonished the Canadian Press for reporting the reason Barber was attending the hearing virtually was due to the death of one of his parents. It was, in fact, one of the Crown attorneys who was absent for that reason, as the Assistant Crown Attorney had clearly instructed the court.

It was a minor fact-checking error and, to my mind, that lack of attention to detail is preferable to the fearmongering that many reporters, in collaboration with many politicians, engaged during the Freedom Convoy.

When the truckers began their drive to Ottawa in late January 2022, not a few journalists threw themselves into the frisson-inducing cosplay that Ottawa would soon be under siege from knuckle-dragging, foreign-funded insurrectionists intent on burning down the parliament buildings.

On Jan. 26, 2022 reporters Marie Woolf and Joan Bryden opened a Canadian Press story for Global News with the lede: “A convoy of truckers set to descend upon Ottawa to protest mandatory vaccinations is prompting police to prepare for violence and politicians to warn against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration.”

The background to the story, as found in written submissions to the Public Order Emergency Commissions, began with a Jan. 24 tweet by CTV reporter Glenn McGregor who shared a YouTube video from an unnamed potential protestor that urged a “January 6 event.”

“Self-described bigots call on fellow travellers to go Ottawa for #freedomconvoy arrival on Saturday. One says he’d like to see a Capitol Hill Jan. 6-type assault on Parliament Hill. This is… wow,” tweeted McGregor.

The next day, Toronto Star columnist Althia Raj retweeted McGregor’s post.

Mary-Liz Power, Issues and Policy Advisor to the PMO’s office, then sent that Raj retweet to Alexander Cohen, Director of Communications to then Minister of Public Safety Mark Mendocino, with the message, “I’m sure you’ve seen this but flagging.”

Cohen responds, “Yup. I’ve been encouraging journalists to take a closer look at who these people are (and where their three mil comes from).”

Power asks Cohen whether there is, “anything to be found in that gofundme?”

Cohen responds, “I’ve put Marie Woolf onto it. She’s obsessed with this kinda stuff.”

Woolf’s Canadian Press story was published in Global News the next day.

The Freedom Convoy was, of course, nothing at all like January 6, or the long summer of Black Lives Matter riots and occupations, but the Canadian chattering classes have only so many culture-framing templates to work with and all of them seem to be manufactured in the U. S. of A.

The CBC had to retract more than one Convoy story that suggested foreigners played a role in the funding and manipulation of the cross-country protest.

In addition to two stories by CBC reporter Elizabeth Thompson that alleged the Convoy GoFundMe donations were from “questionable” sources, television host Nil Koksal in a January 28 broadcast of Power And Politics said, “there is concern that Russian actors could be continuing to fuel things as this protest grows or perhaps even instigating it from the outside.”

There was more than a soupçon of condescension in these remarks. For the CBC, these far-right country bumpkins (see Sean Feucht) were clearly not smart or rich enough to organize a protest on their own and certainly naïve enough to be manipulated by foreign agents.

The Russian actors claim was false. “A clarification note was added,” Blacklock’s reported the CBC said in a statement.

Journalists, politicians and their consultants were trapped in a very small echo chamber. The “intelligence” they were paying for, and worse believed, was, at times, laughable.

On Feb. 6, Advanced Symbolics Inc., an AI consulting firm hired to help the Ontario Provincial Police “get a handle” on the demographics of the Convoy, concluded that the protestors were “actually right-wing Christians, protesting vaccine mandates only as a ruse to get more disciples.”

“It’s a movement by right wing Christians who used mandates as a pretense to gain a following and privileged access as ‘protesters,’” wrote CEO Erin Kelly in an email. “If they’d said, ‘Join us for a Christian rally in Ottawa,’ no one would have come.”

“These are really important insights,” then Police Chief Peter Sloly responded. Sloly urged this precious nugget of intel be shared with all his police managers.

Observing the hair-on-fire response of Canadian politicians, Antifa and, oh yeah, Gail Vaz-Oxlade to the recent tour of the American-Christian-rocker-that-no-Canadian-had-ever-heard-of-before-last-week Sean Feucht, the fear and ignorance is real.

