Nothing shows the laziness, dishonesty, fatuity and, yes, click bait greed of contemporary journalism better than its “bannedwagon” response to the Alberta government’s recent directive to school libraries.

En masse, media outlets from the CBC to the Globe and Mail to the Hollywood Reporter, the Guardian, the Sunday Times of London and the St. Albert Gazette have festooned the Internet with falsehoods claiming Premier Danielle Smith’s government has outlawed classics such as 1984, Brave New World, the Color Purple and a cartload of others.

Never one to miss a tawdry opportunity to boost her own backlist sales Margaret Atwood pushed the needle to Savonarola frenzy by prophesying “book burning” imminently ahead.

That might be understandable since Atwood’s 2019 novel, The Testaments, was but a shop worn retread of her Handmaid’s Tale published 34 years earlier. Even accounting for her involvement, the truly bilious bit of the biblio panic was that none of it was, well, you know, true.

As I responded to a friend who expressed concern after reading the reportage, a) not one book has been “banned” in Alberta but b) some books might not be on the shelves of some schools within Alberta’s tax-funded education system. Those are two entirely different propositions.

In fact, the list of titles cited by media outlets was a creation of Edmonton school officials, who identified 200 books that they would remove in response to the government directive. So, even if it were possible to stretch the definition of “banning” to include mere curation of age-appropriate material in a public-school setting, the titles to be yanked were in the hands of local panjandrums.

While Alberta has issued a revised order that restrictions apply only to visual depictions of sexual acts that doesn't excuse the negligence of journalists whose job is to see through smoke and mirrors of the original response.

What is even more appalling is the apparent wilful blindness of most Canadian journalists to report on a real publishing “ban” that is now making its way through the Ontario legal system.

The Ontario Court of Appeal recently consented to hear arguments next February on the banning shenanigans of the City of Hamilton. Three years ago, a federally-registered political party sought to pay for bus shelter advertising. The posters showed a smiling woman above the words “Woman: An adult female.” The definition was copied from a dictionary.

After a lengthy delay that included consulting with local LGBT activists, though not with representatives of the political party,the City banned the ad. Why? Because of concerns it might make a hypothetical gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgendered transit user feel unsafe. A letter from a city official also cited the “conservative” nature of the party as a factor in prohibiting the posters.

As you might surmise, the Christian Heritage Party (CHP) is not exactly closeted about its socially conservative orientation. It remains faithful to its name despite electoral results demonstrating what happens in Canada when you self-identify using the adjectives “Christian” and “Heritage.” Any whizz-bang political marketing savant would minimally recommend opting for The Uncool Kids Who Don’t Get Invited to Parties Party. At least that might attract the nerd demographic.

But Christian, Heritage and Party express the organization’s core nature. And as the lawyer representing the CHP in front of the Appeal Court points out, its beliefs are still protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Lia Milousis, who did her undergraduate work in women’s studies before going on to a law degree, stresses the issue before the Appeal court is not transgenderism. It’s the freedom of Canadians, including citizens grouped together under a federally-registered party banner, to comment from their point of view on the very active political and social debate around sex and biology.

“The democracy we’re premised on, the society we’re premised on, is the idea that ideas are put forward and may the best idea win,” Milousis says. “If someone has a belief they hope will lead to a better society, they’re entitled to advocate for it. The democratic system cannot function if specific beliefs that aren’t inflammatory or graphic are prevented from even seeing the light of day.”

[Full disclosure: I do contract communications work for the law firm Milousis is part of, although I began that work after the CHP case was well underway. More critically, if I didn’t believe wholeheartedly in the quoted sentences above, if I didn’t believe they are an inviolable element of genuine journalism, I wouldn’t repeat them.]

Yet what ho!? Apart from Michael Higgins at the National Post who did a fine, balanced article on the CHP case, Luke Mandato of the Catholic Register who reported on it, and Ezra Levant of the Rebel who gave it his trademark dreidel-dreidel-dreidel spin, no one in what we used to call mainstream media has touched the story as far as I know. Like, nada. Bupkis.

This despite it being of sufficient legal and constitutional import that the justices of Ontario’s highest court deem it important to set aside time so they can hear all sides of the story.

Isn’t hearing and reporting all sides of such stories what journalism is supposed to do as well? Don’t we rely on it to do so?

Well, some of us still do, though granted the numbers are shrinking rapidly. Look at it this way.

If the Alberta government actually was banning books, we’d want the media to tell us about it pronto. In a secular state, in an increasingly secularized society, reporters, commentators, editors must play a key role in preventing monopoly ideological expression. They must do their bit to project a pluralism that ensures access to the public square is as fair and unfettered as possible. Their job is to let voices be heard.

But in the CHP case, what’s they’ve done instead is look the other way at the antics of jumped-up civic bureaucrats and pandering local politicos flattering a particular constituency. They’ve ignored a level of the state infringing Charter guarantees of freedom at least to the extent that an Appeal Court wants to test it.

It must not ultimately matter if one side in the contest comprises congeries of the unpopular kids unwanted at the party or, for that matter, what that sly old book hustler Margaret Atwood thinks about it.

All that counts is accurately and in a balanced way bringing to light what is, well, you know, true.

(Peter Stockland is a former Editor-in-Chief of the Montreal Gazette)