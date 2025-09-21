The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Britannicus's avatar
Britannicus
29m

‘Former prime minister and media darling Justin Trudeau put it down to “fringe” minorities with "unacceptable views” . . .‘ Echoes of Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” statement.

But whatever is wrong with a bit of political name-calling? It certainly reveals the speaker’s true colours and permits listeners to make informed decisions about whom to follow.

Thank you for highlighting the suspension of the SRC journalist; there is a good deal of that sort of French-language nonsense that escapes the notice of the Rest Of Canada but which I see and hear as I speak French. Parochial attitudes are well entrenched in Quebec’s ‘unique culture’.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Geoffrey Furniss's avatar
Geoffrey Furniss
1h

Bruce McArthur? Read him? Om my goodness no. Not ever again. Between he and Coyne they represent thd lost souls of journalists.

AC 20 years ago, yes. But not now. The sefl righteousness drips off the pages of both of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter Menzies
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture