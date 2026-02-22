James Bennet of The Economist, former opinion page editor of the New York Times

(The following is Part One of a lightly edited podcast conversation between The Hub’s Managing Editor, Harrison Lowman, and James Bennet, US columnist for The Economist. Bennet, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic for 10 years, was editorial page editor of the New York Times, from 2016 to 2020 when he was ousted in a newsroom rebellion following approval of an op-ed in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.. It’s a fascinating conversation about the loss of interest in objective reporting, the cancellation of voices that fail to adhere to the assumed narrative and survival in an industry overwhelmed by activism. This is the first of three parts. I will be back with my usual format before the end of March)

Lowman: Let me take you to a time where things weren’t all well, where you weren’t feeling as good. And I’m sorry to bring you back there, but it’s just too fascinating for us to leave it out. About a half decade ago, you were pushed out of what is arguably one of the world’s most famous and trusted newspapers, the New York Times, for running an op-ed, an op-ed by an elected representative named Tom Cotton, a US Senator, about why the government should send in the military to restore order in America’s streets, stopping specifically rioters and looters, those being separate from protesters. Cotton was seen as being close to the American president, having sway in the White House - President Donald Trump. This was a view that a majority of registered voters also supported. So let me just take you back then, and I want to get a reading on that period of time publishing that viewpoint, then leading to your boss demanding your resignation. How much do you attribute that, James, to the wild period of that time, it being what some would call a moral panic? Do I go too far in my description there?

James Bennet: No. I mean, it was a crazy period. I think we still haven’t - we’ve sort of looked away from it and moved on, rather than try to understand exactly how the society became so convulsed that summer. But it was an incredibly febrile, volatile time. That said, I do think we’d been building towards that in the media and in the society at large. We’d been building towards that for some time. So, you know, my defenestration, and it has been a long time now, was both a function of that crazy period, but also of deep structural changes that had been underway for many years. So in other words, it was a symptom of that summer, but I think also a symptom of deeper changes.

Lowman: The correction that was issued, which I did a word count last night, 325 (word) correction. It’s got to get the record right for the largest correction on a news article, an op-ed, it said things like the story had not met New York Times standards, included lines saying it should not have been published, which as a managing editor myself, I can’t imagine what that feels like to hear that the editing process was rushed and flawed and the most intense, that the topic was about life and death, a matter of life and death. What did it feel like reading that, at the time?

Bennet: Gosh you’re really taking me back. I. You know, it was. I mean, that’s. That’s. It’s not a correction. It’s an editor’s note, which the Times does when it’s trying to somehow get right about some element of its coverage. For example, I mean, the Times wrote a very long editor’s note after the Iraq war, basically saying that the paper had erred in its early coverage and the balance, the nuance and so forth had been off. You know, … The Times shouldn’t have published that editor’s note. There was nothing wrong with the editing process, and that piece was totally in bounds. And it was an effort to mollify a newsroom that had risen in revolt against the publication of that piece, partly in an effort to show solidarity with the protests that were then, you know, sweeping America. And a newsroom that said that publishing that piece, you know, had put it in danger.

I say the newsroom, but it was really just the loudest voices in the newsroom. And then, as we saw, and I think we still see today, so many other people just get carried along because they’re either caught up in the moment or they’re afraid to stand up and risk being singled out by their colleagues as, you know, somehow a running dog of fascism.

Lowman: I guess you still see some of this a little bit, but this idea that to debate or bring up certain topics that can lead to people dying, that, like, ideas can kill. How do you sort of parse that idea?

Bennet: You know, it remains a deep source of frustration for me that what I was accused of was putting my colleagues in danger by publishing that op-ed, and we weren’t able to have the conversation. I tried in the moment to sort through the logic of that claim, Harrison, because when you think about it, how could that op-ed have put them in danger? The reasoning would have to be that by publishing that idea, telling the readers that Tom Cotton favoured the use of troops where police were overwhelmed to stop rioting and looting, that publishing that piece would put pressure somehow. The public would (have to) be convinced … by Tom Cotton’s argument (and) then put pressure on their elected representatives to put pressure on Donald Trump to call out the troops. There would then be troops in cities where the police were overwhelmed and those troops would then commit violence against New York Times reporters. There’s so many levels of condescension in that argument, on the one hand, that readers can’t be trusted (and that) American troops can’t be trusted not to shoot reporters. But it’s also just illogical. I mean, if Tom Cotton was trying to reach Donald Trump, he’d go on Fox News or he’d call Donald Trump on the telephone. It wasn’t. We were informing Times readers that this was an active debate in Washington. We were, if anything …. preparing Times readers to engage a debate over whether it was right or not to use troops, alerting them to the fact, giving them the opportunity to organize and resist this idea if they wanted it, or indeed argue in favor of if they didn’t. But it just doesn’t make…. I’m not sure if you understand what I’m saying. It just doesn’t make any sense.

Lowman: Even you were trying to think (through) it logically and, as you said, express yourself at the time on a Zoom call, where you were facing, I think, something like, I don’t know, 200 angry faces. It just so happened there was probably the worst timed staff town hall event in journalistic history. But that’s what you had to deal with.

Bennet: The whole thing, the whole thing was a lesson in how not to handle this kind of internal crisis, and also, you know, a lesson in, I think, on how a newsroom culture can, for lack of, you know, clear declaration of what your principles are, constantly reminding people what those principles are, constant openness to discussion and back and forth, how you can kind of lose control of your culture, in this case, of a newsroom. But it could happen in any kind of company. And so, yeah, it was. It was. It was crazy. I think there were actually a couple thousand people on that Zoom call. It was like a lot of the company.

So, yeah, anyway, it is tough to talk about this stuff. It’s been years. I understand. It is amazing that there’s still interest in this episode. And. But. Yeah, well.

Next week: The abandonment of principles

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)