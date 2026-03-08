(The following is the third and final part of a lightly edited podcast conversation between The Hub’s Managing Editor, Harrison Lowman and James Bennet, US columnist for The Economist. Bennet, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic for 10 years, was editorial page editor of the New York Times, from 2016 to 2020 when he was ousted in a newsroom rebellion. It’s a fascinating conversation about the loss of interest in objective reporting, the cancellation of voices that fail to adhere to the majority narrative and survival in an industry overwhelmed by activism. I will be back with my usual format before the end of March)

Lowman: One of the other things that bubbled to the surface that’s of interest to us here is that this idea of platforming, a new word that entered the dictionary around specifically conservatives, and this hesitancy to allow these people to have voices in our pages or on our screens allows for what. What did you pinpoint as sort of the fear behind that? What were they worried would happen if these people were unleashed into the public discourse?

Bennet: Well, again, it’s this idea that the readers can’t be trusted to hear this stuff because they’re going to be persuaded by it, you know, that you quote, unquote, normalize somebody by allowing them to make their argument to your readers or even to report on them. And I, I just found it really, really perplexing. Do you think that idea is - I think I still hear it echoing, bouncing around periodically. I think some of the energy has subsided around that. But, you know, this was what was so crazy about the whole idea of, you know, platforming Tom Cotton (when we already) published Vladimir Putin.

Lowman: I know. You published a Taliban leader who killed Americans.

Bennet: I know. And that’s a piece I do feel like, I still question whether that was the right judgment. Honestly, that’s one that really does bother me. Tom Cotton wasn’t a close call, in my view. It was totally inbounds, but that was the one that drove people (in the newsroom) nuts. And, you know, it just is. We Americans can become quite narcissistic, obsessed with our own troubles. And this was true of these reporters, too. I think they, you know, you could publish a Taliban leader and they wouldn’t care. You could publish …. my old department, a few months later, published a piece that did sort of celebrate the crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong on peaceful dissent. It was very different than Tom Cotton’s piece, and nobody objected to that. It was just in the American context that people were so resistant, I think, to this kind of thing.

Lowman: How would you rank the mainstream media covering Donald Trump’s second term? And have they learned anything from the last few years we just discussed?

Bennet: I think they have. I think there’s been an effort. I’m not a close reader of the New York Times anymore. I don’t think they’ve made the kind of structural changes that I argued for in that very long piece for The Economist that I wrote that would seriously address this problem. But I think that they’ve tried, you know, and look, I should, I always want to stipulate the Times has done great work all the way along. There are a lot of great reporters there. There were then, there certainly are now, too.

Lowman: Well, the New York Times would say they tried to do a better job at mirroring the American public back at itself… People would say it’s more objective around issues like the trans issue. I note that the New York Times publisher came out pretty hard against you (saying) “I could not disagree more strongly with the false narrative.”

Bennet: …. I mean, there’s that word, narrative, again. You know, like they didn’t quarrel with any of the facts in the argument. They didn’t say what was wrong. They just said it was the wrong narrative. You know, he’s entitled, obviously, I’m the last person to say he’s not entitled to his opinion. And I’m very sorry that things ended as they did … But we saw this episode very differently and I think he just made the wrong call.

Lowman: Like, how do you even go about describing to a layperson what that landscape looks like in 2026? And is it healthy? Is it healthy because there’s so many different, you know, voices or places you can get the news you want, or is it. Is it rotting from the inside?

Bennet: I don’t think it’s healthy.

We’re living in a world now where you can choose your own reality. You know, you follow the media figures, whether they are, you know, writers on Substack or influencers on TikTok or podcasters or pick your platform, pick your personality. You follow the people who are channeling or presenting the version of reality you are most comfortable with. And we’re all - I think certainly I am - susceptible to that. …

And so while I do say the so-called mainstream media contributed hugely to the collapse of trust, you know, Gallup, back in the mid-70s, something like three quarters of the public felt at least some trust in the news media. And now that number is at a record low of like 28%. They owe, they are responsible certainly for that. But the changes in technology since the advent of the Internet have just completely broken the model (and) now we’ve returned to something that’s much more like the model that existed before that, the 19th century and even 18th century model where anybody who had their own printing press could put out their own ideological line and the people that were drawn to that would support it.

…. Journalism’s always been a messy business. It’s a hard business. We don’t get things right. The test is whether we correct things forthrightly, you know, and whether, we stand for these sorts of principles in a way that readers can, you know, recognize. So I don’t, I don’t, I don’t, I don’t, I, again, I, I don’t want to be, sound like I’m running everybody down. I’m not, I mean, there are a lot of people doing really good work. But how do I keep my optimism? I, I, I’m, I’m, I am worried, you know. … It takes leadership is what it takes. It takes really principled and courageous institutional leadership.

Lowman: I note that there’s no bylines in The Economist. Often you don’t know who you’re reading. (In a) media world obsessed with the personality … The Economist is going in the opposite direction, which I find commendable. Just tell us before you leave. You’re the Lexington columnist of the Economist. What is that named after? Because there’s a little piece of history there.

Bennet: Well, the first battle of the (American) Revolution. You know, we’re celebrating America’s 250th this year. But yeah, the Battle of Lexington and Concord. The start of, of America’s independence. It’s the US Column of The Economist, where I write basically once a week about American politics and culture. I’m the first American to write this column, which I don’t think is a selling point. … For me, one of the wonderful things about working for a British publication in this period is they’ve got some detachment from the mosh pit of American politics, which I think is so hard for American newsrooms to achieve. And in my own work, I try to do that. I try to honor that. I need to honor that, that tradition of The Economist. It’s one of the great strengths of the organization, I think.

Lowman: Next time we chat, I’ll ask you if you think you yourself are revolutionary, at least on the journalistic side of things. That’s James Bennett, Lexington, columnist at The Economist, joining us from New York. Thanks so much for coming on The Hub, James. Really appreciate it.

Bennet: Thanks for having me. Great to talk to you.

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)