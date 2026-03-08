The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
1d

I had lunch this week with friends who had returned to Canada from their Florida winter vacations.

Each independently had something similar to remark.

"The nice thing about being down there is that you are not bombarded with 'Trump this and Trump that all day'."

Not quite sure if this fits the storyline of the interview with Mr. Bennet, but it reminded me of my habit of asking myself "is this information, or is it conditioning?" when I am consuming the news.

Reply
Share
Ian MacRae's avatar
Ian MacRae
2d

Unpack is a word regularly used on Hub podcasts. It is used as explain or discuss. It is used at the beginning to invite a guest or Hub writer to begin the discussion. It's too precious and it's regularity should cease.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Menzies · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture