If you literally translate the word “kowtow” from Chinese, it means to “knock the head.” It refers to the Chinese practice of the deep bow, kneeling and face-to-floor, before a superior, but the word in English has come to mean an embarrassing obsequiousness.

At the coronation of an emperor, the grand kowtow was required – kneeling thrice and three kowtows at each kneeling for a total of nine knockings of the head.

The kowtow was removed as a practice following the Xinhai Revolution and fall of the Qing Dynasty in 1911-1912, but Prime Minister Mark Carney has brought a new spin, a pivot or a reset if you will, to the ancient custom. He and his ministers have just performed what might be described as an ideological grand kowtow before President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party.

Carney and the largest delegation assembled for a foreign trip since he was elected, have just had a four-day stint in the People’s Republic of China. The official statement issued by the PMO said that the purpose of the trip to Beijing (and Qatar and then Switzerland for the annual gathering of the World Economic Forum) was to forge “new partnerships around the world to transform our economy from one that has been reliant on a single trade partner, to one that is stronger and more resilient to global shocks.”

In a Jan. 13 interview with The Hub, former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney told Harrison Lowman that, “what Mr. Carney is doing is uncomfortably like what foreign leaders used to do with Chinese emperors which is to come to China and bend the knee and profess your loyalty.”

Carney was warned about the dangerous pitfalls, or in the spirit of the kowtow, faceplants, inherent in the enterprise.

Vina Nadjibulla Vice-President, Research & Strategy, Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada wrote in a Jan. 12 The Globe and Mail opinion piece that it would be important for Carney and his team not to “confuse dialogue with trust, or commercial opportunity with strategic alignment.”

Plenty of clips of Carney at the 2025 election debate declaring that China posed the greatest security risk to Canada were circulated on X this week.

And yet, throughout the week, Canadians were told that a new regime demands not just economic opportunities but strategic alliances with China.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand told the press, “This is a new government with a new prime minister, a new foreign policy, and a new geopolitical environment.”

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly affirmed that, “We’re now in a new era of partnership with China.”

No longer a security threat, chaps. Carney told the press this morning that part of the new agreement is to “increase cooperation” between Canadian law enforcement and the CCP to “better combat narcotics trafficking, transnational crime, cyber crime, and money laundering.”

This statement will have the double-double choked on so hard that the acid will be burning in our nostrils for days.

If you don’t know why, read investigative journalist Sam Cooper at his Substack, The Bureau. Or go take a gander at the report coauthored by former RCMP Senior Ops Officer for Transnational Organized Crime, Calvin Chrustie.

The report states that, “operatives affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army, Ministry of State Security, and Ministry of Public Security live in several Canadian cities and liaise locally, and nationally, with Asian Organized Crime networks.”

“China’s political warfare arm, the united front, is believed to be supported, in part, by proceeds from a variety of criminal enterprises and receive guidance and direction through the Chinese Embassy and consulates in Canada.”

But back to the kowtow. Many Canadian outlets, including the National Post and The Hill Times, noted that China Daily, the English-language paper owned by the CCP Central Propaganda Department, had published an editorial the day before the Canadian delegation was due to touch down in Beijing. The text provided the Chinese definition of a successful outcome for the visit. The Canadian ministers clearly paid close attention and made sure, using that old communications technique of “mirroring,” to use the language of the Daily piece in their statements to the press.

The editorial noted that much had changed since January 2025 and that Canada “has not been spared the trade bullying and economic coercion of its southern neighbor.”

Energy Minister Tim Hodgson dutifully knocked his head to the floor yesterday when he told the press, “We heard loud and clear is that China is looking for reliable trading partners, trading partners that don’t use energy for coercion.”

One of the concluding Daily sentences reads that Canada should “reciprocate China’s openness to enhance people-to-people exchanges, increase mutual understanding between all sectors of society, and cement public support for bilateral ties.”

Cue Minister Anand fall to her knees to declare that there was a “new foreign policy” regarding China and “we will be examining for cooperation, for collaboration, to heighten our people-to-people ties and ensure there are opportunities.”

The Canadian trip has been closely watched by both the Canadian and international press. The New York Times sent a reporter to Beijing to cover the trip. Cliches - tea leaves and kabuki theatre - have been deployed. But it is the rare journalist who has seen fit to remind us that Mark Carney’s relationship to China and the CCP is a long-standing one.

Is it only Rebel News that is going to bang on about how Carney in late 2024, in his role as vice chair of Brookfield Asset Management, met with the deputy director of the People’s Bank of China to secure a 5-year onshore loan of $276 million (USD) to help refinance a Shanghai office complex?

Today, at the final press conference of the trip when Bloomberg journalist Brian Platt asked Carney to define “new world order.” (Henceforth the NWO, for all you tinfoil hat wearers) Carney responded with lots of words like “multilateral” and “bilateral” and apologized for using a word that was a little too “fancy.” The word was “architecture.” Just wait a minute while I consult my dictionary, thanks.

But Carney also muttered about “the evolution of the global financial system and the role of the Renminbi over time.”

Which takes us back to 2013 when Mark Carney was the newly appointed Governor of the Bank of England. One of his first big moves in that role was to establish an agreement between the Bank of England and the People’s Bank of China which helped to pave the way for the internationalization of the Chinese currency.

Six years later, in a speech to the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Carney asserted that a dominant US dollar had a destabilizing effect on the global financial system and suggested that the “most likely candidate for true reserve currency status” would be the Renminbi. At the time, he said it wasn’t ready yet for that status. But that was back in 2019, and Carney just spent the better part of a week in China establishing the groundwork, a strategic partnership, for the NWO.

Everyone all together now - do the Kowtow!

(Anna Farrow is a Montreal-based freelance writer)