Were I behind the curtain in the Prime Minister’s Office, this is how I would set things up.

Being careful to distribute the favours evenly, I would work to provide reporters that which they most desire - a scoop. These are very important to them as exclusive stories impress their bosses and provide leverage when it comes to career enhancement. It also builds status within their peer group. You can be Queen Bee or - with apologies for the cisgender only references - whatever the male version of that is for at least a day. When journalists walk into a bar or Pilates class the day after a scoop, they feel powerful. There is a skip in their step and an air of who’s your daddy about their demeanour.

Historically, scoops derived from a tip because no respectable journalist would ever take a politician at their word, grant them anonymity and base a story solely on their information. The trick would be to, once tipped, track down the story and confirm its accuracy through other sources. That’s how the late Tony Johnston of the Calgary Herald was first to report the news that Canadian Pacific was moving its head office from Montreal to Calgary after Alberta Premier Ralph Klein tipped us off in Martini’s bar. And that spirit is evident in Althia Raj’s Toronto Star revelations this past week concerning Prime Minister Mark Carney’s displays of contempt for MPs within his caucus. More often these days, news organizations are troublingly comfortable granting anonymity to even just a single political source, making it much, much easier for Machiavellian manipulation to occur.

All you have to do to get a reporter to play along is to give one a call, ask them if they want an anonymous scoop (it sounds sexier) and, when they say yes, tell them what is going to be announced the next morning. This will allow the comms team to capture the news alerts the night before the announcement and get a good head start on framing the narrative the government wants built around its words and actions. This can also be used to make sure Carney gets asked the questions he wants to be asked the same day and the initial news gets out there without being polluted with any comment from the Opposition. It will help him get to 50 per cent in the polls, as he has just done. So, well played to all the players involved - PMO comms team and willing media.

CBC/Radio Canada recently reported that 14 Liberal MPs had signed a letter to Carney concerning his slacking off on the campaign to destroy the Alberta and Canadian economies through radical environmental legislation.

The CBC granted all 14 anonymity not because their families, lives or jobs were at risk. It complied simply because whoever supplied the list asked.

“Despite signing their names at the bottom of the letter, the MPs do not want to be publicly identified, stating that their approach is intended to be constructive and respectful,” Valerie Gamache wrote, offering no explanation as to why she complied.

Their jobs can’t be at risk - they are elected officials. Their party status can’t be at risk - Carney already knows who they are. The only thing they are avoiding is that which politicians fear most - accountability to the public and disruption of their preferred narrative while, at the same time, publicizing their cause.

Avoiding being manipulated for political purposes and being played as a patsy is perhaps the most important reason why reporters should be insisting on naming sources and, in this case, revealing whose names are on the letter.

Another reason is that, according to surveys, readers have less faith in stories based on anonymous sources. In this case, the reporter can also be accused of putting a higher priority on their relationship with 14 MPs than their relationship with readers.

The same treatment was given to the 20 Liberal MPs who claimed, in the fall of 2024, to have written to Justin Trudeau encouraging him to resign. Again, they were able to use media to get their message out and avoid what should be the press’s highest priority - holding those in power to account for their words and actions.

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Another recent story involved a “scoop” by Radio-Canada that revealed the Trump administration was demanding concessions from Canada prior to the resumption of trade talks. To its credit, Radio-Canada journos used four unnamed sources, got one source, Jean Charest, on the record confirming their accuracy and added further depth to the story from other on the record sources.

And that became the story of the day. Carney was consequently asked to comment on this behaviour by the US and won headlines from coast to coast speaking to his firm stance against the Americans. Pictures of him with a little toy soldier on his desk were widely distributed. From the PMO’s point of view, that would be exactly what they wanted. Just lucky?

A few days later, on a Sunday night, the Globe and Mail posted not one, but two stories entirely based on a single, unnamed source or sources. For context, here is what CTV News has to say about the use of unnamed sources:

“Our objective is to get everything ‘on the record.’ Our viewers deserve to know where we get our information, who our sources are and why their comments merit their trust. We should strive to attribute all comments. We must guard against those who wish to use anonymity as a means to hide the truth, deride opponents or manipulate public opinion (emphasis mine). But there are circumstances when permitting anonymity is necessary to obtain sensitive information vital to the public good or where the source might face harm, legal jeopardy or loss of livelihood for speaking with us.”

It’s difficult to see how the Globe’s original story based on a leak from a single, unnamed government source concerning Carney’s announcement of what he called a sovereign wealth fund met any of those standards (the original story was written over online the next morning when the announcement was made).

Similarly, the Globe used a single, unnamed source that got the word out early that “Ottawa’s economic update to show lower projected deficits, source says.” That’s a leak that certainly set the sort of tone the PMO would prefer and is definitely, to use CTV’s phrasing, able to “manipulate public opinion.” It’s also impossible for me to see how this information was “vital to the public good” or that the source granted anonymity was facing “harm, legal jeopardy or loss of livelihood.”

Only the Globe knows the real story and it, clearly, has lower standards than CTV. You can judge the current version of its editorial standards for yourself.

I could go on with other examples from the CBC, Global News, etc. This is why news organizations seeking to maintain the public’s trust traditionally avoided using unnamed sources. If a reporter tried to file a story based on a single, unnamed source on a story regarding a government announcement they would have been laughed out of every newsroom I ever worked in. That’s why Johnson and I couldn’t just take Ralph at his word that CP was moving.

It’s not that the information is necessarily inaccurate, although there are many times when it is. It’s that editors and publishers who allow their reporters to be manipulated by unnamed sources make their newsrooms look like, at worst, mere water carriers for government propaganda or, at best, useful idiots.

Having waited 40 years since I last saw a World Cup game live and being in love with the beautiful game, I have hit the road. I am in currently in Montreal, having just watched Canada’s final tuneup game and am heading to Toronto and then Vancouver. A la prochaine, mes amis. And, ya, it’s the hope that kills you. Buy me a bevvie.

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)