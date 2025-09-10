The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn Heath's avatar
Glenn Heath
1d

Thank you for writing this Peter. The reaction to what is happening in Alberta is another nail in the coffin of trusted media.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
steven lightfoot's avatar
steven lightfoot
1d

Excellent comments. The schtick reference to Ezra is kind of funny, although I consider him to a major net positive contributor to our current media landscape. Also, your comments about the uncool kid party are pretty salient. I do find it discouraging that the notion of Christian and heritage are now verboten within the Overton window, but it is what it is. My 15 year old self from 1979 would agree that they are uncool words.

I don't know how we get the MSM back on track. Your writing, and that of Menzies, is helpful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Menzies
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture