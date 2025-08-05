The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy3X's avatar
Judy3X
15h

My trust in any media is long gone. Good article again Peter. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy Kane's avatar
Nancy Kane
17h

Another good article Peter. I no longer read anything from the MSM. It reminds me of the National Inquirer. Nothing more than gossip, conjecture and propaganda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Menzies
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture