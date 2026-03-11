Frame grab from Blacklock’s X post

“WARNING: This story contains distressing details.”

Not this story, gentle reader. This story doesn’t contain distressing details, unless you consider lazy journalism and a national case of head-in the-sand syndrome distressing.

The story that carried the big bolded warning was a Feb. 18 CBC News article about a press release from the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation.

Absent context, the story does not read as particularly newsworthy or distressing. Unfortunately, CBC web writer Courtney Dickson did not provide the context.

The press release served as an “update” on the “ongoing investigation” at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School (KIRS). The CBC story is a regurgitation of the main points of the statement and it is boilerplate stuff: the “Sacred Ground” of the Kamloops apple orchard has now been explored by GPR, laser technology and three different sets of sniffer dogs; independent experts have eliminated some areas but narrowed in to “signatures that resemble burials;” the usual suspects, the Catholic Church and the government, are cited as the reason the records recovery process has been a slow one.

All of which is a lot less distressing than the 2021 press release, still present on the Tk’emlúps website, issued by that same office which declared “remains of children” had been “discovered.”

Any journalist worth their salt might have observed the gaping hole which exists between the two statements. The figurative hole in the story is that there are no holes in the ground.

Dickson might have noted that since the 2021 announcement, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation have received $12.1 million from the federal government for “remains excavation” and “DNA analysis.” The title of the original funding application was: “Kamloops Indian Residential School Ancestral Remains Excavation.” In the February “update,” the term “excavation” doesn’t make an appearance.

Dickson might also have questioned why the Chief Rosanne Casimir decided to issue a press release in February 2026. After five years, why now? Chief Casimir concluded her statement, “no interviews will be granted at this time,” so, no journalists, even curious journalists, could ask her that question.

The problem for the CBC and Dickson is that if she had attempted to write the more interesting story, she would have had to refer to the work of journalists over at Blacklock’s Reporter.

Blacklock’s subscribers will know that the media outlet made an application last year for access to the progress reports that the Tk’emlúps are obliged to submit as recipients of federal “contribution” funding. They will also know that the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) blocked release of those documents. On the day of the Tk’emlúps press release, Blacklock’s reported CIRNAC, “also withheld emails between the First Nation and a federal manager who had repeatedly questioned what “archaeological and forensic work” was underway.”

Blacklock’s, which has built a reputation on gaining access to government documents guaranteed by the Access to Information Act, filed several complaints with the Information Commissioner.

On Jan. 6, Commissioner Caroline Maynard found the federal ministry to be in breach of the ATIA and said the “department must respond to the request without further delay.” Maynard gave the ministry 36 business days. The Kamloops press release was issued almost exactly on the 36th day.

Blacklock’s had to wait a further three weeks for those documents, and when on Mar. 6 they finally received something, it was only 23 of the requested 576 pages. The kicker? Those pages were severely redacted. CIRNAC claimed “confidentiality.” Blacklock’s managing editor Tom Korski told me, “I could send them to you, but all you’ll see is a bunch of black boxes.”

I asked Korski whether any of the big, subsidized media outlets had been in touch about the story. He just laughed, “Uh, no.”

In response to a Jonathan Kay X post that mockingly questioned whether the Blacklock’s story would be front page news at the Toronto Star and Globe and Mail, Blacklock’s publisher Holly Doan responded, that: “It’s humiliating to do a ‘matcher’ on a story by independent media. It’s embarrassing to reverse a narrative. It’s a question whether they know how to find the documents.” Ouch. Talk about distressing details.

