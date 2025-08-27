The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian MacRae's avatar
Ian MacRae
10h

Canadians have been comfortable having politicians lie to us for decades. The biggest and most enduring is "Canada has the best health care in the world".

It seems it takes a hit to the wallet (carbon taxes) for Canadians to object to the lies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Applied Epistemologist's avatar
Applied Epistemologist
8h

None of this is the least bit shocking. Poilievre's mistake was not leaning into it. He should have invited legacy media onto his campaign plane and appled them all day long, instead of hiding from them.

The Cons will only win an unfettered majority when Canadians have reached a stage of contempt and disgust for legacy media that motivates them to throw out the entire Liberal edifice.

Engaging the media and making them look as stupid and dishonest as they are plays to Poilievre's core strengths. He should have done it more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Menzies
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture