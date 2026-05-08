The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Rene Wells's avatar
Rene Wells
19h

"They pretend to pay us, and we pretend to work." - Soviet era joke.

The now retired weekend radio host Roy Green, when talking about our failing healthcare system (it's great... once the bureaucrats let you in), said, "Let the dollars follow the patient, not the system." Mr. Menzies, in his exchange with Brian Lilley, advocates applying the same principle to media organizations: subsidize the consumer, not the media lobbyists going to Ottawa for our money, thus letting the consumers decide where some of their dollars go in exchange for news and information.

That gets us ever closer to a market based system, but we're not quite there. That means having to retain and file receipts each year, another line added to the T-1 tax returns we must file. That's just more red tape, something only a bureaucrat can love.

Organizations come and go. Some succeed and others fail. My tax dollars should never breathe life into the latter - any of them, really - that don't have the vision to adjust and compete in a changing market. In Canada, though, it's become the same old story: we find ways to sink more of the money taken from us into something, all in the hope that the recipients just might get it right the next time. But they never do. And the cycle never ends.

We cannot continue putting out with little motivation by the recipients to work harder. Emerging organizations like The Hub seems to be doing fine with their stubborn determination to go directly to the consumer, not Ottawa, exchanging their services for a fair dollar. Mr. Menzies, you and Mr. Lilley are doing the same. I commend you both.

As cold as this may sound, let the free market prevail...

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The File 1000-121 Affair's avatar
The File 1000-121 Affair
12h

Interesting ideas for reforming the media and enhancing democracy

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