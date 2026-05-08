The Rewrite launched just over two years ago to patrol journalism and shed light on the Canadian media’s growing dependence on the government it is expected to hold to account. The latter was in large part due to the fact that subsidized media are hesitant to draw attention to this embarrassing association and won’t permit dissenting views to be aired on their platforms. Since then, that association has continued to grow. The Hub - once a leader in the fight against them - announced this week that it will be applying for the Journalism Labour Tax Credit. I have, including with shared authorship of the policy paper And Now The News, attempted to offer alternatives that would support a healthy, modern news ecosystem while preserving public trust in both media and government.

This has drawn critical and sympathetic attention from people within the industry. One of those is the Toronto Sun’s Brian Lilley, who invited me to discuss some of those alternatives on a recent podcast.

The Rewrite subscribers and others, will find this of interest as an addition to our usual fair coming up Sunday, particularly as the number of outlets not dependent on taxpayer support dwindles. Please enjoy the conversation and consider supporting our work.

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)