Frame grab of since deleted Montreal Gazette front page

You know we’ve hit something close to rock bottom when the dean of the Parliamentary Press Gallery starts playing government comms guy by copying and pasting news releases. We’ll get to that, but, first, a look at how talk of God confuses newshounds.

A lot of people in my generation abandoned religion but, because most of us had some sort of experience with it, we at least understood what it’s about.

Now that we are two generations past those days of enlightenment and it’s been at least 20 years since head offices killed religion pages and beats at newspapers (Canadian Affairs and the Winnipeg Free Press are the only secular publication I am aware of that have religion writers) it’s a topic that, pun intended, bedevils newsrooms.

Little wonder then, that the Montreal Gazette had egg all over its face when, after two years of the city’s streets being filled with and blocked by pro-Palestinian and Islamist protesters, the atheocratic government of Quebec announced it planned to impose its belief system on others and ban people from communicating with their Maker in public spaces. One may, however, worship the premier publicly.

Apparently ignorant of the fact some of those same protesters had been intimidating local and other Jews by calling for their annihilation, the Gazette illustrated the story with an image (see above) of Jews, as if they were the problem.

After a brief but fierce uproar, it replaced that image with one (below) that more appropriately represented the issue at hand, but not before the damage to its reputation was done.

Meanwhile, no one at CBC is more dependably pro-Gaza via social media than Evan Dyer, every bit a chip off the old block. Taking time off from covering the Prime Minister, Dyer grabbed a statement by the Israeli Defence Minister regarding “a plague on the firstborn” and inflamed the Passover metaphor to be a call for the killing of children. This prompted former PMO chief of staff Norman Spector to call out the CBC for facilitating antisemitism. He was joined by the man who uncovered government funding for the notorious Laith Marouf, Mark Goldberg, who noted that Dyer “didn't spend enough time in Sunday school: "First Born" isn't a reference to children, but to those who carry the first born birthright,” he wrote. “But that wouldn't have made for another @CBC anti-Israel slur.”

The creme de la creme, though, was the summer-long media saga of Sean Feucht, the American Christian evangelical performer who - once CBC was prompted to raise the alarm before the tour began in Halifax - had venue permits cancelled by public bodies across the country.

Feucht was deemed “controversial” in report after report - often without any explanation as to why. Headline after headline referred to him as the “MAGA” singer. There were, for sure, references to comments he had made in the past that expressed traditional religious views on homosexuality and abortion (reinforced this year by Pope Leo) and that he was among the millions of Americans that supported US President Donald Trump. But the “controversial” performances themselves appeared to consist of nothing other than a celebration of Christianity in song. Not everyone’s cup of tea, for sure, and offensive to those at the ready to be so, but many of the tunes would be familiar to anyone who has ever attended an evangelical church service.

Sean Feucht credit New Westminster Times

Feucht’s final Canadian performance (after having his public permit cancelled) was before a crowd of about 2,000 in an Abbotsford farmer’s field. It took until then for a news organization to point out that the singer had been visiting and performing in Canada for 20 years without previous incident or “controversy.”

The New Westminster Times, an unashamedly conservative publication, asked Feucht “why he sparked such a huge overreaction this time.” The singer’s response? “The landscape of the country is different. Nothing that we’re doing is different.”

Little wonder Mediasmarts.ca - “Canada’s Centre for Digital Media Literacy” - quotes Darren Hewer, author of an online faith blog, in its assessment of how media treat religion: “Christians are weirdos. At least, if you read the daily news, that’s likely the message you’ll get”

Robert Fife has been a very good reporter for a long time, going back to even when I was in the industry and some sarcastically referred to him as “Red Bob.” That aside, he and Steve Chase have broken a number of significant stories over the years for the Globe and Mail. Fife is widely acknowledged to be the dean of the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

So you can imagine my dismay on Friday when he used his Twitter account to copy and paste a news release from the Prime Minister’s Office concerning the improved Major Projects Office.

Why he would choose to deliver this news to his 102,700 followers in this repeat but not report fashion is inexplicable, particularly at a time when media are frequently accused, due to their employers benefiting from government subsidies, of being little more than water boys for the powerful. It also appears to be inconsistent with the Globe’s Editorial Code of Conduct, which states: “Journalistic accuracy, fairness and clarity should be the guiding principles of editorial staff in any public forum, online or otherwise. Do not post or share partisan, (emphasis mine) defamatory or clearly false material.”

Few would rate the PMO as non-partisan and while I’m told this has been done for other parties, that doesn’t ease my dismay. They, too, are partisan and reporters should be serving us better than by merely posting news releases instead of, for instance, the work of colleagues such as Nojoud Al Mallees and Andrew Willis who gave the story pretty comprehensive coverage.

These are tough times for the National Observer and its staff. Yes, the Local Journalism Initiative jobs keep coming from the feds, but the attempt to raise $100,000 to hire Rachel Gilmore as a fact-checker appears to have failed and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals are raiding the Conservatives’ policy platform at every opportunity.

Then came a humiliating exchange last week between one of their reporters and Energy Minister Tim Hodgson who, unlike his predecessor but very much like Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, believes there is a business case for exporting LNG to Germany and that Canada’s is the most environmentally friendly LNG out there.

Hodgson not only firmly rejected “the premise” of the reporter’s question, he rejected “the premise” of the academic study the reporter was basing his question on. You can watch the encounter here. National Observer, which has long held an existential bias towards keeping fossil fuels in the ground, must be wondering what’s hit them.

Finally, instead of a full bouquet this week, we will acknowledge the National Post’s Tristin Hopper for the week’s top journo on journo snark remark.

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)