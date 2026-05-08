Lilley and Menzies on finding a dignified path forward for news media and a restoration of trust
A special treat - a podcast - for The Rewrite subscribers and wannabe's as the number of independents shrinks
The Rewrite launched just over two years ago to patrol journalism and shed light on the Canadian media’s growing dependence on the government it is expected to hold to account. The latter was in large part due to the fact that subsidized media are hesitant to draw attention to this embarrassing association and won’t permit dissenting views to be aired on their platforms. Since then, that association has continued to grow. The Hub - once a leader in the fight against them - announced this week that it will be applying for the Journalism Labour Tax Credit. I have, including with shared authorship of the policy paper And Now The News, attempted to offer alternatives that would support a healthy, modern news ecosystem while preserving public trust in both media and government.
This has drawn critical and sympathetic attention from people within the industry. One of those is the Toronto Sun’s Brian Lilley, who invited me to discuss some of those alternatives on a recent podcast.
The Rewrite subscribers and others, will find this of interest as an addition to our usual fair coming up Sunday, particularly as the number of outlets not dependent on taxpayer support dwindles. Please enjoy the conversation and consider supporting our work.
The Rewrite is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber
Feel free to buy me a coffee. Or a drink.
(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)
"They pretend to pay us, and we pretend to work." - Soviet era joke.
The now retired weekend radio host Roy Green, when talking about our failing healthcare system (it's great... once the bureaucrats let you in), said, "Let the dollars follow the patient, not the system." Mr. Menzies, in his exchange with Brian Lilley, advocates applying the same principle to media organizations: subsidize the consumer, not the media lobbyists going to Ottawa for our money, thus letting the consumers decide where some of their dollars go in exchange for news and information.
That gets us ever closer to a market based system, but we're not quite there. That means having to retain and file receipts each year, another line added to the T-1 tax returns we must file. That's just more red tape, something only a bureaucrat can love.
Organizations come and go. Some succeed and others fail. My tax dollars should never breathe life into the latter - any of them, really - that don't have the vision to adjust and compete in a changing market. In Canada, though, it's become the same old story: we find ways to sink more of the money taken from us into something, all in the hope that the recipients just might get it right the next time. But they never do. And the cycle never ends.
We cannot continue putting out with little motivation by the recipients to work harder. Emerging organizations like The Hub seems to be doing fine with their stubborn determination to go directly to the consumer, not Ottawa, exchanging their services for a fair dollar. Mr. Menzies, you and Mr. Lilley are doing the same. I commend you both.
As cold as this may sound, let the free market prevail...
Interesting ideas for reforming the media and enhancing democracy