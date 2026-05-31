The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Matt Benson's avatar
Matt Benson
1d

On the CBC homepage, in order to find out Canada is an a recession, you would have to scroll down to the video section and then click a button several times to move other videos over and the recession coverage is 8th in priority between "The Best of Andrew Phung in the Q studio" and "Make sweet and smoky Miami ribs with a tamarind glaze". But they did make sure to stress it's a technical recession. The top story is about Trump being mad about his 250th anniversary concert fiasco accompanied by a huge picture of Trump.

On the Toronto Star it's not even mentioned on the home page but if you go to the business section and scroll way down you'll find a story about how that divisive Pierre Poillievre is blaming Carney for Canada "entering recession territory". Stop dividing us with your American-style anger politics, Pierre!

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Geoffrey Furniss's avatar
Geoffrey Furniss
1d

Good read thank you Peter.

You asked so I watched the Besos interview that you embedded. I’ll try to make sense of my thoughts.

Firstly he is correct a business is not a charity. What I notice though is the implication that some (many?) seem to think it should be. Despite his polite framing and “some think” etc the interviewer wants JB on the defensive, wants to make him the villain. What has happened that it’s okay to expect anyone, rich or poor, to accept losses and subsidize a business? In Canada I get the impression that the subsidies should not just be the rich eating losses but the rest of us through also suffering taxation and money printing, also know as a sovereign wealth fund, who should fund job creation. And speaking of journalists not doing their jobs, the sovereign wealth fund lie should have been shoved up the governments backside good and hard but it has already faded away.

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