The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Eastern Rebellion's avatar
Eastern Rebellion
10h

In the past, typically, when the PM wanted to make an announcement, he held a press conference, where he would face questions from the attending reporters. It was interesting that some members of media have failed to ask of questions about the propriety of just releasing a video on social media (with props and all).

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Yohanna's avatar
Yohanna
6h

Love is truly in the eye of the beholder! It is true that our media swoons over Mark Carney, as if he is a handsome prince or the deep pocketed lover that provides for their every need. However, many other Canadians aren’t feeling this same love. When I see Carney, smirking, laughing at his own jokes or staring a journalist down (who actually asked a meaningful question for once) at a press conference, he reminds me of a leprechaun. Not the adorable “Lucky Charms” character, but more like the nasty, deceitful, and very tricky leprechauns I read about when I was a child. Carney’s personal pot of gold is likely growing every day, while other Canadians struggle to pay the bills and worry about the future of our children and grandchildren.

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