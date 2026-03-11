The Rewrite

2d

This story is just the continuing saga of Canada's late 20th/now 21st century history of white man's guilt vis a vis residential schools. I suspect the goal of the Kamloops FN band's original announcement was some moderate extortion of federal money. They were probably surprised by the international media pickup, the church burnings and Justin Trudeau's on-site visit. That much media attention might then command some action & results.

That the required interim report is blacked out is in line with Parliamentary efforts to declare inquiry into the "mass graves" to be residential school denialism is entirely in accordance with Canadian woke practise: if a tenet of Canadian progressive thought is challenged, declare it heresy and have it banned. That way, human rights tribunals and courts can financially punish heretics who seek real answers.

This is the societal catastrophe that Trudeau's progressive beliefs will burden Canadian for years to come if not permanently. Our grandchildren will have to pay for Liberal/NDP financial excess; they probably will have to endure (hopefully overturn) their societal damage as well.

Yohanna
2d

Thank you for this article! The work that independent journalists, like Blacklocks and the Rewrite, are doing right now is crucial. Our Canadian government would rather generations of Canadians be ashamed for something that may not have happened instead of admitting that they jumped the gun and came to conclusions about the situation in Kamloops without requiring proof. They are fully backed by redaction happy “public servants” who care more about continuing to tell convenient lies, than they do about exposing inconvenient truths. They are also aided and abetted by our legacy media. There is a very important news story here but it is a story that no one has the will or courage to uncover. The truth sets people free but those in power want to keep Canadians bound by remorse, shame and ignorance.

