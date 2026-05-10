Six billion dollars.

That’s how much, in a moment of confusion, Culture and Identity Minister Marc Miller said it will cost the federal treasury if he confirms the expansion of the Journalism Labour Tax Credit to include licensed radio and TV broadcasters.

Miller was speaking to the House of Commons Heritage Committee. No one there appeared to flinch at that number and, typical of subsidized and wannabe subsidized media, The Wire Report was the only news platform to report it, as best I could determine. The Hub’s Harrison Lowman did chase it, however, and Miller then came clean and said he’d confused the journalism tax credit with the Canada film tax credit. Last I checked, that was only worth about $1.2 billion so it’s still impossible to figure out what Miller was talking about. A former Immigration Minister, numbers may not be his thing.

So let me give it a go. There are about 950 licensed commercial, campus and community radio stations currently operating in Canada. One hundred or more are licensed but not on the air. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission imposes an obligation on almost all radio stations to do news, which most have expanded into the digital world via their websites. (This has had a negative impact on newspapers but we’ll get into that another day). So let’s estimate that an average of five employees at each of those stations would qualify. That makes 4,750 employees. The maximum tax credit per employee is $29,750 but radio doesn’t pay that great - the maximum wage eligible is $80k - so let’s call it $20,000 per employee x 4,750 = $95 million a year.

Television numbers are much tougher to estimate. News broadcasters include CTV, CBC, CityTV, Corus, TVA, Noovo, TVO, CPAC, News Forum and others. So let’s just put it this way: If there are 1,000 eligible TV news employees each compensated at $29,750, that works out to $29.75 million. Plus, if all broadcasters become also eligible for the Local Journalism Initiative and Canada Periodical Fund, those would likely have to be doubled by $50 million and $75 million respectively.

So, based on this spitballing, what Miller is looking at spending on expanded journalism subsidies is likely at least $125 million and as much as $250 million annually. If all of CBC was included, the number goes up, but certainly not to $6 billion. Even if every radio, TV and CBC employee in the country was included in the subsidy framework - about 26,000 people - the number wouldn’t be close to $1 billion let alone $6 billion.

But we are nevertheless talking real money here for two more shrinking news industry branches that, based on current trends, are only going to be demanding more. But, hey, Canada’s got a triple AAA credit rating, a central banker is in charge, the deficit’s never been higher and it’s all Donald Trump’s fault, right? So, heck, why not permanently fuse 20th Century journalism with the Mark Carney government - or regime, as Althia Raj of the Toronto Star recently called it - and diminish public trust in both.

Canada’s World Press Freedom Index ranking has stabilized at 20th after having fallen the previous year from 14th to 21st. This measure relies heavily on self reporting by Reporters Without Borders and does not include subsidy impacts.

Postmedia said goodbye last week to its Islington printing plant, announcing in a note to staff that it would be outsourcing production of however many papers it still prints.

Sad, but not unexpected news seeing as, even after millions in subsidies, the nation’s largest newspaper chain posted a loss of almost $17 million over six months in its latest report.

Further cost cutting will be achieved this year as Postmedia pulls its 130 titles out of Canadian Press, which will be taking a big hit. CP, as of last year, had about 600 subscribing news organizations. That move by Postmedia was announced to staff in a note last November. I haven’t seen any reporting on this but the industry likes its secrets and doesn’t typically shine any light on itself.

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It was just over two years ago that The Hub led the way in soliciting signatures from publishers for its Ottawa Declaration opposing subsidies to media. Last week, as another signatory, Western Standard, did previously, The Hub announced in a note to subscribers that it would be taking advantage of the government’s Journalism Labour Tax Credit and plunking the proceeds in a “rainy day” fund. This made me feel sad and lonely. As a result, The Line and Epoch Times Canada are the only unsubsidized news/commentary media that pay for freelance writing.

And in terms of straight national news coverage - insofar as I am aware - Blacklock’s Reporter, Epoch Times and Juno and Rebel News are all that’s left domestically, although Rebel did try. Juno hasn’t earned my trust yet but did record quite a coup recently with its story regarding troubles within the ranks of the Armed Forces’ new recruits. The Globe and Mail picked up on the tale and credited Juno (which is unapologetic concerning its conservative bias) for breaking it. That was definitely a feather in its cap. Late in the week, though, it got in trouble for claiming only it and Rebel News were subsidy-free.

In recent years, commentary opposing the subsidization of media has been quietly banned from the platforms of those lobbying for and receiving them. The sole exception was the Globe’s Andrew Coyne who was permitted to occasionally do so. While he’s left the topic alone for a couple of years now, he did manage to slide in a shot at Miller’s latest move in this CBC At Issue panel discussion. Note Raj’s reaction.

Speaking of Coyne and subsidies, this National Post column from seven years ago never gets old and illustrates how the business has fallen. As the sub headline states, “If this goes through, everything will be subsidized: print, broadcast, the works — a whole industry of CBCs. You couldn’t do a better job killing the news business.”

And that’s why, even though it gets critiqued these days as little more than the product of an old man’s despair in the face of a changing world, The Rewrite exists and seeks your support.

Enough with the bouquets, it’s time for this week’s brickbats.

First goes to the Maclean’s puff piece profile on CBC’s Rosemary Barton. If my tax dollars are going to pay for journalists, the least they could do is stop writing about each other.

Ditto for CBC’s softie concerning the online harassment of female journalists. It was little more than a profile of Rachel Gilmore, who - if she was really considered by industry managers to be a journalist and not a self-promoting far left activist - would have been hired as one by now.

And the third shot (no, this is not a drinking game) goes to the Friends for posting a purile essay denouncing objectivity as a journalistic aspiration and, in doing so, disgracing the craft. This destructive tripe promoting “creator” journalism, opens with an opinion unsupported by fact and still won the Dalton Camp award for essay writing. My view is that “creator journalism” is either propaganda or fiction writing. Maybe both. Even its hijacking of the word “journalism” is dishonest.

So, here’s my self portrait.

Oh, and the New York Times is hiring a western Canada reporter. Feel free to buy me a coffee. Or a drink. I won’t be applying. Have a happy Mother’s Day and thanks to J. Edward Les for reminding us that it was two years ago today that the great, and brave, Rex Murphy “shuffled off this mortal coil” in favour of that “undiscovered country, from whose bourn no traveler returns” (Hamlet).

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)