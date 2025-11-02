The Rewrite

Scott MacKinnon
The immortal Hugh McClennan called it: ".......we have discovered a great social secret in Canada. We have contrived to solve problems which would ruin other countries merely by ignoring their existence.”

Except that we can't ignore them anymore. The Barbarians are the gatekeepers now...

Warren
As media omissions go, this one caught me off guard. My son was working for all of October in the Victoria, BC area, and during his third week there he mentioned to me in a text message that the picket lines for the provincial strike of government employees was amazingly strident (he lives in the placid environs of Halifax), and had severely impacted services like segments in education and also the distribution of alcohol.

"There's a gov't employee strike in BC? First I've heard of it." I could find some small articles about it on the local CBC affiliate, but that was it. Danielle Smith's teacher's strike was front page NATIONAL news every day. The BC strike against an NDP government? We don't talk about such things.

