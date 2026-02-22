The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Denyse I O'Leary
17h

One can only hope/assume that Bennet landed on his feet. I sense that part of the background to the story is the growing irrelevance of newspapers in the age of the internet.

At one time, a daily paper in a medium-size city had to represent - overall - a mainstream view. Newspapers were businesses, not toys for billionaires. Sure, some staff could be partisan hacks but there had to be balance. Otherwise, subscribers and advertisers would drift away, searching for the mainstream somewhere else.

Along comes the internet, a tsunami of news we must curate ourselves, for better or worse. Slowly, a paper like the Times drifts in a leftward direction because loyal readers live there (New York voted for Mamdani, for example).

By 2020, the Times didn't need to strive to be mainstream or to listen to what the majority of registered voters think. They needed to keep the leftist base happy. And that meant throwing traditional centrists like Bennet to the wolves. I expect they are still doing that today.

Fewer and fewer people who are not consciously leftwing will think of it as the paper of record any more. But the writers and readers will be happy with each other.

© 2026 Peter Menzies
