This fall, a collection of news organization reps met at Carleton University to discuss the future of independent media in Canada.

Here at The Rewrite, we spend time examining failures – and some successes – of journalism. Our primary focus tends toward the reporting that our readers, well, read or otherwise consume in a myriad of venues.

Something my colleagues and I perhaps don’t articulate explicitly enough is that every failure of reporting is almost always a failure of editing as well.

Short of being outright lied to by a reporter, which is rare enough that I personally experienced it only once in my now long-tooth career, editors bear full end-of-process responsibility for ensuring factual accuracy, fairness and balance. They must also always challenge reporters’ blind spots.

The late December skewering of CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss simply for carrying out those duties demonstrated how dysfunctional that vital aspect of journalism has become. Weiss, of course, held back a piece of reportage that was to air on 60 Minutes about the horrific conditions that immigration deportees were suffering in an El Salvadoran prison.

In meetings with staff and via a written memo, she explained that her concern was the lack of anything new in the segment. She also judged insufficient effort was made to include Trump administration voices either to hear their side of the story or call them to account. She was, in her mind, fulfilling her function as editor-in-chief as well as keeping her commitment to bring balance back to mainstream journalism.

Journalists involved with the program predictably, indeed understandably, pushed back.

Such to-and-fro is a key part of reporting life. But then the segment was reportedly “leaked” by Global News, which has the rights to broadcast 60 Minutes in Canada. It broadcast the approved show coincidental with CBS but then posted the version of show with the withdrawn segment online the following day, prompting CBS to issue no end of takedown orders. The mitts hit the fan in mediaville.

As the tale erupted on social media, Weiss was accused, tried and convicted of currying favour with her bosses by selling out CBS News to Donald Trump and his ignominious agenda. It became the truth, and then a kind of meta-truth, which proved with ever diminishing circularity, that the U.S. is now a dictatorship.

Seldom was the version heard that, in fact, Weiss was absolutely correct in exercising her role as an editor-in-chief – even in the face of the ensuing colouration that her bosses only wanted Trump appeased. One of the few who recognized the prospect that both could be true was Holman W. Jenkins Jr. writing in the Wall Street Journal.

“Another editor-in-chief might have held back the story for all the editorial reasons Ms. Weiss has cited. She might have scuttled the report even if her parent company didn’t have an interest in currying favour with Mr. Trump. But let’s live in the real world. Her action couldn’t help adopting the color it has,” Jenkins wrote.

From my perspective, and that of some other experienced editors, what makes Weiss’s decision all the more laudable is her courage in knowing the perils and doing the right thing anyway. Others will disagree. But what’s indisputable is that the consistent failure of editors to do their jobs and make such calls – all the way down the chain from the EIC to the copy desk – is a major cause of the collapse of media credibility over recent decades.

That credibility isn’t undermined just by the great big stories swept up in the Sturm und Drang of Donald Trump and American politics or policy. At much less histrionic levels, while apprehensions of reporting bias attract by far the greatest proportion of media criticism, it is inadequate or botched editing that inflicts real cultural damage in the form of widespread mistrust and cynicism.

An example, chosen precisely because it’s overtly apolitical, is a Globe and Mail feature in December on the 250th anniversary of the novelist Jane Austen’s birth. Normally, such a story might be placed on a curve from “interesting for English lit eggheads” to “utterly inconsequential for non-literary dull normals.”

But the published version shares with the Weiss contretemps a degree of embarrassing inattention that should never have been allowed past the editing desk. It was a gaffe, yes, but, worse, risked turning mere writerly oversight into suspicion of ideological gamesmanship because it went unchallenged by editors.

In freelance writer Marc Weingarten’s feature story on the Jane Austen anniversary, Globe editors initially allowed into publication the historical howler that the author of Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice and other literary classics was a “Victorian” writer.

Even after publication of an unrelated correction to the web edition, the misimpression of Austen as part of the 19th century avant-garde was left standing online for far too long. The repeated error that was eventually fixed should have been caught before the story ever went out to the world.

“Austen is a subversive sneak – a 19th-century British woman who writes serious fiction from the women’s point of view, a writer of romance novels that circumvents the frilly Victorian tropes of romance,” Weingarten wrote.

Elsewhere, he urged readers to: “Look to her books as the sharpest, most incisive depiction of the strong, self-willed Victorian woman, the beneficiary of certain customs that nurture them materially at the same time they greatly impinge on their sense of self.”

A third sentence pushed Austen to the forefront of the late 19th century campaign against “patriarchal” laws and attitudes. Any reasonable reader would come away wondering how often Austen dropped by for tea with Vicky and Albert when they weren’t otherwise busy starving the Irish.

For as even Weingarten acknowledged off the top, Austen died in 1817. She was dead two years before Victoria was born, and for 20 years before Victoria was crowned queen. Crediting her for being part of Victoriana is like praising T.S. Eliot (d. 1965) for his poetic depiction of the wasteland that was the 1967 Summer of Love.

An editor need not be an Austen scholar – I’m certainly not – to know she couldn’t possibly have produced an “incisive depiction of the strong-willed Victorian woman” because no Victorian creature existed during her lifetime for her to incisively depict.

An editor need not be able to distinguish Jane Austen from James Bond’s Aston Martin. It’s simply a matter of tapping the keys of ChatGPT to ask about the writer’s Victorian status. Here’s what results:

“No. Jane Austen was not a Victorian. Austen is usually classified as a late Georgian or Regency-era novelist. Her major novels … were published between 1811 and1816, during the Regency (when the Prince Regent ruled for George III).”

So, this is not obscure literary quibbling. It’s a mish-mash of misbegotten – but easily verifiable and correctable – historical fact. Despite suspecting a sneaky use of anachronism to push a particular political point of view, I would grant that Weingarten’s lack of clarity was unwitting.

He should just have been explicit in spelling out the distinction between Austin’s writing influencing the Victorian era and her somehow being an “active” participant while also being long dead.

A writerly miscue was toxically compounded by an original editing failure. A primary function of an editor is to say: “I know you think this is what you said but readers are at risk of reading the exact opposite. Let’s clarify.”

By the time the Globe got around to paying attention to the error, the writer was hung out to dry, and the rewritten text was a cut-and-paste rush job that undercut the sense and sensibility of Weingarten’s original. A misrepresentation was unleashed, however temporarily, into the world that could only confirm the conviction of some that misinformation lies all about us. That is precisely what editors exist to prevent.

(Peter Stockland has served as editor-in-chief of five Canadian magazines and three newspapers, including the Montreal Gazette)



