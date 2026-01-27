AI illustration of Prime Minister as a British general circa 1759

It’s one thing to damn with faint praise and something else again to swoon with praise for what should be at least faintly damned.

Prime Minister Carney proved the distinction last week with back to back speeches, which takes some doing. His Jan. 20 speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos has been slavishly admired by the commentariat and the commented upon. Yet elements of it combined quasi-embarrassing bravado, ill-timed prophecies of change no one can predict, and ill-tempered insults to an American President teetering on the brink of coming unhinged – never a good look.

By contrast, his Jan., 22 speech in Quebec City not only drew sneers of ironic “praise” from Quebec’s sovereigntist/nationalist/separatist political class but has been media-panned to make the political critiques sound credible when they are the exact opposite.

Indeed, his widely mocked assertion about the Sept. 13, 1759, Battle of the Plains of Abraham between British Imperialist and French colonial forces is entirely historically justifiable. (I’ll deal with that second speech first and then the Davos damage in a follow-up Substack.)

“Two hundred and sixty-seven years ago, this ground was soaked with blood,” the prime minister said in Quebec Citadelle. “Two empires had collided…What would come next? The answer that emerged — slowly, imperfectly, not without struggle, but unmistakably— (was) cooperation. Partnership. A shared future.”

Every word of those two sentences is factually defensible except perhaps the poetry about “ground soaked in blood” – although with approximately 650 British and 1400 French combatants killed and wounded, blood a-plenty there would have been.

“The Conquest and its dead, that was an act of collaboration,” Bloc Quebecois leader Yves François Blanchet said with mock gratitude. “Thank you for giving Quebecers an opportunity to remember who they are (and) what the prime minister, on his cloud, is stubbornly ignoring.”

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who publicly seems to know even less about the history of the province he wants to lead to independence than about economics, was positively giddy about the PM’s remarks. Not, it should be noted, in a good giddy way.

“A new political cycle has indeed begun. A new chapter in our history is opening before us,” said the PQ leader on the eve of a party convention attended by about 1400 sovereigntists in a province of 9.1 million people that a Jan. 23 poll by 338Canada shows are 60 per cent opposed to sovereignty.

Yet the prime minister was absolutely correct on his prime point: 1759 was a clash of empires. And slow, imperfect struggle over decades – or centuries if you prefer – has formed bonds of unmistakable cooperation and partnership.

Saying so is not federalist partisanship. Trust me, I would cleanse Canada of its monarchical fetish in an instant. I wish profoundly that Louis-Joseph Papineau and his Irish amanuensis Dr. Edmund Bailey O’Callaghan had succeeded in establishing a Republic of Lower Canada with their 1837-38 Patriotes Rebellion.

But one major cause of the failure of Papineau’s Rebellion supports the historical plausibility of Carney’s remarks. It failed, in large part, because French-Canadians did not rise as one to fight for a home-grown republic. Yes, the British Tory thugocracy behaved abominably, hanging people after show trials. But the Canadiens français did not, contrary to dominant sovereigntist mythology, suddenly become nostalgic for the lost French empire that had abandoned them almost a century before.

As a people, they had already actively or passively rejected that option in 1775 when they largely, though certainly not entirely, sided with British colonial governance in Quebec to resist an American invasion intended to aid the Revolutionary War.

Dec. 31, 2025, marked the 250th anniversary of the effective end of the Siege of Quebec in which American revolutionary forces marched north under the command of Major General Richard Montgomery and Benedict Arnold. French-Canadians joined with supposed British subjugators to defend the streets of Quebec City’s basse-ville against the Yankees predators.

Montgomery was found dead, purportedly frozen in the snow, outside the city walls. Arnold was severely wounded. The American fighters were sick, starving, wretched because les Canadiens largely refused to turn against the British and come to their aid. Their refusal came with the blessing of Catholic clergy and French-Canadian leadership.

And why not? Only a year before, in 1774, the British Parliament had accepted the recommendations of James Murray (who commanded forces for Wolfe on the Plains of Abraham) and Sir Guy Carleton to pass the Quebec Act, which touched off anti-Papist riots in London by affirming Catholic rights and was one of the “intolerable acts” cited by American revolutionaries.

It was one of the “slow, imperfect struggles” Carney cited in his speech. No sovereigntist historical substitution can deny those struggles as fundamental facts of who Canadians and Canadiens are – open to varied reasonable interpretation, sure, but not vulnerable to outright ideological denial.

True, that has never before stopped politicians who can’t change their minds and won’t change the subject. But surely journalists should, through their respectful questions based on knowledge of history, challenge political ideologues who replace the whole truth with sneering, convenient contempt.

In fact, the reporting of Carney’s remarks came gift-wrapped for sovereigntist special delivery. It’s not that reporters or media commentators are necessarily biased toward that particular political persuasion or because they bear some kind of animus toward Prime Minister Carney himself. Pas du tout, as the French say. Rather, they failed to ask questions (what traditionalists might call “doing their job”) because they intuitively accept the premise that posing corrective queries, particularly on matters historical, offends the sensibilities of Quebec’s political class.

This is, mind you, a political class currently so bereft of leadership skill, so administratively incompetent, that it talks incessantly about sovereignty and language and hodge podge history because that is almost the only thing it can do well. Never mind the debacle of a teacherless education system or health care so overwhelmed it can’t provide wheelchairs to patients who’ve just had hip replacements.

It can’t even fix potholes. It approves, to take an example dear to my heart, Rube Goldberg structures such as the exit ramp to Pierre Trudeau international airport – a fantastically bungled piece of civil engineering so sclerotic that motorists using it to catch flights at Christmas time jumped out their cars and ran up to a kilometre to make check-in on time.

This is the political class that the journalistic class allows to reconstruct Quebec and Canadian history even if that means maligning a prime minister for merely stating historical fact.

The same journalistic class that swooned over Carney’s Davos speech. More on that next Substack.

(Peter Stockland is a former Editor-in-Chief of the Montreal Gazette)