AI-generated image of journalists running off a cliff like lemmings

Perhaps the most fascinating story I’ve read in the thousands (millions?) of words spilled about the Iran war is a concise article by a journalist named Collin Eaton.

Eaton’s story in the April 19 Wall Street Journal is laudable (and readable) because it brings a “future is now” take to the Gulf conflict without showing off two-bit media prophesying that is a scabrous pox on journalism generally these days.

It manages the feat by – hold your chairs – simply reporting what is happening, which turns out to be Big Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron spending new billions to explore for the world’s economic lifeblood outside the Middle East. How many new billions?

“Major oil companies could together create $120 billion in value from their exploration ventures in coming years, the energy research and consulting firm Wood Mackenzie reported (on April 16),” Eaton writes.

A billion here, a billion there, here’s the scoop on some of what’s going on in the ground and below the ocean waves, according to his story:

· Exxon has unveiled plans to pump up to $24 billion into deep water fields off Nigeria

· Chevron is expanding its already large footprint in “liberated” (but still despotic) Venezuela

· BP has bought stakes in oil blocks off the coast of Namibia

· TotalEnergies has signed a deal for exploration in and with Turkey

As Eaton says bluntly: “Iran’s attacks on energy infrastructure and a shipping bottleneck in the Persian Gulf have sparked a global scramble for oil.”

Extra fascinating is the ensuing push-me/pull-you dynamic of capitalism at its finest. The violence on, in, from, around and because of Iran has cost the oil companies billions. But soaring revenues resulting from selling a product in critically short supply at a time of maximal demand has provided a “windfall of cash” to do what capital does best: pack its bags and light out for more stable uncharted territories elsewhere.

The straightforward economic home truth puts in the shade so much “reporting” and commentary on the war, which has the aura of journalists playing on Ouija boards while eating fortune cookies and wearing Carnak the Magnificent turbans.

Before the first tear drop shaped bombs fell on Iran at the end of February, its economy was in collapse. Its currency was dog poo on a genie’s slipper. Its inflation rate was crowding Weimar Germany for historic bragging rights. Its people couldn’t buy milk. Oh, and then, its economic infrastructure was demolished. It can’t manufacture steel.

Picture the compounding effect as the last tattered fanatic in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Corpse?) waves a tearful goodbye to the tankers pulling up stakes (ain’t mixed metaphors beautiful?) in the Strait of Hormuz. Okay, that is prophesying on my part and might, just might, reflect my bias. In truth, we don’t know, we can’t even guess, if that is going to happen.

But the best, most fascinating, journalism is the variety that lets us follow our own speculations to their ultimate conclusions by telling us factually what is going on.

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Conventional wisdom has long held the Internet ruined journalism. I’ve never agreed. The web is just a vector for a journalistic disease that was pandemic well before everyone caught world wide web fever. I remember feeling it in my gut when the mantra became dogma that all reportage must provide something called “context” for readers. This, I vividly remember breathing hard at the time, will not end well.

Part of the problem was that no one, to my knowledge anyway, ever rigorously defined what “context” meant, how it was to be applied, or most importantly, why whatever it was should matter more than presenting fair, accurate, and balanced facts truthfully and with a dollop of style.

The other part of the problem was that it achieved the status of holy journalistic writ roughly simultaneously with the nonsense gusting to insanity that it is impossible for any reporter to be objective. The claim itself proved only that its claimants lacked any understanding of what objectivity means.

Never mind. The outcome, entirely predictable, was that “context” came to mean a given reporter’s opinion smuggled into reportage like a jug of White Lightning at an AA meeting. It’s not so much the chaos caused. It’s the pointlessness known to all who have sat cold sober at a table full of preening drunks. “Why,” the question invariably arises, “am I paying attention to this?” Followed by the imperative: “Taxi!”

Yet the preening goes on despite the intended audience bailing out.

I recently came across a prime example that cited the conduct of the New York Times eminent geopolitical navel gazer, columnist Thomas Friedman. Friedman confessed, on live television no less, that he wants Iran to be defeated but is torn because he hates Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump more.

“Nothing would improve the region more than the replacement of (the Iranian) regime with a regime that was focused on enabling its people to realize their full potential and integrating peacefully with other countries and stop occupying Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen,” the report I read quoted him.

“The problem is I really don’t want to see Bibi Netanyahu or Donald Trump politically strengthened by this war because they are two awful human beings,” he added.

There you have it. Everything you need to know in context. The context, that is, of Thomas Friedman’s personal opinion – no, not even opinion, his feelings – about the Israel and American leaders. Facts? Feggedaboutem.

In fairness, we must never lose hope for the return of fairness or facticity. Several weeks ago, I came across a reason for optimism in a column by Nellie Bowles of The Free Press. The piece was primarily an extended bout of self-recrimination on her part for missing an opportunity to grill Jeffrey Epstein on a question-and-answer spit. Actually, Bowles acknowledged, she didn’t so much miss the opportunity as chicken out because it gave her the “heebie-jeebies” just to meet the convicted human trafficker and child rapist.

She waxed nostalgic for old-school reporters such as Oriana Fallaci who went up against some of the terror titans of the 20th century and got them to remove their own skins for the benefit of readerly knowledge. But she shows a perspicacity that bodes well for the worm turning on the “context” era.

“This is for some reason lost in our strange era where we think of reporters as cops or schoolmarms. I wasn’t there (with Epstein) as law enforcement. I wasn’t the district attorney. I wasn’t a police detective. My job as a writer is to capture the scenes and mark them down and share them with readers.”

Yes, ma’am, it is. The scene. The facts. Leave the context to Carnak.