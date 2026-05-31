Earlier this year, concerned for the state of journalism, I wrote a speculative piece entitled A country in which the Prime Minister could tell a lie and the Press Gallery wouldn’t care.

It was one of The Rewrite‘s more popular offerings. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Mark Carney told what could have been an all-time howler when he spoke of the worldwide demand for decarbonized oil - something he insists Alberta export but that Quebec and New Brunswick apparently need not import. Near as I can tell, much of the nation’s press gallery - the creme de la creme of the craft, if you ask them - didn’t care to find out whether he was telling the truth or not. They took him at his word, which is an unusual disposition for journalists.

Leaders and others in the energy industry pointed out that they knew of no one anywhere who was willing to pay more for our decarbonized oil when they can buy cheaper crude from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela or the US. And still the Parliamentary Press Gallery wasn’t inspired to check out whether the PM was telling the truth. They trust him; they really, really trust him. They trust him so much, he can go to New York and say Canada can help Make America Great Again and get away with it. Had Pierre Poilievre or Danielle Smith done so …. Or, data might show Canada to have entered a recession and the news is reported using the “technical” recession definition. Canadian Press found economists who explained that the shrinkage is pretty teeny weeny so whatever and Stu Benson of the Hill Times challenged Poilievre, wondering if he wasn’t “jumping the gun” with talk of recession even though the economy has shrunk in three of the four quarters since Carney put his hands on the nation’s tiller. And of course media missed that, according to Stats Canada, “offsetting most of this decline was an increase in shipments of crude oil and crude bitumen.”

Anyway, perhaps Carney lied about the decarbonized oil or, as the Toronto Star’s Althia Raj puts it, applied some elasticity to his messaging. Perhaps he didn’t. But after he said he knew there were countries willing to pay a surplus for Clean Carney Crude because they’d told him so (privately of course) you’d think it wouldn’t be that tough to check. Some quick calls or emails to the Australian, South Korean, Japanese, Chinese or Indian embassies would probably cover it. Simple question: “Our Prime Minister says you are willing to pay more for decarbonized oil. Is that so?” But I am unaware of anyone who tried and so, like the rest of the public, am confused concerning whether there is indeed the market of which Carney speaks. Or if he just made it up. Or if the energy companies just don’t understand the business.

Much the same thing happened when PMMC claimed credit for what he called the fast-tracked opening of the Nouveau Monde graphite mine. Carney declared the operation was launching mere months after applying to his government for Major Projects status. This sounded wonderful until someone pointed out that Nouveau Monde actually started preliminary work - roads and other infrastructure - at the Matawinie site in 2021. It first applied for permits in April, 2019 and this was the official launch of construction after gathering more financing from federal, provincial and private sources. You weren’t going to read that simplified version in the Canadian Press story supplied to 470 or so news outlets. But what you did get was a Global News headline suspiciously similar to the one on the news release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

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Canadian Press gave journalism a new twist when it published a story stating “On May 27, 2021, the Tkemlúps te Secwepemc First Nation had announced that ground-penetrating radar had found more than 200 suspected children’s’ graves on the grounds of the school,” which isn’t true.

As the story eventually explained, the May 27, 2021, announcement was that the remains of 215 children had been confirmed and that since then statements have become much more equivocal. But those who failed to read that far wouldn’t know that. I expect this practice will become more common as news organizations cover their tracks to pretend their shabby reporting did not lead to the arson and vandalism of 100+ churches. CBC, meanwhile, reported - without any background on the activist group involved -that Canada’s genocide of Indigenous people continues.

It was five years in the making, but the Globe and Mail, adopting a tone similar to that set by The Rewrite, confessed the media’s sins on the Kamloops file this weekend. Good. Now the hard work begins to repair the damage. Here’s what the editorial board had to say about media:

A further bouquet to Mickey Djuric of Politico for pointing out how nervously compliant the government is now when it comes to the Chinese. CBC appeared disinterested in that aspect while CTV breathlessly introduced the event in question as a “high stakes” meeting that was “a decade in the making.”

South of the border, The Washington Post recently laid off about 30 per cent of its staff and, in the interview below, its billionaire owner Jeff Bezos was asked why, when he has all the money in the world, he felt he had to do this.

I found his answers quite compelling as they deal with an issue that I haven’t seen addressed in any substantial way at Heritage Committee meetings - nor was it raised in my decade at the CRTC. That is, if you can’t sell your product, it might just be that your product isn’t good enough. Give it a watch please - it’s two minutes. I’m interested in your thoughts.

I heard from Graham Richardson, Bureau Chief, CTV National News, regarding the segment in last week’s The Rewrite concerning the Conservative’ criticism of the Snowbirds cancellation coverage.

“Hi Peter. Regular reader of your check on journalism and a fan.

“I broke the original Snowbirds story with the help of Fraser Tolmie and our Regina morning show. It was the number 2 item on the national news and written up online on May 7th.

“The Liberals denied it and other media ignored it. We stood by it because it was true. I travelled to Moose Jaw over the long weekend to tee up and cover the minister’s announcement. Through further background and research we knew they were being grounded and wanted to fully cover what was an historic moment.

“We included Fraser Tolmie in our supper hour, national and online stories on Victoria Day. (The day before the announcement).

“I told him that day we may not have room for him because the current Mayor of Moose Jaw was speaking for the first time on announcement day. We also had the PM for the first time (did not anticipate this) and the head of the Air Force for the first time…..

“Raised it with the party and my regular contact there and explained how we did not agree with Green’s characterization. I made sure Fraser was OK with coverage and he was. It is only one tweet, but it confirms how many Conservatives feel about mainstream media. Sometimes that is justified. In this case, it is not, in my view.”

Last week, I wrote elsewhere about the trend towards schools dictating rather than reflecting culture and about western alienation. I also joined Tara Henley and Harrison Lowman on the Full Press podcast where we talked about the Globe and Mail’s report on Kamloops and the 215 unfound alleged graves. In terms of views, it is crushing it.

Next week: How anonymous sources consistently play Canadian journalists for fools. After that, I’ll be on the World Cup trail. Allez Les Rouges! Feel free to buy me a coffee.

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)