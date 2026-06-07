The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eastern Rebellion's avatar
Eastern Rebellion
2h

Another great column Peter. The Canadian public are being played for saps. Maybe when the boomers are finally irrelevant, some accountability might return.

Reply
Share
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
2h

Great collection of thoughts, and a solid essay.

I honestly wasn’t aware the leftover media thought so little of themselves, that they would actively allow themselves to be treated in such a manner.

On the other hand, when three-quarters of those media clump-dumps are working actively for the Liberal-NDP alliance, maybe I shouldn’t feign such ignorance.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Menzies · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture