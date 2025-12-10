When I asked ChatGPT this week for archival photos of 1960s protestors carrying signs reading “don’t immanentize the eschaton,” AI’s epitome of eschatonic immanentization admitted to drawing a big fat blank.

Short version: “I can’t actually find 1960s photos online where you can clearly read a sign saying, “Don’t immanentize the eschaton,” it confessed, referring to protests against the utopian fantasy of creating perfect progressive heaven on earth.

Its programmed mode of false humility and sweet sucking up almost masked the other-worldly hubris of it using the first-person pronoun. So did the greasy-pawed offer it made to show me “lots of later photos/merch (buttons, bumper stickers, posters) reproducing the slogan” more recently. When techno-vanity fails, go humanoid and switch to a sales pitch.

ChatGPT’s failure to find archival proof of placards proclaiming the slogan, however, should leave no doubt that for a time in our history a cohort of thinking people rallied against using the hocus-pocus of technology and the power of propaganda to convince us the State and its variations could bring Heaven to Earth.

Indeed, intellectual offspring of those thinkers walk among us yet. Few, if any, of that crowd would align themselves with those who were unfortunately drawn into the orbit of Barry Goldwater, the whack-job extremist who won the 1964 Republican Presidential nomination and lost the election to Lyndon Johnson in a landslide.

Most modern-day anti-immanentizers warm themselves with the embers of the 20th Century’s greatest political thinker, Eric Voegelin, who warned in his New Science of Politics and elsewhere against the “dream world” belief that salvation was both imminent and immanent in pseudo-Promised Lands such as the Soviet Union or in the human-effacing philosophy of Nazi Party member Martin Heidegger.

My ChatGPT experience is one itty-bitty example of how wrong it would be to dismiss Voegelin as a relic of post-War/Cold War reaction. In fact, his diagnosis, based on painstaking historical research that can be equally painstaking to read, is every bit the call to alarm in these days of tech bros rampant as it was in the era of Stalin’s murderous horde.

Okay, today’s AI techno eminences are not (fingers crossed) outright Stalinists, but they are every bit as eager to crack eggs, if not heads, to reconstitute what it means to be human.

Their appetite for utopian transgressive transformation – making immanent or worldly what belongs to the realm of Eternity – is fed, in Voegelinian terms, by a centuries old gnostic vision that they are the enlightened few who “know” not how the world is but how it should be. Voegelin identified this gnostic dream world as “modernity without restraint.”

Modernity here shouldn’t be confused with the artistic and literary movement of “modernism” that emerged in the late 19th century and was dead before or shortly after the Second World War. It means the way of thinking about the world that came out of the Enlightenment and haunts us still.

One of the great paradoxes of “modernity without restraint” is the way it handcuffs members of the very institution whose work and human disposition should grant them freedom from modernity’s bonds.

If modernity’s gnostic impulse is to knowingly promise ever more grandiose visions of progress toward perfection, after all, surely no one is better placed than journalists to unabashedly ask on behalf of the person on the street: What? How? Who? When? And most critically: “Why?”

Here at The Rewrite, we spend time and energy noting the failings, along with crediting the successes, of our journalistic comrades. But the overarching failure of journalism itself at least since the turn of the millennium, and probably much before that, has been its hell-bound descent into refusal to ask those basic questions of the craft, again most critically: Why?



Pick one of the major issues of the past quarter century out of a hat and a commonality of each one will be the utter dereliction to seriously and vigorously ask the five Ws and the H. On climate change, to pop one such issue out of the chapeau, journalists furiously fed the predictably high-centred debate on whether or not it was “real.” But their job required taking the “Assume Y for ‘Yes, it is real’” approach. And asking “Why, then, is your proposed solution the correct one? How do you know it will work? What happens if it doesn’t? Who are you to be so gnostically definitive about what the future will bring?”

The result of failing to ask? Billions verging on trillions of dollars misspent on technologies that are proving impractical, improbable and utterly ineffective in immanentizing on Earth the eschaton of environmental salvation. Societies rancorously divided. Whole economies in Europe and North America teetering on the brink.

To take another parlous instance, the acceptance of abortion has had, and continues to have, creedal status in North American newsrooms for a half-century at least. In Canada, it’s not merely the third rail of political life. It’s an inevitable train wreck for the political career of almost anyone who admits to professing even “moderate” pro-life conviction.

In mid-November, the National Post, to its everlasting credit, ran a major front-page exposé on the unlimited access to late-term abortion in this country. The story was based on videos shot in three abortion clinics across the country by a young mother who was 20 weeks pregnant at the time. As the Post reported, Alissa Golob was offered abortion far into the third trimester of pregnancy, and even publicly paid transport to American clinics if the procedure wasn’t readily available in Canada.

In a properly functioning journalism industry, one unfettered by fealty to the gnosis of amoral medicine, every outlet in the country should have jumped to follow the lead of the Post’s Sharon Kirkey and meticulously verify the videos, then begin asking basic What, How, Who, When, Why questions. To wit:

What is Canada, with its immigration system in chaos and its unsustainable, “ultra- low” 1.25 per cent fertility rate, doing permitting the pumping of digoxin into the hearts of about-to-be-born children?

How did we arrive at the point where our social service systems are so deficient and our political rhetoric so nihilistic that it became routine for soon-to-be-mothers to consent to that and worse?

Who says that “choice” is such an über alles value that it can’t be evaluated against legitimate public policy concerns?

When did we decide – assuming we actually did “decide” – that this is who and what we are a people?

Why isn’t this the subject of a vigorous, respectful, intelligent, national debate?

But, at least so far, no. Like ChatGPT and the immanentization of the eschaton, journalists are happy drawing a big fat blank. Why? Are they afraid? If so, of what? Truth, in all things Truth? Surely the nation cannot be well served by media that tremble at the prospect of that which they claim to serve?

