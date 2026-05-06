Almost everyone knows the quote “everyone talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” No one seems to know, though, whether it came from Mark Twain or his neighbour, Charles Dudley Warner.

Whatever its source, it can be safely retired as both inaccurate and irrelevant. In our media-soaked era, weather-talk has turned to unabashed lying. And far from doing nothing about it, these publishing Pinocchios are making coin through click-bait fear-mongering.

In fairness – and The Rewrite is nothing if not impeccably fair – journalistic forecasts that persistently range from alarming to apocalyptic have their primary source in government “environmental” bureaucracies. The sustainability of those bureaucracies now depends, in turn, on the dust devil vicious circle of funding that’s relies on scaring the bee-jeezuz out of all of us.

Here, for example, are Environment Canada’s “top 10” weather stories for last year:

Active verbs are always encouraged but pick through the above list. Everything is sweeping and surging and storming and baking and freezing and intensifying. What isn’t flooding is deepened with drought. Havoc reigns. Even the usual havoc of hurricanes is “overshadowed” by a “storm havoc” on the Prairies. (How you cast shadows on a hurricane is above my pay grade.) Everything, in other words is catastrophe. Even when it isn’t.

“Storm havoc sweeps the Prairies” = “Lots of snow fell in Manitoba and Saskie.” Well, yes, it tends to. Every year. Making even worse six week stretches of -35 temperatures. Which is why only very, ummmm, special people live there.

As for the “memorable” storms that “blanketed” central and Eastern Canada…I’m willing to bet they’re forgotten by, oh, say, the same time next year when snow blankets descend en masse over the enormous geography between Thunder Bay (what a giveaway!) and Cape Breton.

The overheated atmospheric hype rolls on in the explainer below the Top 10 list with changing climate linked to “devastating” and “extreme” or “intense wildfires,” “widespread floods,” “unprecedented heatwaves” (emphasis added to draw attention to Pinocchio’s growing nose) widespread floods (don’t floods by definition spread wide?) etc. etc.

There’s a social danger here far beyond mere government bureaucrats letting fly with the purple ink in their veins. When such officially sanctioned language about the very air we breathe is amplified and then made routine by media, its exaggerations have a ubiquitous pernicious effect.

Our politics, our social relationships, our sense of personal security and, as a very fine column last week in the Wall Street Journal showed, our very trust in climate science itself is menaced. We can’t even believe in the weather that we can’t stop talking about.

We can’t believe, Roger Pielke Jr. writes in the WSJ, because there’s “a crack that runs…into the foundation of climate research.

Pielke, a political scientist who focuses on technology, science and the politicization of science, takes off the table any accusation he is a so-called climate change “denier.” What he rejects is ideologically-driven catastrophism based not just on questionable, but on actually debunked, research.

“Human activity warms the planet,” he says flatly. “The uncertain risks merit serious discussion and responses. But so-called settled science that is built on flawed data and shielded from correction fails both policymakers and the public. By defending flawed data, scientific institutions erode the public trust they need to solve the world’s most challenging problems.”

His lead-off example is the retraction by the science journal Nature of “the second-most (media) mentioned climate paper in 2024.” The study claimed unchecked climate change would cost the global economy $38 trillion by mid-century. The paper’s own authors eventually acknowledged its data and predictions were too flawed for repair, yet it still took 18 months after publication for it to be bounced.

“Most media coverage treated this as an unfortunate aberration in what is otherwise settled science. The retraction, however, isn’t a one-off,” Pielke writes.

In fact, research released in preliminary form this April determined that the field of quantifying the economic impact of climate change rests on the contemporary equivalent of early modern phlogiston: the 17th century name given to a non-existent substance invented to account for ignorance of what happens during combustion.

Pielke puts it this way: “(The new research) paper…starts from the most basic question in climate economics: Can researchers actually measure how climate affects the economy from the historical record? (The) answer is no.”

Why?

“Lumping together countries with similar average temperatures but entirely different institutions, histories and natural resources and then calculating a single damage relationship for all of them doesn’t work; it describes the average but fails to describe a single real place on earth accurately. Such studies use sophisticated math to generate numbers—but these numbers don’t describe anything real,” he says.

The entire field of calculating costs of climate change faces an irremediable methodological problem: its future effects are “irreducibly uncertain” and cannot be accurately stated as large or small. Even an Obama-Biden era climate economist has publicly acknowledged the data and conclusions in the newest research shows “a lot of policy guidance from climate economists over the last 30 years was built on sand.”

Or hot air. Phlogiston, anyone?

What concerns Pielke most, he says, is not that research errors were made but that the false conclusions are now so baked (!) into governance structures, policies, budgets and, yes, language that they have taken on the cachet of the undeniable.

That, in itself, demonstrates the perversion of mind wrought by climate change alarmism gusting to apocalyptic: those who raised challenges were dismissed as deniers yet even when they were proven correct, the real untruth remains undeniable.

Put another way, everyone continues talking about the climate and no one does anything about the fearful lying sweeping over and around us.