The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Yohanna's avatar
Yohanna
12hEdited

Snowflakes are falling outside my window right now and it is below freezing. Every morning lately my husband and I chuckle about how “warm ” it never seems to get on the prairies. I know darn well that I will not be planting seedlings outside until at least the first week in June, which is 3 weeks later than normal. Climate change claims ( it is now even part of their name) or other frantic and exaggerated forecasts by Environment and Climate Change Canada are the reason I don’t go to their website for basic information. It is just one more place that I used to rely on that I can’t any longer. I’m relieved that other people have also noticed that they no longer report the weather as accurately or objectively as they used to.

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
7h

Love Roger's stuff, i'm a big fan, but i think he is trying to avoid execution down the road. I too believe humans are warming the planet, but its small and nothing to get too excited about. It is my belief that he believes that too but he prefers to remain a little bit pregnant. That is my opinion, i have never discussed it with him.

His greatest contribution to the debate is laying out the best data we have, which is from Working Group 1 of the IPCC (Data).

Which clearly shows that there is nothing in particular occurring outside of natural variation, no emergency.

What the data shows is that one of thirteen tracked items show human effect, according to them, but if its human effect on that one then why are the other 12 not showing such an effect?

Some are declining, some are increasing but its all within natural variation. The one item is heat waves, but since we are still warming from the coldest period of the holocene, the little ice age, i'll file that one under duh.

I like the headline talking up prairie storms over hurricanes because of course hurricanes are down, as are tornados and other severe weather.

Here in Calgary, the QR77 midmorning show with Shay Gannam on monday had on John Vaillant who is push his book Fire Weather, and he vomited every climate trope possible.

Fires are increasing (nope, globally declining) drought increasing (nope), couple bad fire years mean we are all going to die (this winter was exceptionally snowy in the mountains and to the north, possible flood year for calgary) so likely return to below average fire season for us.

He even brought up the Litton fire without mentioning that is the 4th time Litton has burned since its founding.

And Shay just let him ramble to sell his book i guess, maybe they are buddies.

My point is every time we allow such people to spew their nonsense we get further away from sane debate and real solutions.

The words crisis and emergency are specifically used to prevent debate and force us down the path of idiotic policies like ever increasing carbon taxes and thermodynamic obscenities like Pathways Alliance CCUS and useless renewables.

Everyone using those words should be removed from the debate as they either have no clue or they are supporting the grift.

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