How has the media framing of the Convoy and its participants (which aligned nicely with then Prime Minister Trudeau’s Jan. 26 pronouncement that protestors were a “fringe minority” with “unacceptable views”) affected the drawn-out mischief trial of Lich and Barber?

I asked Ray McGinnis what answer he would give to that question. McGinnis published the 2024 book Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy, the Emergencies Act, and the Inquiry That Got It Wrong.

“I know, that as of this summer,” McGinnis told me, “there are people in my circles that still think that there were protesters who traveled to Ottawa simply to start burning down apartment buildings, or that they were using children as human shields, or that they were all Trump supporters, or that the Russians inspired them to go there, or that they took away our Canadian flag.”

“I think that the way in which the media covered it so enraged and caused so much anxiety and fear for so many Canadians who watched the blow-by-blow saga over those three weeks. Once a person is treated to an ongoing story that goes on and on, when one after another accusation is piled on, people end up with a visceral emotional affect that is hard for them to replace years later.”

Did that “visceral emotional affect” linger among the political and legal caste as well as among the polloi?

There are elite pundits, or pundits to the elite, who still say, a la Rosemary Barton, that “there have been remains of Indigenous children found in various places across the country….” The unwillingness of the media class to engage in an honest self-assessment of it’s coverage of the Freedom Convoy is reminiscent of a similar reticence to look back at the Kamloops story.

As with the unmarked graves, there must also be many who still believe there was a credible security threat to the country in the winter of 2022 and that Lich and Barber were key players in that attempted insurrection.

On July 29, Globe & Mail columnist Andrew Coyne wrote a sniffy piece, “The right’s new cause, crime without punishment, and its new martyrs, the Ottawa hostage-takers,” which nicely demonstrates the point.

Coyne writes like a literate, grumpy letter-to-the-editor author and seems to have taken little journalistic interest in tracking, say, the testimony before the Rouleau Commission, the Federal Court judicial review of the invocation of the Emergencies Act, or the trial of Lich and Barber.

For example, Coyne asserts that the protest was “all in the service of, at the least, extorting the government or, in the fevered imagining of some of the organizers, replacing the government with a junta made of the Governor General, the Senate, and themselves.” That, writes Coyne, “is a vastly more serious matter than a mere protest.”

The reference is to the infamous “Memorandum of Understanding” (MOU) which may have been the biggest nothing-burger of the Convoy media frenzy.

Coyne seems to have forgotten, as reported in the National Post, that the MOU was dropped in early February 2022 and played absolutely no role in the evolution of the protest.

In a Feb. 8 statement, Canada Unity wrote, “We are everyday Canadians, not lawyers or politicians. We are immediately withdrawing the MOU as we do not want any unintended interpretations to continue.”

The founder of Canada Unity, James Bauder, told the National Post that “the MOU was never intended to be a legal document. It was just intended to create awareness about the mandates.”

Coyne goes on to write that reason the protest “did not devolve into overt violence had more to do with the restraint of the authorities than the tact of the protesters.”

“It is an open question how much worse things might have become had the Emergencies Act not finally been invoked,” writes Coyne.

Coyne again appears immune to the facts. Several days in advance of the invocation of the Emergencies Act, as testified by City of Ottawa Manager Steve Kanellakos, the City and convoy organizers had reached an agreement. Organizers were to move some 100 trucks out of Ottawa city centre and, in fact, by Feb 12, that process had already begun. The plan was then blocked by either the Ottawa Police Service or the Parliamentary Protective Service.

When questioned on what had changed, the city manager replied, “the invocation of the [Emergencies Act] created a new legal framework around Parliament Hill in that red zone and the authorities decided to step back.”

It is illustrative that nine of the 12 impact statements presented by the Crown in the Lich-Barber sentencing hearings last week make no mention of the convicted at all. For the pundits in Ottawa and Toronto, the facts of the Convoy don’t mesh with their opinions, but the opinions trump nonetheless.

(Anna Farrow is a Montreal-based freelance writer)