There’s a strong, understandable inclination to see media bias as something active, overt, and readily identifiable in a given piece of reportage.

But all too frequently, it exists as the silence of absence.

Such was the case with coverage this week of a court case that could force a Catholic hospital in Vancouver to provide medical assistance in dying (MAiD) in direct violation of the Church’s moral convictions and religious beliefs.

The case has been brought before the B.C. Supreme Court by the lobby group Dying with Dignity and the family of a 34-year-old woman who died of cervical cancer in 2023.

The woman had been approved for MAiD but St. Paul’s Hospital, as a Catholic institution, does not allow non-culpable homicide on its premises. It does, however, transfer patients about to receive MAiD to other care facilities, including an attached building next door that is not part of the hospital itself. The Jesuits would be proud.

Heavily sedated, the patient was transferred and died shortly afterward. In the headline for its online story, CTV News asserted she was “forced” to accept the transfer, making it sound like the Death March of Bataan when she was actually moved in an ambulance. No doubt MAiD advocates were delighted by the news network’s verbal alignment with their cause.

At least CBC and CTV online, bless their pointed heads, took a more appropriately neutral approach: “B.C. court to hear Charter challenge over religious exemptions to assisted dying law,” CBC said. CTV online used similar wording.

The patient wasn’t “forced” to do anything, and the word “exemptions” shows why. St. Paul’s, and other faith-based institutions, are exempted by the B.C. government from a requirement for health care facilities to offer MAiD. It was perfectly within their legal purview to refuse the procedure provided arrangements were made for her to be moved elsewhere.

In fact, the question could be legitimately turned around to ask whether it wasn’t St. Paul’s that was “forced” to partially accommodate and participate in an action that violated Catholic morality.

It’s there that the journalistic biases of silence and absence afflict the reporting of the story. The St. Paul’s side is utterly missing from the first 14 paragraphs of a Canadian Press story used by CTV online. (Aside: research two decades ago showed most readers never get beyond eight paragraphs of a given story. And that was years before our brains were colonized by Tik-Tok.)

Readers who did reach paragraph 14 were treated along the way to the family’s side of the story, which is fair enough, as well as to unquestioned claims from Dying With Dignity’s CEO Helen Long that hospitals “don’t have conscience rights” and that somehow St. Paul’s ability to operate as a Catholic hospital offends taxpayers.

“I think the expectation is if my tax dollars are funding this hospital, I should be able to access the health care I need,” (Long) said.

The obvious journalistic balancing question would be: “Aren’t Catholics taxpayers too? Should they not have some say in the services their Catholic hospitals provide?”

Search as you like, you’ll find only silence on that rather critical matter. Instead, you’ll find the opinion of a law professor from the University of Ottawa who helped launch the case and – a fortunate disclosure – “is also a vice-chair of the board of Dying With Dignity Canada.”

Also? That’s no mere also. It’s central to the shade and shape of Prof. Dawn Gilbert’s reading of the law.

“Allowing a Catholic board and a Catholic Church — and more specifically the Archbishop of Vancouver — to dictate care in a publicly funded hospital is totally antithetical to a secular approach to public life,” Gilbert said. “Our argument is that the government has an obligation to be neutral in matters of religion. The secularism principle is a constitutional principle,” she said.

At which point, any half-awake reporter would ask: “But surely St. Paul’s and the Catholic Church don’t take a secular approach to public life. Surely, they take a religious approach to public life. Are you saying it’s ipso facto illegitimate to take a religious approach to public life? Or are you saying Catholics, by definition, should be excluded from public life?”

A wider awake journalist, one who has actually done some research rather than simply transcribing and reproducing, AI-style, Prof. Gilbert’s words, would point to the Supreme Court of Canada’s 2015 Loyola decision. Therein, the Court made crystal clear that secularism means neutrality among religions not State hostility to, or disqualification of, religious belief. The question might even be asked whether the following quotation from the Loyola judgement doesn’t raise reasonable doubt about Gilbert’s blanket assertion.

“(F)reedom of religion means…no one can be forced to adhere to or refrain from a particular set of religious beliefs. This includes both the individual and collective aspects of religious belief. Religious freedom under the Charter must therefore account for the socially embedded nature of religious belief, and the deep linkages between this belief and its manifestation through communal institutions and traditions.”

A scribe really on his or her toes would ask succinctly: “Didn’t Madame Justice Abella say in Loyola: ‘A secular state respects religious differences; it does not seek to extinguish them’? How does that square with what you’ve just said?”

Nope. Nothing of that sort was asked. In fact, there’s no evidence in any of the reporting that anything like any of those questions was even considered. Okay, fair enough, most reporters don’t walk around with an encyclopedic knowledge in their heads of constitutional court cases concerning religious freedom. Or any other kind of freedom for that matter.

But there’s this amazing new gizmo called ChatGPT (or alternatively, Google Gemini) that can provide verbatim, or summarize, such legal cases. All it takes is a few twitches of the finger tips. Beyond that, there are organizations of, in this case, Catholic lawyers such as the Thomas More Guild or the Catholic Civil Rights league willing to give reporters pro bono chapter and verse on key religious freedom cases. Journalists just have to pick up their phones and call.

When they don’t, it’s the bias of silent absence that lies beneath because in their hearts and minds, the story is already written before any question at all has even been asked.

(Peter Stockland is a former Editor-in-Chief of the Montreal Gazette and is publisher emeritus of the Catholic Register)