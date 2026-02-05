Illustration by Grok

In what must be presumed was an unintentional way, a recent Globe and Mail headline captured what was wrong with Prime Minister Carney’s (in)famous Davos speech by going to the heart of what ails this country.

“Quebec rethinks its foreign policy in the age of Trump,” the web headline read above a Jan. 31 analysis piece by Eric Andrew-Gee.

The piece was “updated” Feb. 1, which I suspect involved changing the original headline — one that likely referred to the fact that few Canadians are even aware Quebec has its own foreign policy.

Or as Andrew-Gee puts it: “The scale of Quebec’s diplomatic ambitions is barely noticed by English-speaking Canadians – except in other provincial capitals.”

The Alberta government is one particularly aware of those ambitions, according to Quebec’s Minister of International Relations, who trots the diplomatic globe for Quebec.

“They’re very jealous,” Christopher Skeete is quoted as saying with a grin.

Or maybe something stronger than just jealous. Albertans were, after all, excoriated — first by B.C. Premier David Eby, then by a cadre of media amplifiers — as “treasonous” because some proponents of provincial separation met privately with unnamed Washington, D.C., officials.

If that’s what treason looks like in modern-day media speak, what are we to make of Quebec getting, in Andrew-Gee’s words, “red carpets rolled out” in global capitals?

“In Paris, the French Foreign Minister meets (the Quebec minister) as an equal; in London, they fly (Quebec’s) Fleur-de-lis next to the Union Jack; in Brussels, (the minister) is invited to address the European Parliament,” Andrew-Gee writes.

“The province now boasts its own presence on UNESCO through the Canadian delegation, and offices as far afield as Tel Aviv and Tokyo, often featuring official residences fit for a sovereign state,” he adds.

Breaking news though this might be for we among the great unwashed, it has been going on since 1965 and has not only taken root as accepted practice but flourished to the point where Quebec now has 62 international offices around the world — by some counts, the same number as every other province combined — according to a public policy scholar.

Of course, it’s not all canapés and Dear Comrade. There are hardships.

“Beyond the jet-setting and flattering receptions, Mr. Skeete faces the task, in the age of Donald Trump, of reorienting a foreign policy most people don’t even know exists,” Andrew-Gee writes.

That must be at least in part because the people who do know — or journalists whose business it is to know — don’t bother to interrogate why a separate foreign policy for Quebec exists. Never mind asking how such a policy can be treated as a natural state of affairs for one of 10 equal provincial partners in a confederal state. They don’t even take the trouble to explain how it can simultaneously be deemed “treasonous” when private citizens from one of those equal partners merely seek foreign counsel on their democratic objective of separating from Confederation.

Either it’s a lie about the nature of Confederation that one of the equal provincial partners should enjoy such exalted status above the others, or it’s a lie that they’re not all equally entitled to it.

Whichever lie it is, it’s one sharp reporters everywhere should be pressing Prime Minister Carney on in the wake of his Davos speech.

Despite that speech being elevated to near-canonization by Canadian — and some global — media, it was shot through with grievous faults of commission and, especially, omission. If it truly signalled a historic shift in Canada’s approach to international relations, why wasn’t it delivered as a formal prime ministerial address to the Parliament of Canada, where the people’s elected representatives, including the Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, would have a right of reply?

Is our primary federal political institution now so void of purpose that it ranks below the doyens of Davos as a forum for national policy?

Then there was the stupefying strategic decision to take open aim at Donald Trump, who, as he demonstrated following the 2024 assassination attempt, is never more dangerous than when wounded. And wounded, weakened, he is, as Michael Doran’s long-form piece — originally published in Tablet and reprinted in The Free Press on Jan. 5 — made clear. The MAGA coalition, Doran wrote, is “cracking up” beneath Trump’s feet, puncturing the myth of his invincibility.

Not to be overlooked was what James Kirchik, writing in the Jan. 30 Wall Street Journal, called the “empty moralizing” of a prime minister fresh from cozying up to China and so far good only for promises — promises — on Canada’s defence responsibilities.

Kirchik mocked as a “very low bar” the widespread praise that placed Carney’s speech among the great Canadian federal addresses (I have a surplus copy of the five-volume Joe Clark: Philosophie and Pensées if someone can’t find it on Amazon). But his knockout blow was pointing out that the speech was not only “muddled and incoherent” but riddled with the “incongruity of Mr. Carney having had a successful career in high finance and central banking yet disparaging the integrated financial world where he spent decades as a ‘lie.’”

In truth, for all Carney’s hullabaloo about brave new world orders, ruptures versus fissures, and powerless middle powers thumbing their noses at Big Power bullies, the speech was about exactly that: lying.

His trope of choice was Václav Havel’s parable in his 100-page essay The Power of the Powerless about a shopkeeper who puts a sign in his window encouraging the workers of the world to unite even though he actively opposes — or perhaps doesn’t give a fig whether — the workers unite, and in either case is saying something antithetical to his own interests.

Carney correctly noted the 1978 essay was Havel’s extended answer to how the Communist system survived.

“Havel called (it) ‘living within a lie.’ The system’s power comes not from its truth but from everyone’s willingness to perform as if it were true. And its fragility comes from the same source: when even one person stops performing — when the greengrocer removes his sign — the illusion begins to crack.”

What anyone who has ever read the whole essay would likely have noticed, however, is the way Carney himself — errr, shall we say — fudged Havel’s explicit warning 48 years ago about the West’s susceptibility to adopting such systems. The prime minister limited acknowledgement of that susceptibility to trade and defence. But the essay goes infinitely deeper into the sources of living the lie.

Here is a key quote from page 74 of Havel’s essay that the prime minister who chose to give his speech to his own Davos crowd rather than to the Canadian Parliament either forgot or knowingly, well, fudged:

“It may even be said that the more room there is in the Western democracies (compared to our world) for the genuine aims of life, the better the crisis is hidden from people and the more deeply do they become immersed in it.

“It would appear that the traditional parliamentary democracies can offer no fundamental opposition to the automatism of technological civilization and the industrial-consumer society, for they, too, are being dragged helplessly along by it. People are manipulated in ways that are infinitely more subtle and refined than the brutal methods used in the post-totalitarian societies.

“But this static complex of rigid, conceptually sloppy, and politically pragmatic mass political parties run by professional apparatuses releases the citizen from all forms of concrete and personal responsibility….”

In other words, by his choice of place, timing, and message for the Davos speech, Prime Minister Carney perpetuated — even exacerbated — the learned helplessness of our parliamentary democracy and of those it is meant to serve. Indeed, it argued on the grounds of political pragmatism for a release of citizens from personal and concrete responsibility for the system that bids them serve it.

Havel, in fact, pinned responsibility directly on journalists in his own time for perpetuating that system and servicing it by being so “submerged in the political banalities in which they live” that they can no longer call a lie a lie. Perhaps what Canada needs today is less a prime minister who quotes Havel when convenient, and more a Havel of our own to call out the falseness of a grinning Quebec “foreign” minister coexisting with cries of treason directed at those who wish nothing more than to follow his separate but equal lead.

