The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Dixon's avatar
Martin Dixon
1hEdited

Andrew Coyne has become a parody of himself and has been a contrarian indicator since 2015.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janet Breen's avatar
Janet Breen
15m

Very nicely covered, especially on the current antipathy directed toward the religions our culture is based upon. Sharing you to my contacts regularly now. I stopped taking the Mop and Pail decades ago, perhaps not coincidentally around the same time I noticed the creeping rot infecting the CBC. I haven’t subscribed to the Red Star since I found I was paying too much, 50-ish years ago, for its prompt use as a catch-all under my litter boxes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Peter Menzies
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Menzies
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture