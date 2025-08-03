The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Jerry Grant
2dEdited

I thought at the time, and still do, that the Liberals wanted to stir a protest. Two days before [edit: unvaccinated] truckers (and others) would be required to isolate for 14 days after crossing the border, Health Canada had Border Services announce the legislation would not apply to truckers. Then next day, Katie Telford overrode that reprieve.

It seemed an obvious move to incite Canadians fed up with the Covid nonsense. The generally non-lethal Omicron variant had become dominant 3 months earlier, which was supposed to be good news, but the Liberals needed Covid to stay scary until the next election.

Pat Robinson
1d

Nothing much surprises with people like Coyne and Barton. They are not journalists, they are prime members of narrative control in this country and most of what they write should be immediately dismissed.

I’m sure they are still hanging onto “Russia collusion” even as document revelations in the USA show it was always Clinton propaganda designed to distract from her email server law breaking, right from the start.

She’s likely headed for jail.

Then there is this nugget, the most important line in this piece:

“Cohen responds, “I’ve put Marie Woolf onto it. She’s obsessed with this kinda stuff.”

What exactly is this govt functionary doing, directing “reporters” on what they need to be pursuing?

This line shows everything that is wrong with the msm and the liberals. Same as most of the msm and the democrats down south.

All stenographers. And yet one of them this week will write a story about how unfair it is that we have no respect for them.

