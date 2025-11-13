Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Holman W. Jenkins Jr., my favourite columnist in the world (and not only because he has the most delightfully American name in the world of journalism), speaks the truth this week about “truth and reconciliation” inquiries.

The process, he writes in his Wall Street Journal column, is “designed to allow the truth to be acknowledged by exactly those (who have) the least personal, reputational and institutional incentive to acknowledge it.” Used properly, he adds the “approach is liberating.”

Unfortunately, he warns, a nexus of political, bureaucratic, and media malfeasants routinely turn the noble pursuit of truth and resulting reconciliation into smoke and mirrors for further lying.

Starting with the BBC’s recently-exposed outright fraud in misrepresenting Donald Trump’s words and actions around the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol calamity, Jenkins itemizes in his column a tawdry list of media complicity in politico-functionary lying about events that have happened in the last decade.

Reading the list with Canadian eyes, I couldn’t help but feel a surge of national shame that our country has managed to go so much of the world one better by habitually perpetuating lies about things that have never happened!

The shining example, of course, is the horror show of forked-tongue fraudulence at the heart of claims that 215 bodies of Indigenous children were “discovered” in Kamloops, B.C. four years ago. Despite the “Here’s Johnny” reveal by honest reporters such as Jonathon Kay, Terry Glavin and a handful of others that no such bodies provably exist, the stench of mendacity prevails around that disgraceful episode.

But, contrary to the claim of a certain infamous square-moustached Big Lie theorist, such one-off whoppers ultimately aren’t the most damaging. Far more corrosive (here I tip my hat to George Orwell in his essay “Politics and the English Language”), are the smaller scale lies, half-truths, or worst of all unchallenged prevarications that slip past us every day.

A classic of the last sort was a Globe and Mail story this week in which the federal energy minister was allowed to claim that the “second phase of LNG Canada…underscores how attitudes to energy have changed in recent months.”

To be clear, I don’t think for a minute that Globe energy reporter Emma Graney deliberately set out to mislead readers or fudge the facts. But Finance Minister John François-Philippe Champagne clearly did. And, alas, Graney or her Globe editors let him flagrantly get away with it. You don’t need to care one whit about energy policy to be deeply concerned by that. Consider why.

“I think people understand that the natural resources sector is key to national prosperity, to investment in the country, to who we are as Canadians in many ways,” Champagne is quoted.

This prosperity induced identity, the minister said, is because Canadians have come to understand in recent months “the nexus between economic security, energy security and national security” that has led to “more openness to an Energy Corridor than before.”

That isn’t just verbal nonsense. It’s an absolute falsehood. The change that’s occurred has nothing to do with nouveau “nexual” understanding among the citizenry. The change has occurred at the cabinet table and in the caucus room of the federal Liberals who, for a decade, scorned, derided, blocked, and bloviated about energy as a key economic driver for this country.

Or are we all supposed to have forgotten a certain former prime minister giving the bum’s rush to a leading European politician who knocked on our door to discuss cooperation on LNG development only to be summarily told: “There’s no business case for it?”

Are we supposed to feign insta-amnesia over the rise of Alberta separatism to be statistically equal with Quebec after 10 years of abuse inflicted by that particular prime minister and his cabinet cohort, which included the self-same François-Philippe Champagne as minister of innovation, science and industry from 2021 to 2025?

Some of us might be content to do so. Some might be inclined to accept “that was then, this is now” – even if the time between then and now is less than it takes to have a baby. But it is absolutely duplicitous to boldly state that it is Canadians who have changed rather than acknowledging it is Prime Minister’s Carney’s federal government that has at long last repudiated ludicrously misguided, brutally damaging Liberal policies.

And if the Carneyites refuse to go to confession on that score, despite having a Catholic leader who knows how good it is for the soul, then it is up to journalists to make them face up to their sins of omission and commission. It doesn’t have to be the Spanish Inquisition. A simple “but Minister, when you were in cabinet you supported…” would be fine.

Beyond asking such questions being the core job of any journalist, failure to pose them perpetuates the very cycle of lying that makes it impossible, as Holman W. Jenkins Jr. phrases it so well, for those “with the least personal, reputational and institutional incentive to acknowledge” the truth.

Think of it as political therapy. Think of it in grander terms as laying the groundwork for reconciliation of polarization. Think of it, perhaps most importantly of all, as dragging us back from the brink of being unable to tell the difference between those things that really happen, and those things that don’t.