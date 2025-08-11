The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G M's avatar
G M
1d

A relatively small group of people in Canada determine what Canadians read, view and listen to, and therefore shape public opinion.

They're generally in the TOM area (Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Peter Menzies
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Menzies
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture