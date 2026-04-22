The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
1d

I recall reading that about Friedman. If that doesn't destroy his career i don't know what will. the only positive is that he at least admits his derangement is so complete that he would rather see his own country lose to the worst regime on earth rather than give trump a win.

People like him will always say TDS does not exist, but of course the insane cannot see that they are insane.

Its just all so broken.

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Ian MacRae's avatar
Ian MacRae
1d

I'm not sure about US J schools but sure as shootin' Canadian schools, being part of our "progressive" unis, see their primary role as educating their readers in the correct way to understand news.

Truth is what they say it is, not necessarily what actually accured. "Context" is what the lesser-educated need to understand about any issue being reported.

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