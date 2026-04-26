Grok-generated illustration of Prime Minister as Mark Carney and media as Juliets

At first, glances are shyly exchanged. Then hands brush gently and hearts begin to flutter. What follows is a whirlwind of passion that over the years has swept so many into frenzies of obsessive desire. So fuelled, we don’t always make the best decisions.

According to former Conservative cabinet minister James Moore, Canadians are witnessing one of history’s great love stories.

“Let’s be honest,” Moore said on CBCNN’s Power & Politics. “Maybe three great love affairs in history - Romeo and Juliet, Will and Kate; and the national media and Mark Carney.

“The national media really likes this guy. They’ve known him for a long time and they’ve given him a free pass so far.”

Few would argue otherwise. The narrative established by the governing Liberals that to be opposed to or even critical of them is to be a mouth-breathing, Maple MAGA, gun totin’ Trump toady fits seamlessly with the default instincts of most newsrooms, inclined as they are to fear falling out of intellectual fashion.

And they do know Carney well. As John Ivison of Postmedia informed readers in 2024, he has been the PM’s friend for many years (the two used to play tennis).

There was no greater example of L’Affaire Grande than when Time revived a reference to the Prime Minister as the George Clooney of Finance. While most reputable journalists would cringe at the school girlishness of it all, Time’s had the hots for Carney going back to his days at the Bank of Canada when he was vying for a job with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Bathed in pheromones, it’s little wonder so much media behaviour has been pleasing to the government since Carney strode so manfully (sigh) onto the political stage a little over a year ago. The often visceral reaction to those who dare criticize PM Dreamboat is thus explained.

But as we all know, fantasies of being carried across the threshold can turn quickly to hell hath no fury factuality. There were no signs of anything that severe last week, but there were hints that the thrill may be on the wane.

For instance, rather than just run with the government’s line (as his paper’s initial headline did) that it had achieved record recruitment levels for the Canadian Armed Forces, Steve Chase of the Globe and Mail Tweeted “Higher recruiting numbers for Canadian military bolstered by foreigners.”

That was in reference to the fact Canada had opened the Forces to foreign nationals who accounted for 20 per cent of the new recruits. Last year, Carney’s government had flexed its creative muscles by opening the Forces up to permanent residents as well as citizens. Were it not for the enlistment of foreigners, recruitment would have fallen by more than 10 per cent.

Chase’s was a refreshing effort to put the numbers in perspective following a news conference at which, apparently, no one asked about citizenship or the lowering of standards for acceptance. As evidenced here, Defence Minister David McGuinty was free to accept a puff ball concerning whether recruits were motivated by - you guessed it - Carney’s articulation of a more dangerous world. Who knows? Maybe it was the Davos speech that turned the trick.

Encouragingly, the healthy skepticism that should be a hallmark of good journalism didn’t end there.

After CTV News had arranged with the government to show PMMC’s latest YouTube video in its entirety and then, without fussing with verification, hyped it to fuel its Sunday news run, The Hub had the audacity to do what should be done by journalists and run it through a fact check. That showed, among other things, that when it comes to boasts concerning trade talks, “while important starting points, calling these exploratory steps “trade deals” is inaccurate.”

Social media also continued to prove its fact-checking value when it was pointed out that, unlike as he claimed in the YouTube video, Carney did not develop the economic practice of “forward guidance.” Certainly he adopted it and used it but as Richard Dias pointed out “he did not invent or originate the concept.”

Global Affairs, meanwhile, got “Community noted” for fudging the facts on Canada’s behaviour at the UN.

A recent Paul Wells’ Substack post provided a link to Build Canada’s Outcomes Tracker, which should be an excellent resource for journalists interested in public accountability. It tracks hundreds of government commitments and indicates that, to date, 287 are works in progress, 129 are not started, 182 are completed and 5 are broken.

By the time the week was winding down, the Toronto Star’s Althia Raj had raised concern about Carney’s “authoritarian” instincts.

These are signs that some sobriety may be returning to a lovestruck craft. Or am I too optimistic?

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CBC continues to tap the intellect of Ian Bremmer, employer of Carney’s wife, Diana Fox, and muse, Gerald Butts, without mentioning those connections. Bremmer was again introduced last week only as “Founder and president of Eurasia Group” which is also the former employer of Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon, a onetime CBC host and art dealer.

CTV News was grilled by Edmonton Tory MP and former journalist Kerry Diotte over its use of Scott Reid, who was comms director for Prime Minister Paul Martin.

Richard Gray, vice-president at CTV News for Bellmedia, was appearing before the House of Commons Heritage Committee. He was asked by Diotte if Reid was an appropriate pundit given that his son, Jack, is an employee in the Prime Minister’s Office. Gray responded that CTV always identifies Reid as a Liberal. Diotte then pointed out that the issue was not being a Liberal but having a son in the PMO and wondered if viewers of Vassy Kapelos’s program should be informed. This caused Gray to chortle in disagreement. Diotte pointed out that in 2015, when pollster and Liberal partisan Bruce Anderson’s daughter took up a position in Justin Trudeau’s PMO, Anderson had the ethical grace to recuse himself from CBC’s At Issue panel. Diotte wondered if this meant CBC has higher ethical standards than CTV. It was an awkward moment for Gray, as you can see below. Thoughts?

Despite all the talk at the Heritage Committee and the increasingly dire circumstances of some legacy companies (Postmedia posted a $16.9 million loss in its latest six month report, CTV News is losing $40 million annually and CPAC cancelled programs and laid off staff), new shoots continue to sprout. The latest of these is begiant.ca that recently launched as a not profit platform focused on “solutions-based” journalism. It is backed by the very deep pockets of the Weston family. Good luck to them.

While I am at it, if you haven’t already, check out Canadian Affairs. The team there has been doing some excellent reporting on some of the big issues of our time. You can subscribe there for free and get eight stories a month although, as with The Rewrite, paid subscriptions are welcome. You can also buy me a coffee if you fancy. Until next week…..

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)