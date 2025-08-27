It’s tempting to give the benefit of summer’s end doubt to two Globe and Mail columns that seem e-mailed from whatever dock of the bay their writers lolled upon while listening to the call of the loon.

First resistance to the temptation arises from the practical fact of Robyn Urback and Tony Keller being for-profit journalists paid from the coin sacks of subscribers to Canada’s self-styled national newspaper.

Even by the bottomless standards of Canadian journalistic intellectual laziness, these back-to-back thumb suckers excusing Prime Minister Carney’s dreadful handling of the tariff file should have Globe customers storming the cashiers’ wickets demanding instant refunds. At least money returned could be spent on far more fulfilling cotton candy at the CNE or other local fairs across the land.

But there is a second, and far more compelling, reason to refuse to excuse. Shallow as these columns are individually, they epitomize the collective political swamp gas that the Globe and other major Canadian media outlets explicitly fomented during the spring election campaign so the Carney Liberals could retain their death grip on power.

Urback, and for this she does deserve credit, openly acknowledges as much in the lede of her Monday column.

“Elbows up was always a campaign-winning but policy-losing strategy,” she writes.

But wait! Surely something that was “policy-losing” but “campaign-winning” should have been exposed immediately by our great journalistic guardians of democracy as, what’s that word I’m thinking of, oh, yeah, a lie. Isn’t it, after all, the job of journalists to expose, what’s that other word I’m thinking of, oh, yeah, fraudulence of that political sort.

You might think so. You would be, following what appears to be the Urbackian apologia for Liberal victory at all costs, wrong. For, the logic (however tormented) goes like this: If Prime Minister Carney had been forthright that his policy of fighting Trump on tariffs was a never-never-land loser, he would not be Prime Minister Carney. Someone else would be Prime Minister Someone Else. And Someone Else might have told Canadians that the only legitimate policy to counter Trump’s tariffs was an incremental approach such as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith advocated.

“(A)n honest politician might have campaigned on (the truthful policy). That honest politician, however, probably wouldn’t have become Prime Minister,” Urback says.

What? Really? Wouldn’t? Not shouldn’t?

Or try it this way. Walk through those two sentences carefully and explain how to avoid the conclusion that a columnist for the nation’s self-appointed national newspaper is saying a) that Canadians prefer to be lied to by politicians who prefer to lie to them and b) it isn’t journalism’s role to call out the lying politicians so Canadians can decide on their own whether to vote for a prime ministerial liar.

Never you mind, though. It’s all Donald Trump’s fault anyway so let’s just live with the terrible choice we’ve made and pretend it’s the best we could get.

“Many Canadians will see (last week’s dropping of reciprocal tariffs against the U.S.) as a betrayal of what Mr. Carney promised during the election, and that’s fair. Mr. Carney didn’t campaign on managing Donald Trump; he campaigned on fighting him. But the approach he has since adopted is the smarter one – both from a policy perspective and from a negotiating one,” Urback writes.

Hello? The Prime Minister of Canada was deceitful (“that’s fair”) but now that his deception isn’t workin’ out so great, he’s “adopted” the truthful approach, which also happens to be smarter. But then….couldn’t – shouldn’t – he have just gone ahead with the truthful smarter approach to begin with? Nope. Uh-uh. He wouldn’t have been elected.

Oh, well then.

If you’re feeling a bit of “oh what a tangled web we weave-ish” along about now, hang on.

Urback’s columnizing colleague Tony Keller cuts the knot by declaring that, in fact, Prime Minister Carney actually had no choice but to now choose the choice he duplicitously chose not to choose during the election campaign.

With a series of hyper-extended hockey metaphors (necessary because the Prime Minister loves them, apparently), Keller explains why “Ottawa was left with choice but to take a step back” from the policy that combined mendacity with electability.

Again, you might think being politically dishonest is the real thing the Prime Minister needed to take a step back from. That’s probably why you’re not the Prime Minister or (an even greater probability) a Globe columnist.

Mr. Carney had to do what he did in dropping the policy failure of fighting the Americans on tariffs because nobody else in the world (almost) was doing what Mr. Carney did in pursuing the policy failure of fighting the Americans on tariffs.

“(W)ith the exception of China, other trading partners declined to dance with the U.S. (editor’s note: that is a hockey, not a ballet, metaphor). They’ve already left the ice and hit the showers. The Europeans aren’t dropping the gloves. Nor are the British, the Japanese or the South Koreans. All reached trade deals with the Trump administration – one-sided deals where, in return for being hit with sweeping American tariffs, they promised not to retaliate, and to invest more in the U.S.,” Keller writes.

And dang if nobody in Ottawa saw that coming. Was everyone on the Prime Minister’s bench – hockey mixed metaphor coming here! – crossing the blue line with their heads down or what?

It gets worse. The dishonest feckless policy on tariffs that was essential for getting elected was always only temporary anyway. Damn straight it was: from March 23 to April 28 temporary.

“(C)ounter-tariffs were never designed to be permanent. Their aim was always deterrence to shock the Americans…If other countries had joined Canada, maybe better results would have been possible.”

Actually, the thing designed to be permanent, or least as long as possible, was the Liberal hold on power. The deterrence goal was the hoodwinking of Canadians so The Party could skip paying electorally for its 10 preceding years of atrocious mismanagement of our country politically, economically and culturally.

What’s shocking is that the Globe and its media counterparts not only played along, by and large, but even now gaslight us with fatuous arguments to excuse their own negligence and, shall we say, lack of journalistic truth-telling during the 2025 federal campaign.

The sad part? In the immortal words of Otis Redding’s (Sittin’ on the) Dock of the Bay: “Looks like nothin’s gonna change/Everything still remains the same….”

That’s not whistling Dixie, Otis.

(Peter Stockland is a former Editor-in-Chief of the Montreal Gazette)

Share