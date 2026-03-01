(The following is Part Two - please check out Part One if you missed it - of a lightly edited podcast conversation between The Hub’s Managing Editor, Harrison Lowman and James Bennet, US columnist for The Economist. Bennet, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic for 10 years, was editorial page editor of the New York Times, from 2016 to 2020 when he was ousted in a newsroom rebellion. It’s a fascinating conversation about the loss of interest in objective reporting, the cancellation of voices that fail to adhere to the majority narrative and survival in an industry overwhelmed by activism. I will be back from vacation with my usual format before the end of March)

Lowman: You talk about the culture in your piece for The Economist, where you … get into, like, the cultural shift that occurred (in newsrooms). Some people would call this progress. And a lot (like) … the idea that you can only tell stories about a certain community if you’re a member of that community ... are these some of the traits you saw bubbling to the surface?

Bennet: Yeah, no, those are exactly the sorts of things bubbling to the surface and at the same time, particularly in the Democratic Party, identitarian politics was taking over. The same really, I think, was, you know, contaminating journalism. Contaminating, in my view, because it’s so contrary to the, to the, you know, the fundamental, you know, humble, curious, empathetic spirit that journalism is supposed to be, you know, conducted in. And, and, you know, the deep suspicion these ideas came out that came sort of raging out of the (academic world) over the course of the last 10 to 15 years. But deep suspicion or even opposition to the idea that the struggle towards objectivity was anything other than, you know, a cover for power. But the identity piece … was definitely part of it. I mean, a growing preoccupation with group rights and, and a sense that only a member of a given community could tell the story of that community, could engage with it in a way that would represent it adequately. Which again is just contrary to … the fundamental idea of journalism.

Lowman: (In your recent article), you’re painting yourself as a truth teller. So I’m wondering who the non truth tellers are.

Bennet: People in politics have to lie. They have to shade the truth. They have to…. I think the politician who tells the absolute truth all the time is not somebody who’s probably going to get re-elected. So I do think, and this is one of the tricks I tried, I wrestled with this in that piece. Because the, the parent part of the paradox of this is this new, in my view, illiberal way to think about journalism. To the practitioners of it, it feels very idealistic. You know, it feels like you’re saving the world, pursuing justice, you’re saving the world. And I get that. And to that camp, the struggle towards objectivity, all those other values seems like deeply cynical and indeed like even your question, and my answer betrays a certain real cynicism. I’m just saying politicians basically lie all the time. That seems deeply cynical. But that approach to journalism, because it does believe there is such a thing as actual truth apart from narrative, is actually, I think ultimately more idealistic. And it also believes that the constant criticism, constant questioning, actually strengthens the politicians too. It makes everybody better.

This is the fundamental classical liberal idea that’s also deeply idealistic because, you know, it’s grounded in the idea that A, we’re all flawed, but B, we all can constantly be improving and getting better…. So, in other words, the old way seems cynical, but I think is actually more idealistic. The new way seems idealistic, but it’s actually much more cynical because it is grounded in this notion that there is no such thing as truth with a capital T. It’s, it’s all about narrative and all about who has the power to shape that narrative.

Lowman: Not just truth. Yeah, one truth. Right. That you can have an ultimate truth. What I’m interested in too, I don’t know if you found this is the need to be skeptical, the need to question, the need to not be sure of things and how if you are the opposite of those things, it kills the curiosity required for the job. Am I right here? And then I’m saying like, you know, the curiosity is integral to actually being able to, to do this job properly.

Bennet: Yeah, I absolutely believe that. I mean, here I worry I sound, when I start talking about this stuff, I worry I sound righteous and pompous, and I’m not willing to question my own assumptions. I really do. I really have always believed it’s so fundamental to our trade. Walter Lippman had this wonderful expression about how a reporter needs to be able to regain the innocent eye to do their job properly, to sort of set aside what they think. And Lincoln Steffens, who is a great American muckraker and sort of a pioneer of investigative journalism, had a wonderful expression I came across in a memoir of his once, that a reporter should move on when they could no longer see red at a fire. Which again, goes to this, like, you grow jaded, you think you know it all, and you lose the ability to be shocked, you lose the ability to be curious. You lose, as a result, the ability to serve the reader. And I just think it’s fundamental to our trade. But I really do think there is a, there has been a shift, and I saw it in that newsroom where, you know, journalists feel like they have all the answers. They know what’s right, and they’re there more to instruct the reader than to inform.

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)