News, hyperbolic alarmism and sports are the new journalism staples
“Forecasts that persistently range from alarming to apocalyptic have their primary source in government “environmental” bureaucracies”
Almost everyone knows the quote “everyone talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” No one seems to know, though, whether it came from Mark Twain or his neighbour, Charles Dudley Warner.
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Whatever its source, it can be safely retired as both inaccurate and irrelevant. In our media-soaked era, weather-talk has turned to unabashed lying. And far from doing nothing about it, these publishing Pinocchios are making coin through click-bait fear-mongering.
In fairness – and The Rewrite is nothing if not impeccably fair – journalistic forecasts that persistently range from alarming to apocalyptic have their primary source in government “environmental” bureaucracies. The sustainability of those bureaucracies now depends, in turn, on the dust devil vicious circle of funding that’s relies on scaring the bee-jeezuz out of all of us.
Here, for example, are Environment Canada’s “top 10” weather stories for last year:
4. May heatwave and dry conditions intensify wildfires in Manitoba
5. When everything froze: Major ice storm brings Ontario to a standstill
6. Memorable snowstorms blanket central and eastern Canada in 2025
9. Powerful November storm overshadows hurricanes season in Canada
Active verbs are always encouraged but pick through the above list. Everything is sweeping and surging and storming and baking and freezing and intensifying. What isn’t flooding is deepened with drought. Havoc reigns. Even the usual havoc of hurricanes is “overshadowed” by a “storm havoc” on the Prairies. (How you cast shadows on a hurricane is above my pay grade.) Everything, in other words is catastrophe. Even when it isn’t.
“Storm havoc sweeps the Prairies” = “Lots of snow fell in Manitoba and Saskie.” Well, yes, it tends to. Every year. Making even worse six week stretches of -35 temperatures. Which is why only very, ummmm, special people live there.
As for the “memorable” storms that “blanketed” central and Eastern Canada…I’m willing to bet they’re forgotten by, oh, say, the same time next year when snow blankets descend en masse over the enormous geography between Thunder Bay (what a giveaway!) and Cape Breton.
The overheated atmospheric hype rolls on in the explainer below the Top 10 list with changing climate linked to “devastating” and “extreme” or “intense wildfires,” “widespread floods,” “unprecedented heatwaves” (emphasis added to draw attention to Pinocchio’s growing nose) widespread floods (don’t floods by definition spread wide?) etc. etc.
There’s a social danger here far beyond mere government bureaucrats letting fly with the purple ink in their veins. When such officially sanctioned language about the very air we breathe is amplified and then made routine by media, its exaggerations have a ubiquitous pernicious effect.
Our politics, our social relationships, our sense of personal security and, as a very fine column last week in the Wall Street Journal showed, our very trust in climate science itself is menaced. We can’t even believe in the weather that we can’t stop talking about.
We can’t believe, Roger Pielke Jr. writes in the WSJ, because there’s “a crack that runs…into the foundation of climate research.
Pielke, a political scientist who focuses on technology, science and the politicization of science, takes off the table any accusation he is a so-called climate change “denier.” What he rejects is ideologically-driven catastrophism based not just on questionable, but on actually debunked, research.
“Human activity warms the planet,” he says flatly. “The uncertain risks merit serious discussion and responses. But so-called settled science that is built on flawed data and shielded from correction fails both policymakers and the public. By defending flawed data, scientific institutions erode the public trust they need to solve the world’s most challenging problems.”
His lead-off example is the retraction by the science journal Nature of “the second-most (media) mentioned climate paper in 2024.” The study claimed unchecked climate change would cost the global economy $38 trillion by mid-century. The paper’s own authors eventually acknowledged its data and predictions were too flawed for repair, yet it still took 18 months after publication for it to be bounced.
“Most media coverage treated this as an unfortunate aberration in what is otherwise settled science. The retraction, however, isn’t a one-off,” Pielke writes.
In fact, research released in preliminary form this April determined that the field of quantifying the economic impact of climate change rests on the contemporary equivalent of early modern phlogiston: the 17th century name given to a non-existent substance invented to account for ignorance of what happens during combustion.
Pielke puts it this way: “(The new research) paper…starts from the most basic question in climate economics: Can researchers actually measure how climate affects the economy from the historical record? (The) answer is no.”
Why?
“Lumping together countries with similar average temperatures but entirely different institutions, histories and natural resources and then calculating a single damage relationship for all of them doesn’t work; it describes the average but fails to describe a single real place on earth accurately. Such studies use sophisticated math to generate numbers—but these numbers don’t describe anything real,” he says.
The entire field of calculating costs of climate change faces an irremediable methodological problem: its future effects are “irreducibly uncertain” and cannot be accurately stated as large or small. Even an Obama-Biden era climate economist has publicly acknowledged the data and conclusions in the newest research shows “a lot of policy guidance from climate economists over the last 30 years was built on sand.”
Or hot air. Phlogiston, anyone?
What concerns Pielke most, he says, is not that research errors were made but that the false conclusions are now so baked (!) into governance structures, policies, budgets and, yes, language that they have taken on the cachet of the undeniable.
That, in itself, demonstrates the perversion of mind wrought by climate change alarmism gusting to apocalyptic: those who raised challenges were dismissed as deniers yet even when they were proven correct, the real untruth remains undeniable.
Put another way, everyone continues talking about the climate and no one does anything about the fearful lying sweeping over and around us.
Snowflakes are falling outside my window right now and it is below freezing. Every morning lately my husband and I chuckle about how “warm ” it never seems to get on the prairies. I know darn well that I will not be planting seedlings outside until at least the first week in June, which is 3 weeks later than normal. Climate change claims ( it is now even part of their name) or other frantic and exaggerated forecasts by Environment and Climate Change Canada are the reason I don’t go to their website for basic information. It is just one more place that I used to rely on that I can’t any longer. I’m relieved that other people have also noticed that they no longer report the weather as accurately or objectively as they used to.
Love Roger's stuff, i'm a big fan, but i think he is trying to avoid execution down the road. I too believe humans are warming the planet, but its small and nothing to get too excited about. It is my belief that he believes that too but he prefers to remain a little bit pregnant. That is my opinion, i have never discussed it with him.
His greatest contribution to the debate is laying out the best data we have, which is from Working Group 1 of the IPCC (Data).
Which clearly shows that there is nothing in particular occurring outside of natural variation, no emergency.
What the data shows is that one of thirteen tracked items show human effect, according to them, but if its human effect on that one then why are the other 12 not showing such an effect?
Some are declining, some are increasing but its all within natural variation. The one item is heat waves, but since we are still warming from the coldest period of the holocene, the little ice age, i'll file that one under duh.
I like the headline talking up prairie storms over hurricanes because of course hurricanes are down, as are tornados and other severe weather.
Here in Calgary, the QR77 midmorning show with Shay Gannam on monday had on John Vaillant who is push his book Fire Weather, and he vomited every climate trope possible.
Fires are increasing (nope, globally declining) drought increasing (nope), couple bad fire years mean we are all going to die (this winter was exceptionally snowy in the mountains and to the north, possible flood year for calgary) so likely return to below average fire season for us.
He even brought up the Litton fire without mentioning that is the 4th time Litton has burned since its founding.
And Shay just let him ramble to sell his book i guess, maybe they are buddies.
My point is every time we allow such people to spew their nonsense we get further away from sane debate and real solutions.
The words crisis and emergency are specifically used to prevent debate and force us down the path of idiotic policies like ever increasing carbon taxes and thermodynamic obscenities like Pathways Alliance CCUS and useless renewables.
Everyone using those words should be removed from the debate as they either have no clue or they are supporting the grift.